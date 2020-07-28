Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  L Brands, Inc.    LB

L BRANDS, INC.

(LB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

L Brands forecasts smaller-than-expected sales decline, shares surge

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/28/2020 | 05:47pm EDT

July 28 (Reuters) - L Brands Inc on Tuesday forecast a smaller-than-expected drop in quarterly sales on strong demand for its Bath & Body Works hand sanitizers and other personal care products, and said it would cut 15% of its corporate staff.

Shares of the company surged 17% in extended trading after the Victoria's Secret owner also said its cost-cutting efforts, including layoffs and inventory management, would help it save about $400 million annually.

L Brands is focusing on its high-margin Bath and Body Works division as the COVID-19 pandemic drives customers to stock up on personal care products such as hand sanitizers.

Columbus, Ohio-based L Brands estimated a 10% rise in second-quarter revenue for the brand, even as it expects total net sales to be down about 20% from a year earlier.

Analysts on average were expecting total net sales to decline about 35% to $1.9 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

"BBW is being helped by hand sanitizer while its candle sales slow. Sanitizer has been a lifesaver," Jefferies analyst Randal Konik said.

The company projected a drop of about 40% in sales at its Victoria's Secret unit, which it plans to run as a separate, standalone company after failing to sell a majority stake to private-equity firm Sycamore Partners.

L Brands has reopened most Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret Stores in North America after the easing of coronavirus-induced lockdowns.

The company is expected to report results on Aug. 19. (Reporting by Aditi Sebastian and Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing Maju Samuel and Anil D'Silva)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Toute l'actualité sur L BRANDS, INC.
05:47pL Brands forecasts smaller-than-expected sales decline, shares surge
RE
04:46pL Brands Provides Update on Progress in Executing Go-Forward Strategy
GL
07/16THE CORONAVIRUS RETAIL SHAKEOUT : Who's Closing or Opening Stores
DJ
07/02L BRANDS, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
06/19L BRANDS, INC. : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year..
AQ
06/18L BRANDS, INC. : Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation unde..
AQ
06/18L Brands Announces the Closing of its $750 Million Offering of 6.875% Senior ..
GL
06/11Grubhub Jilts Uber For Europe's Just Eat -- WSJ
DJ
06/11Mall Landlord Simon Calls Off Deal to Buy High-End Rival, Citing Downturn -- ..
DJ
06/10Grubhub to Combine With Just Eat Takeaway.com in All-Stock Deal
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 10 402 M - -
Net income 2021 24,7 M - -
Net Debt 2021 3 953 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -39,4x
Yield 2021 1,70%
Capitalization 5 312 M 5 312 M -
EV / Sales 2020
EV / Sales 2021 0,89x
Nbr of Employees 59 950
Free-Float 79,9%
Chart L BRANDS, INC.
Duration : Period :
L Brands, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends L BRANDS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 16,91 $
Last Close Price 19,12 $
Spread / Highest target 46,4%
Spread / Average Target -11,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -63,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew Meslow Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sarah Elizabeth Nash Chairman
Stuart B. Burgdoerfer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Leslie Herbert Wexner Chairman-Emeritus
Abigail S. Wexner Non-Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
L BRANDS, INC.5.74%5 323
INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL, S.A.-25.56%84 112
KERING SA-15.11%73 079
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.-10.38%56 921
ROSS STORES, INC.-26.89%30 296
HENNES & MAURITZ AB-29.05%25 597
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group