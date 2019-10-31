Log in
L'Oreal : How L'Oréal encourages women's economic empowerment through sourcing?

0
10/31/2019 | 06:57am EDT

L'Oréal's worldwide solidarity purchasing program has been a partner of WeConnect International, a global non-profit organization that supports inclusion and sustainable economic growth by connecting women entrepreneurs with qualified buyers since July 2019.

This partnership, which is the result of a collaborative effort between L'Oréal's Diversity & Inclusion and Inclusive Purchasing teams, is a step forward in supporting women-owned businesses around the world. This strengthens the Group's commitments on the 'women's economic empowerment' dimension.

L'Oréal has already set up - through its Solidarity Sourcing program - thirty inclusive purchasing projects that have enabled women from vulnerable communities to have access to secure employment and a decent income.

This initiative is in line with other partnerships developed by the Group, such as the Women&Business Circle with the Women's Forum, which aims to encourage suppliers' diversity on a European scale.

With this new partnership, we ambition to increase the number of projects supporting women's entrepreneurship at a worldwide level.

Disclaimer

L'Oréal SA published this content on 31 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2019 10:56:08 UTC
