L'Oreal : L'Oréal receives gold at the 2019 TOP/COM Corporate Business Awards for its Annual Report

During this year's Corporate Business TOP/COM Grands Prix Awards, L'Oréal received first prize in the 'Publishing' category for its Annual Report.

For 21 years now, TOP/COM has rewarded the best communication projects of the year, amongst over 800 applications. During this year's BtoB Corporate Communications ceremony, created to give brands greater visibility for their corporate image, L'Oréal was rewarded for its unique and omni-channel strategy in the promotion of its Annual Report.

Candidates were able to present their projects at ISCOM, the higher institute for communications and advertising in Paris, from 11 to 14 February. On this occasion, Claire Senand, Head of Financial Information at L'Oréal, and Laurent-Cédric Verscheure, General Manager of the agency Angie in charge of creating the 2017 Annual Report, put forward their vision of an Annual Report that was more inclusive.

The 2017 Annual Report has since become a showcase for the Group's Financial Communications department. Designed as a real marketing tool, content is created with the intention of improving user engagement. Targeted campaigns have enabled the Group to reach its primary target of traffic quality going beyond that of quantity.

'At the end of 2018, we had reached over 3 million visits with a version in English, French and Chinese (Mandarin). And we owe this success to our teams who worked hand in hand with our agency in a real team spirit!' Claire Senand, Head of Financial Information, L'Oréal.

Visit the 2017 Annual Report here.

The 2018 edition is coming soon!