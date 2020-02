Kering's Gucci brand has been expanding its beauty ranges and recently branched into makeup and launched more perfumes, in partnership with licence holder Coty.

"The potential is enormous," Pinault told a news conference. "We're pretty frustrated with the speed at which that potential is being exploited."

Some other Kering brands such as Saint Laurent have licences with L'Oreal.

