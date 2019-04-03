L'Oreal : L'Oréal announces plan to further develop its manufacturing capabilities in France dedicated to l...

L'Oréal announces plan to further develop its manufacturing capabilities in France dedicated to luxury beauty products

-Includes a 15 million euros investment in Aulnay-sous-Bois plant which would become part of L'Oréal's luxury Excellence Manufacturing Centre -

Clichy, 2 April 2019 - To accompany L'Oréal Luxe's dynamic growth worldwide, L'Oréal announces the plan to further develop the group's manufacturing capabilities in France by dedicating the plant in Aulnay-sous-Bois to the production of fine perfumes and perfume collections.

This decision would increase L'Oréal Luxe's industrial footprint and capabilities in France to 4 factories specialized by technology:

∙Fine perfumes and perfume collections in Aulnay-sous-Bois (near Paris);

∙Large-scaleperfumes in Gauchy (northern France);

∙Skincare and foundation in Caudry (northern France);

∙Make-upin Lassigny (northern France).

The planned investment of 15 million euros would enable the Aulnay-Sous-Bois plant to become L'Oréal Luxe's second "Manufacture du Parfum" with specific know-how, expertise and technologies.

Barbara Lavernos, Executive Vice-President, Chief Technology and Operations Officer of L'Oréal, said, "The Aulnay-sous-Boisplant will be a strategic pillar for L'Oréal Luxe's production of perfumes and as such, the plant will have a global reach. This significant investment highlights our aim to adapt manufacturing capabilities to new market challenges while developing the expertise of each of our plants. "

With 11 factories in France, L'Oréal strengthens its footprint there. L'Oréal has decided to invest significantly in its manufacturing capabilities with state-of-the-art equipment, employee training and upskilling.

