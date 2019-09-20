L'Oreal : Lancome maker L'Oreal hit by 320 million euros French tax charge

The world's biggest beauty manufacturer, behind labels like Maybelline and Armani lipsticks, gave no further details about the basis of the dispute, only saying it corresponded to a five year period between 2014 and 2018.

L'Oreal was not immediately available for further comment.

The settlement would be reflected in its 2019 results as an exceptional charge, and would "have no significant recurrent impact in the future", the company said in a statement.

