By Pietro Lombardi



L'Oreal SA (OR.FR) has appointed Stephane Rinderknech as president and chief executive of L'Oreal USA.

Mr. Rinderknech, who will join the French cosmetics and consumer-products company's executive committee, has also been appointed as executive vice president of North America, the company said Wednesday.

The appointments are effective as of Oct. 1.

