L'Oreal : 3Q Sales Rose

By Cristina Roca



L'Oreal SA (OR.FR) said Tuesday that its sales for the third quarter rose strongly, led by growth in all divisions.

The French cosmetics and consumer-products company said sales were 7.18 billion euros ($7.96 billion), up 11% from the same period the year previous and beating analyst expectations of EUR7.03 billion, according to a consensus estimate provided by Factset.

On a like-for-like basis, sales rose 7.8%, L'Oreal said.

Growth was spurred by the luxe and active cosmetic divisions, both of which posted like-for-like sales growth of 14%, L'Oreal said. The Asia-Pacific region, travel retail, skincare and e-commerce continued to drive growth, too, L'Oreal said.

Sales in North America, however, declined on a like-for-like basis.

For 2019, the company reiterated its confidence that it can outperform the market and grow its sales and profit.

Write to Cristina Roca at cristina.roca@dowjones.com; @_cristinaroca