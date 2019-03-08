Log in
L'Oreal : L'Oréal partners with Hello Tomorrow Global Challenge 2019

0
03/08/2019 | 05:15am EST

L'Oréal partners with Hello Tomorrow Global Challenge 2019

Clichy, 8 March 2019 - For the third consecutive year, L'Oréal partners with Hello Tomorrow Global Challenge, an international deep-tech competition that empowers and connects the most promising scientific and technological startups devoted to solve the world's major industrial and societal challenges.

An international jury will name the competition winners during the Hello Tomorrow Global Summit, which will take place at Centquatre, Paris, on 14 and 15 March 2019. Amongst the 12 Challenge categories, L'Oréal will support the "Wellbeing" finale and will present the award of 15,000 euros to the winner.

Jacques Leclaire, Scientific Director of L'Oréal, said: "We are proud to support the Hello Tomorrow Global Challenge for a third time. It brings together leading deep-tech companies and creates opportunities to innovate in an unexpected way. By cooperating and supporting these scientific start-ups, we can identify the possible applications of their technologies to our challenges and transform their projects into concrete solutions."

At the heart of the Hello Tomorrow Global Summit, the L'Oréal Research & Innovation stand will present a selection of recent technological innovations, including a low-flow showerhead developed by the Swiss start-up Gjosa, which saves over 70% water and energy. To optimise the effect of this environmentally- friendly product, L'Oréal researchers have developed easy-to-rinse shampoos which the system supplies directly via the shower head (to view a demo, click here), in collaboration with the Gjosa teams.

L'Oréal will also present Lancôme's Le Teint Particulier Custom Made Foundation, a technology that precisely matches an individual's unique skin tone to create customized foundation at the point of sale, as well as La Roche-Posay's My Skin Track UV, a wearable sun sensor which measures UV exposure.

This collaboration with Hello Tomorrow is part of the Group's Open Innovation strategy, which includes partnerships with Founders Factory, Partech International Ventures, Station F, Raise Ventures and its own corporate venture capital fund BOLD - Business Opportunities for L'Oréal Development.

About L'Oréal

L'Oréal has devoted itself to beauty for over 100 years. With its unique international portfolio of 36 diverse and complementary brands, the Group generated sales amounting to 26.9 billion euros in 2018 and employs 82 ,600 people worldwide. As the world's leading beauty company, L'Oréal is present across all distribution networks: mass market, department stores, pharmacies and drugstores, hair salons, travel retail, branded retail and e-commerce. Research and innovation, and a dedicated research team of 3,885 people, are at the core of L'Oréal's strategy, working to meet beauty aspirations all over the world. L'Oréal's sustainability commitment for 2020 "Sharing Beauty With All" sets out ambitious sustainable development objectives across the Group's value chain.

For more information: http://mediaroom.loreal.com/en

About Hello Tomorrow

Hello Tomorrow is a global organisation dedicated to leveraging deep technologies to solve the world's toughest challenges. Through the Global Challenge startup competition, its Deeptech Founders accelerator program, the We Design Tomorrow consulting agency, the annual Global Summit and other events put on by its 11 Local Hubs, Hello Tomorrow tackles every angle of innovation in order to bring together the researchers, scientists, startups, corporations, investors and state officials who will build the future.

Contacts L'ORÉAL (switchboard: +33 147 56 70 00)

Individual Shareholders

Financial Analysts and

and Market Regulators

Institutional Investors

Jean Régis Carof

Françoise Lauvin

Tel: +33 147 56 83 02

Tel: +33 147 56 86 82

jean-regis.carof@loreal.com

francoise.lauvin@loreal.com

Polina Huard

Marie Langlais

Tel: +33 147 56 87 88

Tel: +33 147 56 82 93

polina.huard@loreal.com

marie.langlais@loreal.com

Journalists

For further information, please contact banks, investment companies or financial establishments (I.S.I.N. Code : FR0000120321), as well as your usual newspapers or the dedicated website for shareholders and investors, www.loreal-finance.com,the L'Oréal Finance mobile application, or contact the hotline: 0 800 66 66 66 (free call).

Disclaimer

L'Oréal SA published this content on 08 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2019 10:14:11 UTC
