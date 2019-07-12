Log in
L'OREAL : Appointments to L'Oréal's Executive Committee
PU
L'OREAL : Appointments to L'Oréal's Executive Committee
PU
07/10CDP Launches Global Environmental Index With Goldman Sachs
DJ
L'Oreal : Appointments to L'Oréal's Executive Committee

07/12/2019 | 12:47pm EDT

Clichy, 12 July 2019 - L'Oréal announces several appointments to its Executive Committee:

Alexandra PALT, Chief Corporate Responsibility Officer and Executive Vice President of the Fondation L'Oréal, and Vincent BOINAY, General Manager for Travel Retail Worldwide, will join L'Oréal's Executive Committee as of September 1st;

Fabrice MEGARBANE, President L'Oréal China, joined L'Oréal's Executive Committee on July 1st.

***********

Alexandra PALT, Chief Corporate Responsibility Officer and Executive Vice President of the Fondation L'Oréal.
A lawyer by training, Alexandra PALT began her career at a law firm and then joined Amnesty International in Germany. In 2006, she joined HALDE (French Equal Opportunities and Anti-Discrimination Commission) as Director, Promotion of Equality. She subsequently founded a strategic consultancy firm specialising in sustainability. In 2012, she joined L'Oréal as Chief Sustainability Officer, and launched L'Oréal's sustainability programme Sharing Beauty With All. In 2017, she was appointed Executive Vice President of the Fondation L'Oréal in addition to her role as head of the Sustainability Department.

The decision to position this strategic function within the Executive Committee reinforces L'Oréal's ambition to be both a business and environmental societal leader. Under Alexandra Palt's leadership, L'Oréal has become one of the top recognised companies in the world in terms of sustainable development.

Vincent BOINAY, General Manager for Travel Retail Worldwide.
Vincent BOINAY joined L'Oréal Luxe in 1992 and held several positions within Travel Retail. In 2000, he was appointed Director International Development for Lancôme, and in 2004 General Manager for Biotherm / Cacharel in France. In 2007, he is appointed Vice President in charge of L'Oréal Luxe in Japan. In 2012, he became General Manager International Retail L'Oréal Luxe and headed the Retail Excellence worldwide programme. In 2014, he was appointed General Manager for Travel Retail Worldwide.

Travel Retail is one of the most dynamic drivers of L'Oréal's business. The remarkable growth in number of travellers coupled with the rise of middle classes and democratisation of travel, combined with the emergence of shopping centres in airports, cruise ships, and dutyfree shops in cities, have made Travel Retail a very significant player of the beauty industry.

Fabrice MEGARBANE, President L'Oréal China.
In 2000, Fabrice MEGARBANE joined L'Oréal's Professional Products Division in France. In 2008, he was appointed General Manager of L'Oréal Lebanon. In 2011, he became Director Consumer Products Division for the Africa, Middle East Zone. In 2015, he was appointed General Manager of L'Oréal Germany, and President L'Oréal China in 2019.

Fabrice Megarbane succeeds Stéphane Rinderknech who will be entrusted with new and important responsibilities within L'Oréal. Under his leadership, L'Oréal China has become a key lever for the growth of the Group.

About L'Oréal
L'Oréal has devoted itself to beauty for over 100 years. With its unique international portfolio of 36 diverse and complementary brands, the Group generated sales amounting to 26.9 billion euros in 2018 and employs 86,000 people worldwide. As the world's leading beauty company, L'Oréal is present across all distribution networks: mass market, department stores, pharmacies and drugstores, hair salons, travel retail, branded retail and e-commerce.
Research and innovation, and a dedicated research team of 3,993 people, are at the core of L'Oréal's strategy, working to meet beauty aspirations all over the world. L'Oréal's sustainability commitment for 2020 'Sharing Beauty With All' sets out ambitious sustainable development objectives across the Group's value chain.
For more information: http://mediaroom.loreal.com/en/ Contacts at L'Oréal

Journalists
Stephanie CARSON-PARKER
Tel.: +33 1 47 56 76 71
stephanie.carsonparker@loreal.com

Polina HUARD
Tel.: +33 1 47 56 87 88
polina.huard@loreal.com

Individual shareholders and market authorities
Jean Régis CAROF
Tel.: +33 1 47 56 83 02
jean-regis.carof@loreal.com

Financial analysts and Institutional investors
Françoise LAUVIN
Tel.: +33 1 47 56 86 82
francoise.lauvin@loreal.com

Switchboard
Tel.: +33 1 47 56 70 00

For more information, please contact your bank, broker or financial institution (I.S.I.N. code: FR0000120321), and consult your usual newspapers, and the Internet site for shareholders and investors, www.loreal-finance.com, or the L'Oréal Finance app, alternatively, call +33 1 40 14 80 50.

Disclaimer

L'Oréal SA published this content on 12 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 July 2019 16:44:03 UTC
