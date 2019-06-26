Log in
L'Oreal : My Skin Track UV by La Roche-Posay, a revolution in protection from the sun's rays, is now available

06/26/2019

The vital ally for protecting your skin

As soon as the first rays of summer appear, the doubts return…

When do you need protection? How can you enjoy sunshine without taking risks? To protect skin, L'Oréal and La Roche-Posay have developed My Skin Track UV, a tool that brings together advanced technology and dermatology.


This groundbreaking wearable sensor provides information about the user's exposure not only to UV rays, but also to pollution, pollen and humidity. 'Our research has indicated the need for better consumer understanding of personal UV exposure,' says Guive Balooch, Vice President and Head of L'Oréal's Global Technology Incubator.

A global launch

After a successful first launch in in the United States, this pioneering tool is now available around the world. Developed in collaboration with designer Yves Behar, the waterproof device takes the form of a very discreet white and blue capsule, weighing only 17 grams and with a diameter of just 12 mm. Durable and aesthetic, it clips conveniently onto clothing or accessories in the blink of an eye, and is worn with its face turned toward the light. My Skin Track UV is priced at $59.95 MSRP, and is available exclusively from apple.com and participating Apple Stores. The app is free, and can be downloaded from the App store or Google Play.

Personalized advice for everyone

Exposed to the same amount of sun as the wearer, the sensor continually measures the UVA and UVB rays received over the course of the day. The data it collects can be read at any time using the My Skin Track UV app, which can be downloaded onto an iPhone or Android device. By cross-referencing the data with information already provided by the user, such as skin color and type, the program can provide personalized advice. It also suggests what ranges of L'Oréal products would be suitable for protecting the user's skin.

Simple to use

'We created this sensor to seamlessly integrate into the lives and daily routines of those using it,' underlines Guive Balooch. 'We hope the launch of this problem-solving technology makes it easier for people to make smart, skin-safe choices.'

A major of advantage of My Skin Track UV is its simplicity of use. It is battery-free and recharges automatically when exposed to sunlight, while the data is synchronized using NFC technology with a simple tap of the capsule against the smartphone screen. The usual inconveniences associated with electronic devices is reduced to the absolute minimum. For Guive Balooch: 'It's really revolutionary in the way it makes a connected object mobile, durable and easy to wear!'

Disclaimer

L'Oréal SA published this content on 26 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 June 2019 10:16:12 UTC
