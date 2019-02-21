L E Lundbergforetagen publ : Lundbergs Year End Report 2018
02/21/2019 | 07:13am EST
On December 31, 2018, net asset value after deferred tax amounted to SEK 71.4 billion (SEK 288 per share), compared with SEK 75.4 billion (SEK 304 per share) on December 31, 2017. The corresponding values on February 19, 2019 were SEK 77.8 billion (SEK 314 per share).
Consolidated net sales amounted to SEK 20,219 m. (20,404).
Profit after financial items amounted to SEK 8,230 m. (11,236). Profit after financial items excluding unrealized changes in value amounted to SEK 3,445 m. (6,712).
Profit after taxes amounted to SEK 7,483 m. (9,467) of which non-controlling interests accounted for SEK 3,893 m. (2,785).
Earnings per share attributable to the Parent Company's shareholders totaled SEK 14.48 (26.94).
An increase in the dividend to SEK 3.20 (3.00) per share is proposed.
