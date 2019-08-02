Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  L'Oréal    OR   FR0000120321

L'ORÉAL

(OR)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

L'Oreal : 2019 Half-Year financial report

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/02/2019 | 12:40pm EDT
On 2 August 2019, L'Oréal posted its 2019 Half-Year financial report on the www.loreal-finance.com website.
This report, available for consultation and downloading, includes:
  • The 2019 Half-Year activity report;
  • The condensed consolidated financial statements at 30 June 2019;
  • Statutory Auditors' review report on the 2019 Half-Year financial information;
  • The declaration by the person responsible for the Half-Year financial report.


'This news release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy L'Oréal shares. If you wish to obtain more comprehensive information about L'Oréal, please refer to the public documents registered in France with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers, also available in English on our Internet site www.loreal-finance.com.
This news release may contain some forward-looking statements. Although the Company considers that these statements are based on reasonable hypotheses at the date of publication of this release, they are by their nature subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated or projected in these statements.'
 Contacts at L'Oréal

Individual shareholders and market authorities
Mr Jean Régis CAROF
Tel.: +33 1 47 56 83 02
jean-regis.carof@loreal.com

Financial analysts and institutional investors
Mrs Françoise LAUVIN
Tel.: +33 1 47 56 86 82
francoise.lauvin@loreal.com

Journalists
Mrs Stephanie CARSON-PARKER
Tel.: +33 1 47 56 76 71
stephanie.carsonparker@loreal.com

Switchboard
Tel.: +33 1 47 56 70 00

For more information, please contact your bank, broker or financial institution (I.S.I.N. code: FR0000120321), and consult your usual newspapers, and the Internet site for shareholders and investors, www.loreal-finance.com, or call +33 1 40 14 80 50.

Disclaimer

L'Oréal SA published this content on 02 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2019 16:39:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on L'ORÉAL
12:40pL'OREAL : 2019 Half-Year financial report
PU
12:16pL'ORÉAL : News Release: "2019 Half-Year financial report"
AQ
08/01CARING TO INSPIRE SKIN CONFIDENCE : A Look at the 2019 International Awards for ..
PU
07/31GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Apple, EssilorLuxottica, Air France, KLM
07/31L'OREAL : 2Q Slowdown Overshadows Strong 1st Half -- Earnings Review
DJ
07/31ESTEE LAUDER : L'Oreal shares slide as make-up slowdown weighs on sales
RE
07/31L'OREAL : Shares Slide on 2Q Slowdown
DJ
07/30Weaker make-up demand drags on L'Oreal in North America
RE
07/30L'OREAL : 1st Half Like-for-Like Growth Surged on Asia-Pacific Demand -- Update
DJ
07/30L'OREAL : 1st Half Profit, Revenue Rose
DJ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 29 436 M
EBIT 2019 5 472 M
Net income 2019 4 218 M
Finance 2019 3 459 M
Yield 2019 1,72%
P/E ratio 2019 32,1x
P/E ratio 2020 29,5x
EV / Sales2019 4,55x
EV / Sales2020 4,23x
Capitalization 138 B
Chart L'ORÉAL
Duration : Period :
L'Oréal Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends L'ORÉAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 244,92  €
Last Close Price 245,20  €
Spread / Highest target 20,7%
Spread / Average Target -0,11%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jean-Paul Agon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Alexis Perakis-Valat President-Consumer Products Division
Barbara Lavernos Executive Vice President-Operations
Christian Mulliez Chief Financial Officer & EVP-Administration
Laurent Attal Executive Vice President-Research & Innovation
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
L'ORÉAL21.87%152 158
KAO CORP-2.29%34 290
SHISEIDO COMPANY, LIMITED16.76%28 435
KOSE CORPORATION3.58%8 986
COTY65.85%8 175
AMOREPACIFIC CORP--.--%7 220
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group