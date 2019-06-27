L K Technology : FINAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

力勁科技集團有限公司

L.K. Technology Holdings Limited

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 558)

FINAL RESULTS

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2019

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of L.K. Technology Holdings Limited (the "Company") presents the audited consolidated financial results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively the "Group") for the year ended 31 March 2019 together with the comparative figures for the previous year.