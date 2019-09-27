L'Oreal : L'Oréal will be present at INVESTIR DAY on Thursday 3 October

L'Oréal is pleased to invite you to the first edition of INVESTIR DAY, 'Making sense of the Stock Market', which will take place on Thursday 3 October from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Carrousel du Louvre (99 Rue de Rivoli - 75001 PARIS).

In the programme:

At 1 p.m. Plenary: Meeting with Mr Christophe BABULE, Chief Financial Officer

At 3:45 p.m. MasterClass: L'Oréal's commitment to sustainable development with Frédéric HEINRICH, Sustainable Development Operations Director and Paul ARSAC, Non-Financial Performance Manager

We look forward to welcoming you at our L'Oréal booth in Salle Delorme to talk about registered shares and exchange with our experts.

To register click here (website in French)

To find out more about registered shares, click here