Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  L'Oréal    OR   FR0000120321

L'ORÉAL

(OR)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

L'Oreal : L'ORÉAL INVESTS IN BIOTECH THROUGH A MINORITY STAKE IN CARBIOS

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/26/2019 | 01:52pm EDT

L'ORÉAL INVESTS IN BIOTECH

THROUGH A MINORITY STAKE IN CARBIOS

Clichy, 26 June 2019 - L'Oréal has participated in the capital increase conducted by Carbios, a company pioneering new, bio-industrial solutions to reinvent the lifecycle of plastic and textile polymers.

This participation was done through L'Oréal's corporate venture capital fund BOLD Business Opportunities for L'Oréal Development, launched in December 2018. With this operation Carbios will finance, amongst other elements, the industrial demonstrator for the biorecycling of plastics and polyester fibers in PET plastic, a first step towards industrializing the technology it has designed.

Carbios has developed a unique and sustainable technology using highly specific enzymes that can recycle much broader PET plastics and polyester fibers feedstock than other recycling technologies. This innovative process creates recycled PET equivalent to virgin PET, that can be used for applications like bottles and other forms of packaging.

Barbara Lavernos, Executive Vice-President Operations of L'Oréal, said « This participation demonstrates our support of new sustainable development technologies, in line with our commitment that by 2025, 100% of our packaging will be recycled, recyclable or compostable, and more specifically, 50% of the plastic used in our packaging will be recycled or bio-sourced.Carbios is developing a pioneering plastic recycling technology, based on both circular economy principles and biotechnologies, and we are proud to support them in their development. »

In 2017, Carbios and L'Oréal founded a Consortium to bring enhanced recycling technology to market on an industrial scale. Nestlé Waters, PepsiCo and Suntory Beverage & Food Europe recently joined the Consortium to help support the circular plastics economy using Carbios' breakthrough enzyme- based enhanced recycling technology.

BOLD Business Opportunities for L'Oréal Development is a corporate venture capital fund aiming to take minority stakes in innovative companies and brands with high growth potential. The fund invests in new business models in marketing, R&I, digital, retail, communication, supply chain and packaging and provides startups with L'Oréal's expertise, networking and mentorship.

Follow us on Twitter @loreal

About L'Oréal

L'Oréal has devoted itself to beauty for over 100 years. With its unique international portfolio of 36 diverse and complementary brands, the Group generated sales amounting to 26.9 billion euros in 2018 and employs 86,000 people worldwide. As the world's leading beauty company, L'Oréal is present across all distribution networks: mass market, department stores, pharmacies and drugstores, hair salons, travel retail, branded retail and e-commerce.

Research and innovation, and a dedicated research team of 3,993 people, are at the core of L'Oréal's strategy, working to meet beauty aspirations all over the world. L'Oréal's sustainability commitment for 2020 "Sharing Beauty With All" sets out ambitious sustainable development objectives across the Group's value chain.

For more information: http://mediaroom.loreal.com/en/

" T h i s n e w s r e l e a s e d o e s n o t c o n s t i t u t e a n o f f e r t o s e l l , o r a s o l i c i t a t i o n o f a n o f f e r t o b u y L ' O r é a l s h a r e s . I f y o u w i s h t o o b t a i n mo r e c o mp r e h e n s i v e i n f o r m a t i o n a b o u t L ' O r é a l , p l e a s e r e f e r t o t h e p u b l i c d o c u me n t s r e g i s t e r e d i n F r a n c e w i t h t h e A u t o r i t é d e s Ma r c h é s F i n a n c i e r s , a l s o a v a i l a b l e i n E n g l i s h o n o u r I n t e r n e t s i t e w w w .lo r e a l- f in a n c e . c o m.

T h i s n e w s r e l e a s e ma y c o n t a i n s o m e f o r w a r d - l o o k i n g s t a t e me n t s . A l t h o u g h t h e C o m p a n y c o n s i d e r s t h a t t h e s e s t a t e me n t s a r e b a s e d o n r e a s o n a b l e h y p o t h e s e s a t t h e d a t e o f p u b l i c a t i o n o f t h i s r e l e a s e , t h e y a r e b y t h e i r n a t u r e s u b j e c t t o r i s k s a n d u n c e r t a i n t i e s w h i c h c o u l d c a u s e a c t u a l r e s u l t s t o d i f f e r ma t e r i a l l y f r o m t h o s e i n d i c a t e d o r p r o j e c t e d i n t h e s e s t a t e m e n t s . "

Contacts L'ORÉAL(switchboard + 33 1.47.56.70.00)

Individual shareholders

Financial analysts

Journalists

and market authorities

and institutional investors

Jean Régis CAROF

Françoise LAUVIN

Polina HUARD

Adélaïde COLIN

Tel.: +33 147 56 83 02

Tel.: +33 147 56 86 82

Tel.: + 33 147 56 87 88

Tel.: + 33 (0)1 47 56 80 83

jean-regis.carof@loreal.com

francoise.lauvin@loreal.com

polina.huard@loreal.com

adelaide.colin@loreal.com

For further information, please contact your bank, stockbroker or financial institution (I.S.I.N. code: FR0000120321), and consult your usual newspapers or magazines or the Internet site for shareholders and investors, www. loreal-finance.com,the L'Oréal Finance app or call the toll - free number from France: 0.800.66.66. 66.

Follow us on Twitter @loreal

Disclaimer

L'Oréal SA published this content on 26 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 June 2019 17:51:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on L'ORÉAL
01:52pL'OREAL : L'oréal invests in biotech through a minority stake in carbios
PU
01:02pL'Oreal Fund Invests in Recycling Technology Company Carbios
DJ
12:12pL'OREAL : L'Oréal invests in biotech through a minority stake in Carbios
PU
06:17aL'OREAL : My Skin Track UV by La Roche-Posay, a revolution in protection from th..
PU
06/24Which Are the Most Ethical Companies? Good Luck Figuring That Out -- Journal ..
DJ
06/17L'OREAL : Microbial skincare
AQ
06/12L'OREAL : L'Oréal supports a unique convention against harassment at work
PU
06/11L'OREAL : L'Oréal rewards social initiatives led by dermatologists at World Cong..
PU
06/10L'OREAL : Citizen Day celebrates its 10th anniversary and more than one million ..
PU
06/07L'OREAL : Launches 'myt make your technology' its first tech incubator
AQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 29 292 M
EBIT 2019 5 465 M
Net income 2019 4 343 M
Finance 2019 4 345 M
Yield 2019 1,66%
P/E ratio 2019 32,71
P/E ratio 2020 30,43
EV / Sales 2019 4,72x
EV / Sales 2020 4,42x
Capitalization 143 B
Chart L'ORÉAL
Duration : Period :
L'Oréal Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends L'ORÉAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 237 €
Spread / Average Target -6,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jean-Paul Agon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Alexis Perakis-Valat President-Consumer Products Division
Barbara Lavernos Executive Vice President-Operations
Christian Mulliez Chief Financial Officer & EVP-Administration
Laurent Attal Executive Vice President-Research & Innovation
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
L'ORÉAL26.29%162 493
KAO CORP6.36%38 460
SHISEIDO COMPANY, LIMITED27.58%28 852
AMOREPACIFIC CORP--.--%9 783
COTY101.07%9 453
KOSE CORPORATION8.87%9 384
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About