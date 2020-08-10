Log in
L Brands Invites You To Listen To Its Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Call Webcast

08/10/2020 | 10:31am EDT

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Aug. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In conjunction with the L Brands (NYSE: LB) second quarter 2020 earnings release, which will cross the wire after market close on Wednesday, Aug. 19, you are invited to listen to a live webcast of the conference call on Thursday, Aug. 20 at 9:00 a.m. ET with L Brands executives.

What: L Brands Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call Webcast
When: 9:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020
Where:
 		www.LB.com
How: Log on to www.LB.com or call:
 Domestic Dial-In Number: (888) 946-7609 (Conference ID 6362067)
Domestic Replay Number: (888) 566-0478 (Conference ID 6362067)


International Dial-In Number: (517) 308-9411 (Conference ID 6362067)
International Replay Number: (203) 369-3051 (Conference ID 6362067)

If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will be also archived and made available on www.LB.com.

ABOUT L BRANDS:

L Brands, through Bath & Body Works, Victoria’s Secret and PINK, is an international company.  The company operates 2,897 company-owned specialty stores in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Greater China, and its brands are also sold in more than 700 franchised locations worldwide.  The company’s products are also available online at www.BathandBodyWorks.com and www.VictoriasSecret.com.

For further information please contact:

Brooke Wilson
L Brands Communications
(614) 415-6042
Communications@LB.com

Amie Preston
L Brands Investor Relations
(614) 415-6704
InvestorRelations@LB.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 10 794 M - -
Net income 2021 40,5 M - -
Net Debt 2021 3 703 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 1 447x
Yield 2021 1,15%
Capitalization 7 235 M 7 235 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,01x
EV / Sales 2022 0,89x
Nbr of Employees 59 950
Free-Float 79,9%
Chart L BRANDS, INC.
Duration : Period :
L Brands, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends L BRANDS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 22,02 $
Last Close Price 26,04 $
Spread / Highest target 34,4%
Spread / Average Target -15,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -73,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew Meslow Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sarah Elizabeth Nash Chairman
Stuart B. Burgdoerfer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Leslie Herbert Wexner Chairman-Emeritus
Abigail S. Wexner Non-Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
L BRANDS, INC.43.71%7 235
INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL, S.A.-28.33%82 746
KERING SA-17.06%71 518
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.-9.18%56 937
ROSS STORES, INC.-23.17%31 834
HENNES & MAURITZ AB-27.39%26 193
