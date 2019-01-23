Log in
News Summary

L'Oreal : Meet Claudio, an engineer making us more sustainable

01/23/2019 | 05:24pm EST

This is especially the case for the people passionate about sustainability. In this new web series Passion & Purpose, we go behind the scenes to tell the beautiful stories of the people working to make L'Oréal more sustainable.

Meet Claudio, the Environmental Director at L'Oréal's plant in Settimo Torinese, Italy. Claudio has worked at L'Oréal for over 25 years in a variety of different roles - always doing whatever he can to make sure the site is safe and environmentally friendly.

Today, Settimo is one of L'Oréal's most sustainable plants. It became carbon neutral in 2015 through a combination of photovoltaic solar panels and the use of a central biomass plant that creates energy from local agricultural resources. This means that the plant uses 100% renewable energy. In January 2018, the plant also became a 'Dry Factory' and today the only drinking water consumed is that used in the composition of products (ex: water as raw material) or for human consumption. 100% of the water used for manufacturing processes is from on-site recycled sources and reused in a closed loop.

Find out more about what inspired Claudio to push further and go the extra mile in the video.

Reducing the environmental footprint of our plant is part of our commitment to produce more sustainably. Discover more about our sustainable program here

Disclaimer

L'Oréal SA published this content on 23 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 January 2019 22:23:02 UTC
