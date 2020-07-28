L Brands forecasts smaller-than-expected sales decline, shares surge

July 28 (Reuters) - L Brands Inc on Tuesday forecast
a smaller-than-expected drop in quarterly sales on strong demand
for its Bath & Body Works hand sanitizers and other personal
care products, and said it would cut 15% of its corporate staff.
Shares of the company surged 17% in extended trading after
the Victoria's Secret owner also said its cost-cutting efforts,
including layoffs and inventory management, would help it save
about $400 million annually.
L Brands is focusing on its high-margin Bath and Body Works
division as the COVID-19 pandemic drives customers to stock up
on personal care products such as hand sanitizers.
Columbus, Ohio-based L Brands estimated a 10% rise in
second-quarter revenue for the brand, even as it expects total
net sales to be down about 20% from a year earlier.
Analysts on average were expecting total net sales to
decline about 35% to $1.9 billion, according to IBES data from
Refinitiv.
"BBW is being helped by hand sanitizer while its candle
sales slow. Sanitizer has been a lifesaver," Jefferies analyst
Randal Konik said.
The company projected a drop of about 40% in sales at its
Victoria's Secret unit, which it plans to run as a separate,
standalone company after failing to sell a majority stake to
private-equity firm Sycamore Partners.
L Brands has reopened most Bath & Body Works and Victoria's
Secret Stores in North America after the easing of
coronavirus-induced lockdowns.
The company is expected to report results on Aug. 19.
