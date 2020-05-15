L'Oreal : Decisions of the L'Oréal Board of Directors of 12 May 2020

Clichy, 12 May 2020 at 6:00 p.m.

Decisions of the L'Oréal Board of Directors

of 12 May 2020

The Annual General Meeting will take place on 30 June 2020 behind closed doors

L'Oréal renounces an increase of the dividend

The Chairman & CEO's remuneration will be reduced by 30% for the whole of 2020

L'Oréal announces the launch of the social and environmental solidarity programme: « L'Oréal for the future »

The Board of Directors of L'Oréal gathered for a meeting on 12 May 2020.

The Board determined the agenda for the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on 30 June 2020. Exceptionally, in the context of the Covid-19 pandemic and in accordance with Order no. 2020-321 of 25 March 2020, the Board of Directors has decided that this Annual General Meeting will be held behind closed doors.

The Board will notably submit the following resolutions for approval at the Annual General Meeting:

Dividend

In the exceptional context of the Covid-19 crisis, the Board of Directors has decided to renounce the planned increase in the dividend of 10.4%, and consequently to propose to the Annual General Meeting a dividend of €3.85, identical to the amount paid in 2019. The dividend will be paid on Tuesday 7 July 2020, with an ex- dividend date of Friday 3 July at 00h00 (CEST).

The Board has also decided to renounce to any share buyback operations for the whole of 2020, which amounted to 750 million euros in 2019.

Remuneration of the Executive Officer

In view of the exceptional circumstances, and in a spirit of solidarity, Mr Agon informed the Board that he would renounce with immediate effect all remuneration for 2020 relating to the financial targets of his annual variable remuneration, which represents a reduction of 30% of the maximum amount of his annual fixed and variable remuneration for 2020, and all attribution of performance shares, if a plan were to be decided in 2020. The Board accepted.

Launch of the "L'Oréal for the future" programme

Furthermore, in the exceptional context of the Covid-19 pandemic and its consequences, L'Oréal has decided to create a new social and environmental solidarity programme under the name of "L'Oréal for the future".

Fully aware of the challenges that lie ahead and of the need for active involvement to make tomorrow's world more inclusive and sustainable, and in line with its sustainability programme, LOréal has decided via this new programme:

to create a philanthropic endowment fund of 50 million euros to support non-profit organisations that help women all over the world who are in highly vulnerable situations, victims of the social and economic crisis;

non-profit organisations that help women all over the world who are in highly vulnerable situations, victims of the social and economic crisis; to reaffirm its commitment to the environment and to sustainable development by creating an impact investing fund of 100 million euros for the regeneration of damaged natural ecosystems and for combating climate change.

