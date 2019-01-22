Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  L'Oréal    OR   FR0000120321

L'ORÉAL (OR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

L'Oreal : L'Oréal the only company in the world recognized for the third year in a row as a global environmental leader with triple 'A' score

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/22/2019 | 01:45pm EST

Clichy, 22 January 2019 - L'Oréal has been highlighted as a global leader in corporate sustainability by environmental impact non-profit CDP, achieving a place on the CDP A List for climate change, water security and forests - all three environmental themes covered by CDP scores.

Every year over 6,800 companies disclose data about their environmental impacts, risks and opportunities to CDP for independent assessment against its scoring methodology. Companies receive scores of A to D- for how effectively they are tackling climate change, deforestation and water security, while those that don't disclose or provide insufficient information are marked with an F.

L'Oréal is one of the two only companies to score an A for all three of CDP's themes. This is in recognition of its impressive actions in the last reporting year to mitigate climate risks, tackle deforestation in its supply chain, enhance water stewardship, and lead the new sustainable economy based on its 2018 disclosure to CDP.

Jean-Paul Agon, Chairman and CEO of L'Oréal said: 'It is once again an honor for L'Oréal to be awarded an A in the three CDP's rankings. L'Oréal is the first and only company in the world to have achieved a triple 'A' score for the third year in a row. Sustainability drives our research, our innovation and our operations in exciting ways and reinforces our commitment to our employees and the communities in which we operate. L'Oréal's teams, committed on a day-to-day basis all over the world, can be proud of this recognition, which demonstrates L'Oréal's strong commitment on the path to transformation towards a more sustainable model and encourages us to go further and faster in tackling the major environmental challenges that the world faces today.'

Paul Simpson, CEO of CDP, said: 'Congratulations to all companies that made it onto CDP's A List this year. As the severity of environmental risks to business becomes ever more apparent, these are the companies that are positioning themselves to provide solutions, seize new market opportunities and thrive in the transition to a sustainable economy. We need to urgently scale up environmental action at all levels in order to meet the goals of the Paris Agreement and the Sustainable Development Goals. It's clear that the business world is an essential player in this transition and the A List companies are set to make a substantial contribution to those goals'.

The full list of companies that made this year's CDP A List is available here, along with all other public company scores: https://www.cdp.net/en/scores

CDP assesses companies on the comprehensiveness of their disclosure, their awareness and management of environmental risks and their demonstration of best practices associated with environmental leadership, such as setting ambitious and meaningful targets.

Note to editors
The full methodology and criteria for the Climate Change, Forests and Water Security A Lists are available on CDP's website at: https://www.cdp.net/en/guidance/guidance-for-companies under 'CDP scoring methodologies 2018'.
The 2018 CDP A List includes the CDP Supplier A List, which in previous years was released separately.
CDP's scoring for forests is done through the lens of the four commodities that cause most deforestation: timber, cattle, soy and palm oil. Companies need to score an A on at least one of these forest-risk commodities to get onto the Forests A List.
About L'Oréal
L'Oréal has devoted itself to beauty for over 100 years. With its unique international portfolio of 34 diverse and complementary brands, the Group generated sales amounting to 26.02 billion euros in 2017 and employs 82 600 people worldwide. As the world's leading beauty company, L'Oréal is present across all distribution networks: mass market, department stores, pharmacies and drugstores, hair salons, travel retail, branded retail and e-commerce.
Research and innovation, and a dedicated research team of 3 885 people, are at the core of L'Oréal's strategy, working to meet beauty aspirations all over the world. L'Oréal's sustainability commitment for 2020 'Sharing Beauty With All' sets out ambitious sustainable development objectives across the Group's value chain.
More information in the Sustainability section of our website www.loreal.com
About CDP
CDP is an international non-profit that drives companies and governments to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions, safeguard water resources and protect forests. Voted number one climate research provider by investors and working with institutional investors with assets of US$87 trillion, we leverage investor and buyer power to motivate companies to disclose and manage their environmental impacts. Over 7,000 companies with over 50% of global market capitalization disclosed environmental data through CDP in 2018. This is in addition to the over 750 cities, states and regions who disclosed, making CDP's platform one of the richest sources of information globally on how companies and governments are driving environmental change. CDP, formerly Carbon Disclosure Project, is a founding member of the We Mean Business Coalition. Visit www.CDP.net or follow us @CDP to find out more.

'This news release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy L'Oréal shares. If you wish to obtain more comprehensive information about L'Oréal, please refer to the public documents registered in France with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers, also available in English on our Internet site www.loreal-finance.com.

This news release may contain some forward-looking statements. Although the Company considers that these statements are based on reasonable hypotheses at the date of publication of this release, they are by their nature subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated or projected in these statements.'

Contacts at L'Oréal

Individual shareholders and market authorities
Mr Jean Régis CAROF
Tel.: +33 1 47 56 83 02
jean-regis.carof@loreal.com

Financial analysts and institutional investors
Mrs Françoise LAUVIN
Tel.: +33 1 47 56 86 82
francoise.lauvin@loreal.com
Journalists
Mrs Stephanie CARSON-PARKER
Tel.: +33 1 47 56 76 71
stephanie.carsonparker@loreal.com

Switchboard
Tel.: +33 1 47 56 70 00

For more information, please contact your bank, broker or financial institution (I.S.I.N. code: FR0000120321), and consult your usual newspapers, and the Internet site for shareholders and investors, www.loreal-finance.com, or the L'Oréal Finance app, alternatively, call +33 1 40 14 80 50.

Disclaimer

L'Oréal SA published this content on 22 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 January 2019 18:43:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on L'ORÉAL
01:45pL'OREAL : L'Oréal the only company in the world recognized for the third year in..
PU
01:14pL'OREAL : L'Oréal recognized as a global environmental leader with triple &lsquo..
PU
08:43aL'OREAL : Join the Individual Shareholder Consultation Committee
AQ
03:54a'A List' climate change firms outperform on stock market - survey
RE
01/21L'OREAL : Join the Individual Shareholder Consultation Committee
PU
01/21L'OREAL : 2019 shareholder meetings dates now available!
PU
01/21L'OREAL : My Skin Track Ph by La Roche-Posay won the CES 2019 Innovation Award
PU
01/21EXCLUSIVE : Private equity firms circling Nestle's skin health business - source..
RE
01/14PREMIUM COSMETIC : Market 2019 Segmented by Manufacturers (Shiseido, LVMH, Unile..
AQ
01/11L'Oreal brings its CeraVe skincare brand to China
AQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 26 762 M
EBIT 2018 4 884 M
Net income 2018 3 944 M
Finance 2018 2 985 M
Yield 2018 1,91%
P/E ratio 2018 28,37
P/E ratio 2019 26,43
EV / Sales 2018 4,07x
EV / Sales 2019 3,79x
Capitalization 112 B
Chart L'ORÉAL
Duration : Period :
L'Oréal Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends L'ORÉAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 206 €
Spread / Average Target 3,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jean-Paul Agon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Alexis Perakis-Valat President-Consumer Products Division
Barbara Lavernos Executive Vice President-Operations
Christian Mulliez Chief Financial Officer & EVP-Administration
Laurent Attal Executive Vice President-Research & Innovation
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
L'ORÉAL-1.17%127 123
KAO CORP-3.24%34 467
SHISEIDO COMPANY, LIMITED-4.12%22 795
AMOREPACIFIC CORP--.--%9 831
KOSE CORPORATION-7.11%8 443
COTY14.79%5 656
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.