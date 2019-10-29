Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  L'Oréal    OR   FR0000120321

L'ORÉAL

(OR)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 10/29 01:43:36 pm
250.9 EUR   +3.25%
01:49pL'OREAL : Strong Asian demand powers sales growth at Lancome owner L'Oreal
RE
01:47pL'OREAL : Sales at 30 September 2019
PU
01:30pL'OREAL : 3Q Sales Rose
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

L'Oreal : 3Q Sales Rose

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/29/2019 | 01:30pm EDT

By Cristina Roca

L'Oreal SA (OR.FR) said Tuesday that its sales for the third quarter rose strongly, led by growth in all divisions.

The French cosmetics and consumer-products company said sales were 7.18 billion euros ($7.96 billion), up 11% from the same period the year previous and beating analyst expectations of EUR7.03 billion, according to a consensus estimate provided by Factset.

On a like-for-like basis, sales rose 7.8%, L'Oreal said.

Growth was spurred by the luxe and active cosmetic divisions, both of which posted like-for-like sales growth of 14%, L'Oreal said. The Asia-Pacific region, travel retail, skincare and e-commerce continued to drive growth, too, L'Oreal said.

Sales in North America, however, declined on a like-for-like basis.

For 2019, the company reiterated its confidence that it can outperform the market and grow its sales and profit.

Write to Cristina Roca at cristina.roca@dowjones.com; @_cristinaroca

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on L'ORÉAL
01:49pL'OREAL : Strong Asian demand powers sales growth at Lancome owner L'Oreal
RE
01:47pL'OREAL : Sales at 30 September 2019
PU
01:30pL'OREAL : 3Q Sales Rose
DJ
01:00pL'ORÉAL : News release: "Sales at 30 September 2019"
GL
10:30aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Mastercard, Alphabet, Pfizer, LVMH
10/21L'OREAL : to Acquire Fragrance Brands from Clarins Group
DJ
10/21L'OREAL : L'Oréal signs an agreement for the acquisition of Mugler and Azzaro fr..
PU
10/21L'ORÉAL : News Release: "L'Oréal signs an agreement for the acquisition of Mugle..
GL
10/18L'OREAL : And albea launch the first paper-based cosmetic tube
AQ
10/17L'OREAL : L'Oréal and Albéa launch the first paper-based cosmetic tube
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 29 461 M
EBIT 2019 5 479 M
Net income 2019 4 173 M
Finance 2019 3 771 M
Yield 2019 1,73%
P/E ratio 2019 32,2x
P/E ratio 2020 29,3x
EV / Sales2019 4,48x
EV / Sales2020 4,18x
Capitalization 136 B
Chart L'ORÉAL
Duration : Period :
L'Oréal Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends L'ORÉAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 244,32  €
Last Close Price 243,00  €
Spread / Highest target 14,8%
Spread / Average Target 0,54%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jean-Paul Agon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Alexis Perakis-Valat President-Consumer Products Division
Barbara Lavernos Chief Operating & Technology Officer & EVP
Christophe Babule Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Laurent Attal Vice President & GM-Research & Innovation
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
L'ORÉAL20.92%150 633
KAO CORPORATION5.70%36 839
SHISEIDO COMPANY, LIMITED30.45%31 552
KOSÉ CORPORATION11.66%9 619
COTY INC.79.73%8 893
AMOREPACIFIC CORP--.--%8 453
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group