L'Oreal : L'Oréal finalizes the acquisition of the Mugler brands and Azzaro fragrances

Clichy, 31 March 2020 -After obtaining the necessary authorizations from the relevant authorities, L'Oréal has finalized the acquisition of the Mugler brands and Azzaro fragrances from Clarins Group, in accordance with the terms announced on 21 October 2019.

Cyril Chapuy, President L'Oréal Luxe, said : 'We look forward to welcoming the Mugler and Azzaro teams to the L'Oréal family, and to accompagnying them, especially in this difficult time.'

About L'Oréal

L'Oréal has devoted itself to beauty for over 100 years. With its unique international portfolio of 36 diverse and complementary brands, the Group generated sales amounting to 29.87 billion euros in 2019 and employs 88,000 people worldwide. As the world's leading beauty company, L'Oréal is present across all distribution networks: mass market, department stores, pharmacies and drugstores, hair salons, travel retail, branded retail and e-commerce.

Research and innovation, and a dedicated research team of 4,100 people, are at the core of L'Oréal's strategy, working to meet beauty aspirations all over the world. L'Oréal's sustainability commitment for 2020 'Sharing Beauty With All' sets out ambitious sustainable development objectives across the Group's value chain.

