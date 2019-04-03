L E Lundbergforetagen publ : Lundbergs' NAV April 1, 2019

In his address at today's Annual General Meeting of Lundbergs shareholders, President and Chief Executive Officer Fredrik Lundberg will report that net asset value after deferred tax amounted to SEK 328 per share at April 1, 2019, compared with SEK 288 per share on December 31, 2018.

Fastighets AB L E Lundberg's net asset value, included above, was measured at December 31, 2018, with additions for investments implemented in 2019.



Lundbergs' Annual General Meeting will be held today, Wednesday, April 3, at 2.00 p.m. at the Grand Hôtel, Stockholm.

Stockholm, April 3, 2019

L E Lundbergföretagen AB (publ)

This is information that L E Lundbergföretagen AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of Lars Johansson, CFO, on April 3, 2019 at 07.30 CET.