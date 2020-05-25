L'Oréal: News Release: "Annual General Meeting of Tuesday 30 June 2020"

Log in
05/25/2020

Clichy, Monday 25 May 2020

Annual General Meeting of Tuesday 30 June 2020

Information available regarding the Annual General Meeting to be held on Tuesday 30 June 2020.

Information regarding this meeting was published today, on Monday 25 May 2020, in the BALO (Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires) and includes the agenda, the draft resolutions and details on attending and voting. This notification about the meeting, the Board of Directors' report on the draft resolutions and legal information are now available on the www.loreal-finance.com website (under Regulated Information / Annual General Meeting Documents).

Other documents and information concerning this meeting will be available to shareholders and also published on the www.loreal-finance.com website under legal and regulatory conditions from Tuesday 9 June 2020.

L’Oréal informs its shareholders that its Annual General Meeting, which will be held behind closed doors, will be broadcast live and in its entirety on the site www.loreal-finance.com from 41 rue Martre in Clichy, L’Oréal administrative headquarters, on Tuesday 30 June 2020, at 10 a.m. Paris Time.

Warning:

Given the exceptional context related to the Coronavirus (Covid-19) epidemic and in accordance with Ordinance no.2020-321 of 25 March 2020, the Board of Directors decided on 12 May 2020 that the Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company, initially convened at the Palais des Congrès in Paris, a location affected by administrative measures, will be held on 30 June 2020 behind closed doors, without the physical presence of the shareholders and any other person having the right to attend the meeting, at the Company’s administrative headquarters (41, rue Martre,Clichy).

In this context, shareholders are invited to vote by correspondence using the voting form or via the Internet on the Votaccess secure voting platform, or to give a proxy to the Chairman of the General Meeting or to any other individual or legal entity.

Shareholders have the possibility to send written questions until Wednesday 24 June 2020 by registered letter with acknowledgment of receipt, and via the email address: info-ag@loreal-finance.com

In order to promote dialogue with shareholders, shareholders will also have the opportunity to ask questions which are not assimilated to written questions, between Thursday 25 June and Monday 29 June 2020 at the following address AG-questionslibres@loreal-finance.com. These questions will be organized in groups by main themes and will be answered, to the extent possible, during the Internet broadcast of the General Meeting.

 

"This news release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy L'Oréal shares. If you wish to obtain more comprehensive information about L'Oréal, please refer to the public documents registered in France with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers, also available in English on our Internet site www.loreal-finance.com.
This news release may contain some forward-looking statements. Although the Company considers that these statements are based on reasonable hypotheses at the date of publication of this release, they are by their nature subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated or projected in these statements."

Contacts at L'Oréal

Individual shareholders and market authorities
Jean Régis CAROF
Tel: +33 1 47 56 83 02
jean-regis.carof@loreal.com 

Financial analysts and Institutional investors
Françoise LAUVIN
Tel: +33 1 47 56 86 82
francoise.lauvin@loreal.com

Journalists 
Domitille FAFIN
Tel: +33 1 47 56 76 71

domitille.fafin@loreal.com

Switchboard: +33 1 47 56 70 00

For more information, please contact your bank, broker or financial institution (I.S.I.N. code: FR0000120321), and consult your usual newspapers, the Internet site for shareholders and investors, www.loreal-finance.com or the L’Oréal Finance app, alternatively, call
+33 1 40 14 80 50.

www.loreal-finance.com - Follow us on twitter @loreal

 

