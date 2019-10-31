L'Oreal : How L'Oréal encourages women's economic empowerment through sourcing?

L'Oréal's worldwide solidarity purchasing program has been a partner of WeConnect International, a global non-profit organization that supports inclusion and sustainable economic growth by connecting women entrepreneurs with qualified buyers since July 2019.

This partnership, which is the result of a collaborative effort between L'Oréal's Diversity & Inclusion and Inclusive Purchasing teams, is a step forward in supporting women-owned businesses around the world. This strengthens the Group's commitments on the 'women's economic empowerment' dimension.

L'Oréal has already set up - through its Solidarity Sourcing program - thirty inclusive purchasing projects that have enabled women from vulnerable communities to have access to secure employment and a decent income.

This initiative is in line with other partnerships developed by the Group, such as the Women&Business Circle with the Women's Forum, which aims to encourage suppliers' diversity on a European scale.

With this new partnership, we ambition to increase the number of projects supporting women's entrepreneurship at a worldwide level.