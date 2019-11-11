Log in
L Brands, Inc.

L BRANDS, INC.

(LB)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

L Brands Invites You To Listen To Its Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Call Webcast

0
11/11/2019 | 11:30am EST

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Nov. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In conjunction with the L Brands (NYSE: LB) third quarter 2019 earnings release, which will cross the wire after market close on Wednesday, Nov. 20, you are invited to listen to a live webcast of the conference call on Thursday, Nov. 21 at 9:00 a.m. ET with L Brands executives.    

What: L Brands Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call Webcast
When: 9:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
Where: www.LB.com
  
How: Log on to www.LB.com or call:
 Domestic Dial-In Number: (866) 363-4673 (Conference ID 8594448)
Domestic Replay Number: (855) 859-2056 (Conference ID 8594448) 

International Dial-In Number: (973) 200-3978 (Conference ID 8594448)
International Replay Number: (404) 537-3406 (Conference ID 8594448)

If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will be also archived and made available on www.LB.com.

ABOUT L BRANDS:

L Brands, through Victoria’s Secret, PINK and Bath & Body Works, is an international company.  The company operates 2,927 company-owned specialty stores in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Greater China, and its brands are also sold in more than 650 franchised locations worldwide.  The company’s products are also available online at www.VictoriasSecret.com and www.BathandBodyWorks.com.

For further information please contact:

Tammy Roberts Myers
L Brands Communications
(614) 415-7072
Communications@LB.com

Amie Preston
L Brands Investor Relations
(614) 415-6704
InvestorRelations@LB.com
                                                                                   

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 13 071 M
EBIT 2020 1 276 M
Net income 2020 667 M
Debt 2020 4 061 M
Yield 2020 6,69%
P/E ratio 2020 7,48x
P/E ratio 2021 6,89x
EV / Sales2020 0,69x
EV / Sales2021 0,69x
Capitalization 4 961 M
Chart L BRANDS, INC.
Duration : Period :
L Brands, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends L BRANDS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 22,76  $
Last Close Price 17,95  $
Spread / Highest target 134%
Spread / Average Target 26,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Leslie Herbert Wexner Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Charles C. McGuigan Chief Operating Officer
Stuart B. Burgdoerfer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Raymond Zimmerman Independent Director
Allan R. Tessler Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
L BRANDS, INC.-30.85%4 961
INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL, S.A.23.13%98 208
KERING26.24%72 267
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.26.01%64 260
ROSS STORES34.40%40 608
HENNES & MAURITZ53.64%33 987
