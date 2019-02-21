Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM  >  L E Lundbergforetagen AB (publ)    LUND B   SE0000108847

L E LUNDBERGFORETAGEN AB (PUBL)

(LUND B)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

L E Lundbergforetagen publ : Lundbergs Year End Report 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/21/2019 | 07:13am EST
  • On December 31, 2018, net asset value after deferred tax amounted to SEK 71.4 billion (SEK 288 per share), compared with SEK 75.4 billion (SEK 304 per share) on December 31, 2017. The corresponding values on February 19, 2019 were SEK 77.8 billion (SEK 314 per share).
  • Consolidated net sales amounted to SEK 20,219 m. (20,404).
  • Profit after financial items amounted to SEK 8,230 m. (11,236). Profit after financial items excluding unrealized changes in value amounted to SEK 3,445 m. (6,712).
  • Profit after taxes amounted to SEK 7,483 m. (9,467) of which non-controlling interests accounted for SEK 3,893 m. (2,785).
  • Earnings per share attributable to the Parent Company's shareholders totaled SEK 14.48 (26.94).
  • An increase in the dividend to SEK 3.20 (3.00) per share is proposed.

Downloads

Disclaimer

L E Lundbergföretagen AB published this content on 21 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2019 12:12:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on L E LUNDBERGFORETAGEN AB (
07:13aL E LUNDBERGFORETAGEN PUBL : Lundbergs Year End Report 2018
PU
2018L E LUNDBERGFORETAGEN AB (PUBL) : quaterly earnings release
2018Husqvarna AB's Nomination Committee for the 2019 Annual General Meeting
AQ
2018HOLMEN A : Nomination Committee at Holmen
AQ
2018INDUTRADE : Nomination Committee ahead of Indutrade's AB's 2019 Annual General M..
AQ
2018L E LUNDBERGFORETAGEN PUBL : Lundbergs Interim report January - June 2018
PU
2018L E LUNDBERGFORETAGEN PUBL : Roger Ekström to leave Lundbergs
AQ
2018L E LUNDBERGFORETAGEN AB (PUBL) : quaterly earnings release
2018EUROPE : M&A shakes up European shares while financials decline
RE
2018L E LUNDBERGFORETAGEN AB (PUBL) : BONUS ISSUE: 1 new share for 1 existing share
FA
More news
Financials (SEK)
Sales 2018 -
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 1,09%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
Capi. / Sales 2018 0
Capi. / Sales 2019 0
Capitalization 44 080 M
Chart L E LUNDBERGFORETAGEN AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
L E Lundbergforetagen AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends L E LUNDBERGFORETAGEN AB (
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 295  SEK
Spread / Average Target 1,7%
Managers
NameTitle
Lars Fredrik Elis Lundberg President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mats Guldbrand Chairman
Lars Johansson Chief Financial Officer
Roger Ekstrom Communications Director
Carl Reinhold Adolf Bennet Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
L E LUNDBERGFORETAGEN AB (PUBL)11.03%4 731
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LTD9.24%40 391
INVESTOR AB11.66%34 373
KOC HOLDING AS--.--%8 416
REMGRO LIMITED4.50%7 537
KINNEVIK5.48%6 664
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.