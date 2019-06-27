L K Technology : FINAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2019
0
06/27/2019 | 11:10am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
力勁科技集團有限公司
L.K. Technology Holdings Limited
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 558)
FINAL RESULTS
FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2019
The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of L.K. Technology Holdings Limited (the "Company") presents the audited consolidated financial results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively the "Group") for the year ended 31 March 2019 together with the comparative figures for the previous year.
- 1 -
CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT
FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2019
2019
2018
Note
HK$'000
HK$'000
Revenue
3
3,604,449
3,728,533
Cost of sales
4
(2,714,690)
(2,723,484)
Gross profit
889,759
1,005,049
Other income
64,700
66,336
Other gains - net
5
79,233
96,894
Selling and distribution expenses
4
(339,092)
(350,095)
General and administrative expenses
4
(365,162)
(425,281)
Operating profit
329,438
392,903
Finance income
6
5,474
4,695
Finance costs
6
(81,392)
(73,085)
Finance costs - net
6
(75,918)
(68,390)
Share of profit of an associate
252
2,824
Profit before income tax
253,772
327,337
Income tax expense
7
(63,096)
(86,349)
Profit for the year
190,676
240,988
Profit attributable to:
Owners of the Company
190,676
241,669
Non-controlling interests
-
(681)
190,676
240,988
Earnings per share for profit attributable to owners of
the Company during the year
(expressed in HK cents per share)
- Basic
9(a)
16.0
21.7
- Diluted
9(b)
16.0
21.0
- 2 -
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2019
2019
2018
HK$'000
HK$'000
Profit for the year
190,676
240,988
Other comprehensive income for the year:
Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss
Currency translation difference
(Losses)/gains arising during the year
(163,305)
275,659
Change in value of insurance policy investments
430
(59)
Item that will not be reclassified subsequently to
profit or loss
Change in value of building upon transfer to
investment properties
2,812
-
Total comprehensive income for the year, net of tax
30,613
516,588
Total comprehensive income attributable to:
- Owners of the Company
30,613
517,269
- Non-controlling interests
-
(681)
30,613
516,588
- 3 -
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
AS AT 31 MARCH 2019
2019
2018
Note
HK$'000
HK$'000
Non-current assets
Intangible assets
11,462
11,015
Property, plant and equipment
1,011,716
1,142,119
Investment properties
328,614
353,420
Land use rights
340,979
301,049
Interests in joint ventures
-
-
Interest in an associate
32,848
34,633
Other receivables and deposits
12,729
17,451
Deferred income tax assets
83,220
87,980
Trade and bills receivables
10
19,901
23,672
Insurance policy investments
12,147
11,717
Financial assets at fair value through other
comprehensive income
5,882
-
Available-for-sale financial assets
-
6,250
Restricted bank balances
-
11,702
2,364
Total non-current assets
1,861,862
2,001,008
Current assets
Inventories
1,197,255
1,372,001
Trade and bills receivables
10
1,288,642
1,309,180
Other receivables, prepayments and deposits
193,841
262,870
Restricted bank balances
44,485
74,066
Cash and cash equivalents
634,699
628,672
Total current assets
3,358,922
3,646,789
Total assets
5,220,784
5,647,797
- 4 -
2019
2018
Note
HK$'000
HK$'000
Equity
Share capital
119,127
119,127
Reserves
961,757
1,110,033
Retained earnings
1,067,676
1,011,134
Total equity
2,148,560
2,240,294
Non-current liabilities
Deferred income tax liabilities
20,445
18,173
Borrowings
438,174
592,765
Other payables
7,818
8,728
Total non-current liabilities
466,437
619,666
Current liabilities
Trade and bills payables, other payables, deposits and
accruals
11
1,265,298
1,651,979
Borrowings
1,313,321
1,098,634
Current income tax liabilities
27,168
37,224
Total current liabilities
2,605,787
2,787,837
Total liabilities
3,072,224
3,407,503
Total equity and liabilities
5,220,784
5,647,797
- 5 -
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
L.K. Technology Holdings Limited published this content on 27 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 June 2019 15:09:01 UTC