L K Technology : POLL RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 6 SEPTEMBER 2018

力勁科技集團有限公司

L.K. Technology Holdings Limited

Incorporated in Cayman Islands with limited liability

Stock: 558

POLL RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

HELD ON 6 SEPTEMBER 2018

The board of directors � (� the "Board"L�.K)�. Teocfhnology Holdings Limited � (� the "Company"� )� is pleased to announce that all the proposed resolutions as set out in the notice of the annual general meeting of the Company dated 27 July 2018 were duly passed by the shareholders of the Company as ordinary resolutions by way of poll at the annual general meeting of the Company held on 6 September 2018 � (� the "AGM"� )� .

Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, the branch share registrar of the Company in Hong Kong, acted as scrutineer for the vote-taking at the AGM.

The poll results in respect of all the resolutions proposed at the AGM are set out as follows:

Ordinary Resolutions Number of Votes (Approx. %) For Against 1 To receive, consider and adopt the audited Financial Statements and the reports of the Directors and the Auditor for the year ended 31 March 2018. 680,715,500 �99(�.999265%� 5,000 )�0.(0�00735%� 2 To declare a final dividend of HK6.8 cents per share for the year ended 31 March 2018. 680,720,500 � (� 100% 0 � )� � (� 0%� 3A (i)To re-elect Mr. Tse Siu Sze as a Director. 680,720,500 � (� 100% 0 � )� � (� 0%� (ii)To re-elect Dr. Lui Ming Wah as a Director. 680,720,500 � (� 100% 0 � )� � (� 0%� (iii)To re-elect Mr. Tsang Yiu Keung, Paul as a Director. 680,720,500 � (� 100% 0 �)� �(�0%� 3B To authorise the Board of Directors to fix the Directors' remuneration. 680,720,500 � (� 100% 0 � )� � (� 0%�

Ordinary Resolutions Number of Votes (Approx. %) For Against 4 To re-appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers as Auditor of the Company and to authorise the Board of Directors to fix their remuneration. 680,720,500 �10(�0%� )� 0 �0%(�� )� 5 A. To grant a general mandate to the Directors to allot, issue and deal with additional shares not exceeding 20 per cent. of the issued share capital of the Company. 673,005,500 �98(�.866642%� 7,715,000 )�1.(1�33358%� B. To grant a general mandate to the Directors to repurchase shares of the Company not exceeding 10 per cent. of the issued share capital of the Company. 680,715,500 �99(�.999265%� 5,000 )�0.(0�00735%� C. To extend the general mandate granted to the Directors to allot, issue and deal with additional shares of an amount not exceeding the amount of shares repurchased by the Company. 673,010,500 �98(�.867377%� 7,710,000 )�1.(1�32623%� %� )�

As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of each of the above resolutions, all the resolutions were duly passed as ordinary resolutions of the Company.

As at the date of the AGM, the total number of issued shares of the Company was 1,191,265,000 shares, which represented the total number of shares entitling the holders to attend and vote at the AGM. There were no restrictions on any shareholders of the Company to cast votes on any of the proposed resolutions at the AGM.

L.K. Technology Holdings Limited

Wong Kin Ming Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 6 September 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Ms. Chong Siw Yin, Mr. Liu Zhuo Ming, Mr. Tse Siu Sze and Mr. Wang Xinliang; and the independent non-executive Directors are Dr. Low Seow Chay, Dr. Lui Ming Wah, SBS, JP, and Mr. Tsang Yiu Keung, Paul.