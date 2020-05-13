Log in
L Brands Invites You To Listen To Its First Quarter 2020 Earnings Call Webcast

05/13/2020 | 11:31am EDT

COLUMBUS, Ohio, May 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In conjunction with the L Brands (NYSE: LB) first quarter 2020 earnings release, which will cross the wire after market close on Wednesday, May 20, you are invited to listen to a live webcast of the conference call on Thursday, May 21 at 9:00 a.m. ET with L Brands executives. 

  
What: L Brands First Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call Webcast
When: 9:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, May 21, 2020
Where:
 		www.LB.com
How: Log on to www.LB.com or call:
 Domestic Dial-In Number: (888) 946-7609 (Conference ID 6362067)
Domestic Replay Number: (866) 430-8797 (Conference ID 6362067) 

International Dial-In Number: (517) 308-9411 (Conference ID 6362067)
International Replay Number: (203) 369-0943 (Conference ID 6362067)
  

If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will be also archived and made available on www.LB.com.

ABOUT L BRANDS:

L Brands, through Victoria’s Secret, PINK and Bath & Body Works, is an international company. The company operates 2,920 company-owned specialty stores in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Greater China, and its brands are also sold in more than 700 franchised locations worldwide. The company’s products are also available online at www.VictoriasSecret.com and www.BathandBodyWorks.com.

For further information please contact:

Tammy Roberts Myers
L Brands Communications
(614) 415-7072
Communications@LB.com

Amie Preston
L Brands Investor Relations
(614) 415-6704
InvestorRelations@LB.com
                                                                                   

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
