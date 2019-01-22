L'Oreal : L'Oréal the only company in the world recognized for the third year in a row as a global environmental leader with triple 'A' score

Clichy, 22 January 2019 - L'Oréal has been highlighted as a global leader in corporate sustainability by environmental impact non-profit CDP, achieving a place on the CDP A List for climate change, water security and forests - all three environmental themes covered by CDP scores.

Every year over 6,800 companies disclose data about their environmental impacts, risks and opportunities to CDP for independent assessment against its scoring methodology. Companies receive scores of A to D- for how effectively they are tackling climate change, deforestation and water security, while those that don't disclose or provide insufficient information are marked with an F.

L'Oréal is one of the two only companies to score an A for all three of CDP's themes. This is in recognition of its impressive actions in the last reporting year to mitigate climate risks, tackle deforestation in its supply chain, enhance water stewardship, and lead the new sustainable economy based on its 2018 disclosure to CDP.

Jean-Paul Agon, Chairman and CEO of L'Oréal said: 'It is once again an honor for L'Oréal to be awarded an A in the three CDP's rankings. L'Oréal is the first and only company in the world to have achieved a triple 'A' score for the third year in a row. Sustainability drives our research, our innovation and our operations in exciting ways and reinforces our commitment to our employees and the communities in which we operate. L'Oréal's teams, committed on a day-to-day basis all over the world, can be proud of this recognition, which demonstrates L'Oréal's strong commitment on the path to transformation towards a more sustainable model and encourages us to go further and faster in tackling the major environmental challenges that the world faces today.'

Paul Simpson, CEO of CDP, said: 'Congratulations to all companies that made it onto CDP's A List this year. As the severity of environmental risks to business becomes ever more apparent, these are the companies that are positioning themselves to provide solutions, seize new market opportunities and thrive in the transition to a sustainable economy. We need to urgently scale up environmental action at all levels in order to meet the goals of the Paris Agreement and the Sustainable Development Goals. It's clear that the business world is an essential player in this transition and the A List companies are set to make a substantial contribution to those goals'.

The full list of companies that made this year's CDP A List is available here, along with all other public company scores: https://www.cdp.net/en/scores

CDP assesses companies on the comprehensiveness of their disclosure, their awareness and management of environmental risks and their demonstration of best practices associated with environmental leadership, such as setting ambitious and meaningful targets.

Note to editors

The full methodology and criteria for the Climate Change, Forests and Water Security A Lists are available on CDP's website at: https://www.cdp.net/en/guidance/guidance-for-companies under 'CDP scoring methodologies 2018'.

The 2018 CDP A List includes the CDP Supplier A List, which in previous years was released separately.

CDP's scoring for forests is done through the lens of the four commodities that cause most deforestation: timber, cattle, soy and palm oil. Companies need to score an A on at least one of these forest-risk commodities to get onto the Forests A List.

About L'Oréal

L'Oréal has devoted itself to beauty for over 100 years. With its unique international portfolio of 34 diverse and complementary brands, the Group generated sales amounting to 26.02 billion euros in 2017 and employs 82 600 people worldwide. As the world's leading beauty company, L'Oréal is present across all distribution networks: mass market, department stores, pharmacies and drugstores, hair salons, travel retail, branded retail and e-commerce.

Research and innovation, and a dedicated research team of 3 885 people, are at the core of L'Oréal's strategy, working to meet beauty aspirations all over the world. L'Oréal's sustainability commitment for 2020 'Sharing Beauty With All' sets out ambitious sustainable development objectives across the Group's value chain.

More information in the Sustainability section of our website www.loreal.com



About CDP

CDP is an international non-profit that drives companies and governments to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions, safeguard water resources and protect forests. Voted number one climate research provider by investors and working with institutional investors with assets of US$87 trillion, we leverage investor and buyer power to motivate companies to disclose and manage their environmental impacts. Over 7,000 companies with over 50% of global market capitalization disclosed environmental data through CDP in 2018. This is in addition to the over 750 cities, states and regions who disclosed, making CDP's platform one of the richest sources of information globally on how companies and governments are driving environmental change. CDP, formerly Carbon Disclosure Project, is a founding member of the We Mean Business Coalition. Visit www.CDP.net or follow us @CDP to find out more.

