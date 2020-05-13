L Brands Invites You To Listen To Its First Quarter 2020 Earnings Call Webcast

COLUMBUS, Ohio, May 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In conjunction with the L Brands (NYSE: LB) first quarter 2020 earnings release, which will cross the wire after market close on Wednesday, May 20, you are invited to listen to a live webcast of the conference call on Thursday, May 21 at 9:00 a.m. ET with L Brands executives.

What: L Brands First Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call Webcast When: 9:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, May 21, 2020 Where:

www.LB.com How: Log on to www.LB.com or call: Domestic Dial-In Number: (888) 946-7609 (Conference ID 6362067)

Domestic Replay Number: (866) 430-8797 (Conference ID 6362067)



International Dial-In Number: (517) 308-9411 (Conference ID 6362067)

International Replay Number: (203) 369-0943 (Conference ID 6362067)

If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will be also archived and made available on www.LB.com.

ABOUT L BRANDS:

L Brands, through Victoria’s Secret, PINK and Bath & Body Works, is an international company. The company operates 2,920 company-owned specialty stores in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Greater China, and its brands are also sold in more than 700 franchised locations worldwide. The company’s products are also available online at www.VictoriasSecret.com and www.BathandBodyWorks.com .

For further information please contact:

Tammy Roberts Myers

L Brands Communications

(614) 415-7072

Communications@LB.com

Amie Preston

L Brands Investor Relations

(614) 415-6704

InvestorRelations@LB.com

