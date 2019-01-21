Log in
L'Oreal : 2019 shareholder meetings dates now available!

01/21/2019

Whether you are interested in L'Oréal, curious about the strategy of a CAC40 company or eager to meet those whose mission is Beauty for All, shareholder meetings are for you.

L'Oréal chooses to meet its individual shareholders face to face. Every year, the Group's Shareholder Relations team travels around France and abroad to talk to you live about the Group and its strategy. This eagerness for information with regards to listed companies has led L'Oréal to pursue a close dialogue with its shareholders, by organising meetings closer to home. These meetings take place in several French and foreign cities.

Following the strategic presentation of the Group and its challenges, there is an opportunity to meet Mr Jean Régis Carof, Director of Individual Shareholder Relations and Market Authorities, and Mr Christian Munich, Individual Shareholder Relations and Regulated Information manager, during a questions and answers session.

A 2019 shareholder calendar is already available so that you can see the meetings organised near you.
To register and receive an invitation you can fill in the form on the following page: https://www.loreal-finance.com/eng/shareholders-corner-key-dates

Disclaimer

L'Oréal SA published this content on 21 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 January 2019 23:13:00 UTC
