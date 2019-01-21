L'Oreal : Join the Individual Shareholder Consultation Committee

L'Oréal shareholders can now apply to join our Consultative Committee of Individual Shareholders.

The members of this Committee meet four times a year to discuss the various topics related to the Group's Financial Communications.

These meetings, led by Mr Jean Régis Carof, Director of Individual Shareholder and Market Authority Relations, and Mr Christian Munich, Individual Shareholder Relations and Regulated Information manager, are an opportunity to discuss and better apprehend L'Oréal shareholders' expectations. During the meetings, we discuss different topics together such as:

These discussions take place after an opportunity to acquire in-depth knowledge about the Group. For example, following a visit to one of our factories or following a meeting with Mr. Jean-Paul Agon, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the L'Oréal group.

The Committee has an advisory role. It is an occasion for us to hear your new ideas, and when or how to implement them. This common reflection is necessary for the improvement of our financial communications.

To apply to join the L'Oréal Individual Shareholder Consultation Committee, please fill in this online application form available via the following link (form in French only): https://loreal.fdmanagement.fr/club/fr/cc

To find out more about the Committee, click here to consult the dedicated page on our website.