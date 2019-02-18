Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  L'Oréal    OR   FR0000120321

L'ORÉAL

(OR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

L'Oreal : L'Oréal receives gold at the 2019 TOP/COM Corporate Business Awards for its Annual Report

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/18/2019 | 09:47am EST

During this year's Corporate Business TOP/COM Grands Prix Awards, L'Oréal received first prize in the 'Publishing' category for its Annual Report.

For 21 years now, TOP/COM has rewarded the best communication projects of the year, amongst over 800 applications. During this year's BtoB Corporate Communications ceremony, created to give brands greater visibility for their corporate image, L'Oréal was rewarded for its unique and omni-channel strategy in the promotion of its Annual Report.

Candidates were able to present their projects at ISCOM, the higher institute for communications and advertising in Paris, from 11 to 14 February. On this occasion, Claire Senand, Head of Financial Information at L'Oréal, and Laurent-Cédric Verscheure, General Manager of the agency Angie in charge of creating the 2017 Annual Report, put forward their vision of an Annual Report that was more inclusive.

The 2017 Annual Report has since become a showcase for the Group's Financial Communications department. Designed as a real marketing tool, content is created with the intention of improving user engagement. Targeted campaigns have enabled the Group to reach its primary target of traffic quality going beyond that of quantity.

'At the end of 2018, we had reached over 3 million visits with a version in English, French and Chinese (Mandarin). And we owe this success to our teams who worked hand in hand with our agency in a real team spirit!' Claire Senand, Head of Financial Information, L'Oréal.

Visit the 2017 Annual Report here.

The 2018 edition is coming soon!

Disclaimer

L'Oréal SA published this content on 18 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2019 14:46:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on L'ORÉAL
09:47aL'OREAL : L'Oréal receives gold at the 2019 TOP/COM Corporate Business Awards fo..
PU
02/15L'OREAL : The centre scientifique de monaco and l'oreal recherche & innovation p..
AQ
02/15L'OREAL : L'Oréal achieves No 1 ranking worldwide
AQ
02/15L'OREAL : L'Oréal achieves #1 ranking worldwide in Covalence EthicalQuote reputa..
AQ
02/13FOR WOMEN IN SCIENCES : extending the award to mathematics and computer science
PU
02/12China says consumption growth likely to slow further this year
RE
02/08EUROPE : Trade fears end European shares' series of weekly gains
RE
02/08EUROPE MARKETS: European Markets Succumb To More Losses As Trade Worries Pres..
DJ
02/08GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Sony, L’Oreal, BB&T, Amazon
02/08NESTLE : Margin concerns dampen L'Oreal shares after solid sales report
RE
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 28 661 M
EBIT 2019 5 327 M
Net income 2019 4 279 M
Finance 2019 4 329 M
Yield 2019 1,87%
P/E ratio 2019 29,25
P/E ratio 2020 27,36
EV / Sales 2019 4,19x
EV / Sales 2020 3,92x
Capitalization 124 B
Chart L'ORÉAL
Duration : Period :
L'Oréal Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends L'ORÉAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 213 €
Spread / Average Target -4,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jean-Paul Agon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Alexis Perakis-Valat President-Consumer Products Division
Barbara Lavernos Executive Vice President-Operations
Christian Mulliez Chief Financial Officer & EVP-Administration
Laurent Attal Executive Vice President-Research & Innovation
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
L'ORÉAL10.24%140 366
KAO CORP3.99%36 293
SHISEIDO COMPANY, LIMITED7.74%25 745
AMOREPACIFIC CORP--.--%10 260
KOSE CORPORATION9.11%9 850
COTY68.29%8 294
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.