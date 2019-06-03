Log in
Citizen Day: L'Oréal's annual community volunteering day celebrates its 10th anniversary and more...

06/03/2019 | 05:59am EDT

Citizen Day:

L'Oréal's annual community volunteering day celebrates its 10th

anniversary and more than one million volunteer hours

Clichy, 3rd June 2019 - In June 2019, L'Oréal celebrates the 10th anniversary of Citizen Day, a global social engagement volunteering day that the Group offers to all of its employees in more than 60 countries where it operates.

Every year for the past 10 years, L'Oréal employees have been dedicating an entire day of their work time to bringing their skills and energy to hundreds of social and environmental organisations. These solidarity actions namely include running well-being workshops for disadvantaged individuals, helping unemployed people with their resume, renovating homes for elderly or disadvantaged people, or collecting waste in nature.

"Citizen Day has become a major moment in the Group's calendar." said Jean-PaulAgon, Chairman and CEO of L'Oréal. "I am happy and proud that this initiative, launched 10 years ago, illustrates with each year ever more L'Oréal's willingness and that of its employees to engage concretely with local association and community networks."

A leader in community volunteering for employees for 10 years, the Group continues to innovate

Created in 2010, this annual volunteering day has enabled employees from nearly 65 countries to offer more than one million cumulative volunteer hours to hundreds of non-profit organisations and their beneficiaries. Every year, nearly 30,000 volunteer employees take part in the various solidarity initiatives proposed during Citizen Day.

Since then, L'Oréal has continued to innovate in terms of employee social engagement and has developed the L'Oréal Citizen programme, which offers employees the opportunity to contribute to various causes in different ways: payroll giving, sponsorship of employees' volunteering activity and, launched this year in France, skills-based sponsorship. This new initiative allows employees to use their skillset for a mission from two to six days and meet the specific needs of a non-profit organisation.

"Contributing positively to society and supporting disadvantaged people is a source of pride for all the employees of our subsidiaries around the world." said Alexandra Palt, Chief Corporate Responsibility Officer of L'Oréal. "L'Oréal believes that it is its responsibility to provide employees with the means to take action and to provide a valuable contribution, because every action helps with regard to the current social and environmental needs."

Citizen Day - key figures

10th edition key figures

Over 1 million volunteer hours

France key figures in 20195,000 employees

205 non-profit organisations 50,000 volunteer hours

World key figures in 2018Close to 30,000 employees

63 countries in which the Group operates

855 non-profit organisations 170,000 volunteer hours

ANNEX

2019 Citizen Day in France: volunteering actions to help local organisations

This year, Citizen Day will take place on June 25th in France. On this occasion, 5,000 L'Oréal

employees will help 205 non-profit organisations, through 230 various solidarity actions, which include:

  1. Painting and embellishing the rooms of adults with autism and running entertaining workshops for severely disabled adult residents: alongside the Perce-Neige Foundation, employees will help improve and brighten up the daily lives of people in several of the
    Foundation's homes in the Ile-de-France region. "The goodwill, the spirit of solidarity and commitment of L'Oréal employees creates engaging moments for our residents strengthening their sense of belonging." said France Comtesse, Director of the Perce-Neige home of Bois- Colombes. Similar actions will involve close to 900 employees in total.
  2. Contributing to cleaning the Meudon forest: in partnership with the organisation ONF (national forestry office), some 100 L'Oréal employees will collect waste in the
    Meudon Forest (Haut-de-Seine

About L'Oréal

department) in order to make this site more easily accessible to people with physical disabilities. In total, 30 environment-orientated actions will take place in Ile-de-France.

3. Carrying out well-being treatments supervised by a socio-aestheticianand decorating a reception centre for asylum seekers: in Livry-Gargan(Seine Saint Denis department), with the organisation Coallia, employees will participate in the painting of the facility's kitchens and help with onsite landscaping. In addition, alongside a trained socio- aesthetician, L'Oréal employees will provide well-beingtreatments to residents. Nearly 1,900 employees will be participating in similar actions.

A pioneer in corporate solidarity, the L'Oréal Group launched a charter of reciprocal commitments for corporate solidarity actions ("Engagements réciproques des Journées de Solidarité en Entreprise") last year, in partnership with the organisation Unis- Cité Solidarité Entreprises. This initiative aims to encourage companies to take part in volunteering actions and defines a reference framework for companies and beneficiary organisations wishing to engage in this type of commitment.

L'Oréal has devoted itself to beauty for over 100 years. With its unique international portfolio of 36 diverse and complementary brands, the Group generated sales amounting to 26.9 billion euros in 2018 and employs 86,000 people worldwide. As the world's leading beauty company, L'Oréal is present across all distribution networks: mass market, department stores, pharmacies and drugstores, hair salons, travel retail, branded retail and e-commerce. Research and innovation, and a dedicated research team of 3,993 people, are at the core of L'Oréal's strategy, working to meet beauty aspirations all over the world.

For more information: https://www.loreal.com/sustainability/l'or%C3%A9al-citizen-day

Contacts at L'ORÉAL

(Switchboard: +33 (0)1 47 56 70 00)

Individual shareholders

Financial analysis and

Journalists

and market authorities

institutional investors

Stéphanie Carson-Parker

Tel: +33 (0)1 47 56 76 71

Jean Régis Carof

Françoise Lauvin

stephanie.carsonparker@loreal.com

Tel: +33 (0)1 47 56 83 02

Tel: +33 (0)1 47 56 86 82

Adélaïde Colin

jean-regis.carof@loreal.com

francoise.lauvin@loreal.com

Tel: +33 (0)1 47 56 80 83

adelaide.colin@loreal.com

For more information, please contact your bank, broker or financial institution (I.S.I.N. code: : FR0000120321), and consult your usual newspapers, and the Internet

site for shareholders and investors, www.loreal-finance.com, or the L'Oréal Finance app, alternatively, call 0.800.66.66.66 (freephone in France).

Press contacts at Matriochka Influences

Vincent Rocenovic

Caroline Plagne

vincent.rocenovic@mtrchk.com

caroline.plagne@mtrchk.com

+33 (0)6 95 33 79 11

+33 (0)6 32 05 03 30

Follow us on Twitter @LOrealCommitted

Disclaimer

L'Oréal SA published this content on 03 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2019 09:58:02 UTC
