Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  L'Oréal    OR   FR0000120321

L'ORÉAL

(OR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

L'Oreal : L'Oréal finalizes the acquisition of the Mugler brands and Azzaro fragrances

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/31/2020 | 12:26pm EDT

Clichy, 31 March 2020 -After obtaining the necessary authorizations from the relevant authorities, L'Oréal has finalized the acquisition of the Mugler brands and Azzaro fragrances from Clarins Group, in accordance with the terms announced on 21 October 2019.

Cyril Chapuy, President L'Oréal Luxe, said : 'We look forward to welcoming the Mugler and Azzaro teams to the L'Oréal family, and to accompagnying them, especially in this difficult time.'

About L'Oréal
L'Oréal has devoted itself to beauty for over 100 years. With its unique international portfolio of 36 diverse and complementary brands, the Group generated sales amounting to 29.87 billion euros in 2019 and employs 88,000 people worldwide. As the world's leading beauty company, L'Oréal is present across all distribution networks: mass market, department stores, pharmacies and drugstores, hair salons, travel retail, branded retail and e-commerce.
Research and innovation, and a dedicated research team of 4,100 people, are at the core of L'Oréal's strategy, working to meet beauty aspirations all over the world. L'Oréal's sustainability commitment for 2020 'Sharing Beauty With All' sets out ambitious sustainable development objectives across the Group's value chain.
More information: https://mediaroom.loreal.com

'This press release is not a sales offer or a request for a bid to purchase L'Oréal shares. If you would like more detailed information about L'Oréal, please see the public documents that have been submitted in France to the Financial Markets Authority, which are also available in English on our website www.loreal-finance.com.
This press release may contain certain provisional statements. Although the Company believes that these statements are based on reasonable assumptions on the date this press release was published, they are, by nature, subject to certain risks and uncertainties that may result in a discrepancy between the actual figures and those indicated or implied in these statements.'

L'ORÉAL contacts

Individual Shareholders and Market Authorities
Jean Régis CAROF
Tel: +33 (0)1 47 56 83 02
[email protected]

Financial Analysts and Institutional Investors
Françoise LAUVIN
Tel: +33 (0)1 47 56 86 82
[email protected]

Media
Polina HUARD
Tel: +33 (0)1 47 56 87 88
[email protected]

Switchboard: +33 (0)1 47 56 70 00

For more information, please consult banks, brokerage firms or financial institutions (I.S.I.N. code: FR0000120321), your usual journals, the shareholders and investors website www.loreal-finance.com or the L'Oréal Finance mobile application, or call the freephone number:
0 800 66 66 66.

Disclaimer

L'Oréal SA published this content on 31 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2020 16:25:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on L'ORÉAL
12:26pL'OREAL : L'Oréal finalizes the acquisition of the Mugler brands and Azzaro frag..
PU
12:00pL'ORÉAL : News release: "L'Oréal finalizes the acquisition of the Mugler brands ..
GL
10:15aL'OREAL : Annual General Meeting Postponed - 2020 Outlook
AQ
09:27aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : New hope for a vaccine
03/30L'OREAL : Annual General Meeting Postponed – 2020 Outlook
PU
03/30L'OREAL : Suspends Guidance, Postpones AGM
DJ
03/30L'OREAL : Annual General Meeting Postponed - 2020 Outlook
PU
03/30L'ORÉAL : News release: "Annual General Meeting Postponed - 2020 Outlook"
GL
03/30L'OREAL : Plans No Layoffs in France
DJ
03/24GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Aeronautics and oil industries hit hard
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 29 608 M
EBIT 2019 5 504 M
Net income 2019 4 185 M
Finance 2019 4 027 M
Yield 2019 1,72%
P/E ratio 2019 32,9x
P/E ratio 2020 31,0x
EV / Sales2019 4,51x
EV / Sales2020 4,49x
Capitalization 138 B
Chart L'ORÉAL
Duration : Period :
L'Oréal Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends L'ORÉAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 244,56  €
Last Close Price 246,30  €
Spread / Highest target 13,7%
Spread / Average Target -0,71%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jean-Paul Agon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Alexis Perakis-Valat President-Consumer Products Division
Barbara Lavernos Chief Operating & Technology Officer & EVP
Christophe Babule Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Laurent Attal Vice President & GM-Research & Innovation
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
L'ORÉAL-6.70%151 710
KAO CORPORATION0.59%39 607
SHISEIDO COMPANY, LIMITED0.97%23 804
AMOREPACIFIC CORPORATION2.11%8 518
KOSÉ CORPORATION0.59%7 232
NATURA &CO HOLDING S.A.-29.07%6 328
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group