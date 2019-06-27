Log in
L.K. TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS LIMITED

(0558)
L K Technology : FINAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2019

06/27/2019 | 11:10am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

力勁科技集團有限公司

L.K. Technology Holdings Limited

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 558)

FINAL RESULTS

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2019

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of L.K. Technology Holdings Limited (the "Company") presents the audited consolidated financial results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively the "Group") for the year ended 31 March 2019 together with the comparative figures for the previous year.

- 1 -

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2019

2019

2018

Note

HK$'000

HK$'000

Revenue

3

3,604,449

3,728,533

Cost of sales

4

(2,714,690)

(2,723,484)

Gross profit

889,759

1,005,049

Other income

64,700

66,336

Other gains - net

5

79,233

96,894

Selling and distribution expenses

4

(339,092)

(350,095)

General and administrative expenses

4

(365,162)

(425,281)

Operating profit

329,438

392,903

Finance income

6

5,474

4,695

Finance costs

6

(81,392)

(73,085)

Finance costs - net

6

(75,918)

(68,390)

Share of profit of an associate

252

2,824

Profit before income tax

253,772

327,337

Income tax expense

7

(63,096)

(86,349)

Profit for the year

190,676

240,988

Profit attributable to:

Owners of the Company

190,676

241,669

Non-controlling interests

-

(681)

190,676

240,988

Earnings per share for profit attributable to owners of

  • the Company during the year
  • (expressed in HK cents per share)

- Basic

9(a)

16.0

21.7

- Diluted

9(b)

16.0

21.0

- 2 -

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2019

2019

2018

HK$'000

HK$'000

Profit for the year

190,676

240,988

Other comprehensive income for the year:

Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss

Currency translation difference

(Losses)/gains arising during the year

(163,305)

275,659

Change in value of insurance policy investments

430

(59)

Item that will not be reclassified subsequently to

profit or loss

Change in value of building upon transfer to

investment properties

2,812

-

Total comprehensive income for the year, net of tax

30,613

516,588

Total comprehensive income attributable to:

  - Owners of the Company

30,613

517,269

  - Non-controlling interests

-

(681)

30,613

516,588

- 3 -

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

AS AT 31 MARCH 2019

2019

2018

Note

HK$'000

HK$'000

Non-current assets

Intangible assets

11,462

11,015

Property, plant and equipment

1,011,716

1,142,119

Investment properties

328,614

353,420

Land use rights

340,979

301,049

Interests in joint ventures

-

-

Interest in an associate

32,848

34,633

Other receivables and deposits

12,729

17,451

Deferred income tax assets

83,220

87,980

Trade and bills receivables

10

19,901

23,672

Insurance policy investments

12,147

11,717

Financial assets at fair value through other

  comprehensive income

5,882

-

Available-for-sale financial assets

-

6,250

Restricted bank balances

-

11,702

2,364

Total non-current assets

1,861,862

2,001,008

Current assets

Inventories

1,197,255

1,372,001

Trade and bills receivables

10

1,288,642

1,309,180

Other receivables, prepayments and deposits

193,841

262,870

Restricted bank balances

44,485

74,066

Cash and cash equivalents

634,699

628,672

Total current assets

3,358,922

3,646,789

Total assets

5,220,784

5,647,797

- 4 -

2019

2018

Note

HK$'000

HK$'000

Equity

Share capital

119,127

119,127

Reserves

961,757

1,110,033

Retained earnings

1,067,676

1,011,134

Total equity

2,148,560

2,240,294

Non-current liabilities

Deferred income tax liabilities

20,445

18,173

Borrowings

438,174

592,765

Other payables

7,818

8,728

Total non-current liabilities

466,437

619,666

Current liabilities

Trade and bills payables, other payables, deposits and

  accruals

11

1,265,298

1,651,979

Borrowings

1,313,321

1,098,634

Current income tax liabilities

27,168

37,224

Total current liabilities

2,605,787

2,787,837

Total liabilities

3,072,224

3,407,503

Total equity and liabilities

5,220,784

5,647,797

- 5 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

L.K. Technology Holdings Limited published this content on 27 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 June 2019 15:09:01 UTC
