L'Oreal : 1st Half Like-for-Like Growth Surged on Asia-Pacific Demand -- Update

By Anthony Shevlin



--L'Oreal's first-half net profit was EUR2.33 billion, slightly missing analyst expectations.

--Like-for-like sales rose 7.3% to EUR14.81 billion, the company's strongest like-for-like growth in more than a decade.

--The company expects to outperform the market in 2019.

L'Oreal SA (OR.FR) on Tuesday posted its strongest first-half like-for-like growth in more than a decade, but its first-half net profit came in slightly below analyst expectations.

The French cosmetics and consumer-products said like-for-like growth for the six months ending June 30 was 7.3%, boosted by a dynamic performance in the Asia-Pacific region.

Sales for the period were EUR14.81 billion ($16.49 billion), up from EUR13.39 billion the year previous--and in line with a forecast provided by FactSet.

First-half sales in the Asia-Pacific region rose over 24% on a like-for-like basis but sales in North America were flat.

L'Oreal's net profit rose 2.3% to EUR2.33 billion, but it missed a FactSet forecast of EUR2.46 billion.

The company's operating profit increased over 12% to EUR2.89 billion, the company said.

Sales in L'Oreal's luxe division rose over 13% to EUR5.15 billion and active cosmetics recorded an increase of nearly 14% to EUR1.42 billion.

Commenting on the results, L'Oreal's Chief Executive Jean-Paul Agon said: "China is maintaining its pace of growth. North America is still being held back by the slowdown in makeup."

Mr. Agon said western Europe remains a difficult market but that sales are increasing there.

L'Oreal backed its target to outperform the market in 2019 and expects another year of profit and sales growth.

