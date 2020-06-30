Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  L'Oréal    OR   FR0000120321

L'ORÉAL

(OR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

L'Oréal: News release: "Annual General Meeting and Board of Directors' Meeting of 30 June 2020"

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/30/2020 | 12:00pm EDT

Clichy, Tuesday 30 June 2020

Annual General Meeting and Board of Directors’ Meeting of 30 June 2020

  • Appointments as Directors of Ms Ilham Kadri and Mr Nicolas Meyers
  • Renewal of the tenure as Directors of Ms Béatrice Guillaume-Grabisch and Mr Jean-Victor Meyers
  • Approval of a dividend of €3.85 per share
  • Appointment of Ms Françoise Bettencourt Meyers as Vice-President of the Board

The Annual General Meeting of L’Oréal shareholders was help in Paris, on Tuesday 30 June 2020, under the chairmanship of Mr Jean-Paul Agon, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. Given the exceptional context related to the Covid-19 pandemic, it was held behind closed doors.

The Annual General Meeting adopted all the proposed resolutions, and in particular:

  • approved the parent company financial statements and the consolidated financial statements for 2019;
  • decided on the distribution of a dividend of €3.85 per share. This dividend is increased to €4.23 for shares that have been continuously registered for at least two calendar years. Dividend payment date: Tuesday 7 July 2020;
  • appointed two new Directors, Ms Ilham Kadri and Mr Nicolas Meyers, for a four-year term;
  • renewed the tenure as Directors of Ms Béatrice Guillaume-Grabisch and Mr Jean-Victor Meyers, for a four-year term.

The Board of Directors, which met after the Annual General Meeting, has appointed Ms Françoise Bettencourt Meyers as Vice-President of the Board of Directors, Mr Paul Bulcke is also Vice-President. She succeeds Mr Jean-Pierre Meyers who has not wished to renew his tenure.

The results of the votes and the webcast of the Annual General Meeting are available on the www.loreal-finance.com website.

 

“This news release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy L'Oréal shares. If you wish to obtain more comprehensive information about L'Oréal, please refer to the public documents registered in France with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers, also available in English on our Internet site www.loreal-finance.com.
This news release may contain some forward-looking statements. Although the Company considers that these statements are based on reasonable hypotheses at the date of publication of this release, they are by their nature subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated or projected in these statements.”

L'ORÉAL CONTACTS

Individual Shareholders and Market Regulators
Christian MUNICH
Tel.: +33 (0)1 47 56 72 06
christian.munich2@loreal.com 

Financial Analysts and Institutional Investors
Françoise LAUVIN
Tel.: +33 (0)1 47 56 86 82
francoise.lauvin@loreal.com

Media
Domitille FAFIN
Tel.: +33 (0)1 47 56 76 71
domitille.fafin@loreal.com

Switchboard: +33 (0)1 47 56 70 00

For further information, please contact your bank, stockbroker or financial institution (I.S.I.N. code: FR0000120321), and consult your usual newspapers or magazines or the Internet site for shareholders and investors, www.loreal-finance.com,the L’Oréal Finance app or call the toll-free number from France: 0 800 66 66 66.

 

www.loreal-finance.com - Follow us on Twitter @loreal


Attachment

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on L'ORÉAL
12:00pL'ORÉAL : News release: "Annual General Meeting and Board of Directors' Meeting ..
GL
11:13aL'OREAL : to nominate CEO successor, drawn internally, by autumn
RE
09:42aL'OREAL : 'Glow' to replace 'whitening' in some L'Oreal skin products
RE
09:39aL'OREAL : has finalised the sale of Roger & Gallet to Impala
AQ
06/29L'ORÉAL : News release: "L'Oréal has finalised the sale of Roger & Gallet to Imp..
GL
06/29LOREAL : UBS maintains a Buy rating
MD
06/28L'OREAL : L'Oréal Pakistan to donate thousands of locally produced hand sanitize..
AQ
06/27L'OREAL : L'Oréal unveils its sustainability targets for 2030
AQ
06/26L'OREAL : to drop words such as 'whitening' from skin products
RE
06/26L'OREAL : to drop words such as 'whitening' from skin products
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 28 846 M 32 354 M 32 354 M
Net income 2020 3 829 M 4 295 M 4 295 M
Net cash 2020 3 894 M 4 368 M 4 368 M
P/E ratio 2020 40,2x
Yield 2020 1,48%
Capitalization 160 B 179 B 179 B
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 5,40x
Nbr of Employees 87 974
Free-Float 42,2%
Chart L'ORÉAL
Duration : Period :
L'Oréal Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends L'ORÉAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 251,16 €
Last Close Price 285,30 €
Spread / Highest target 8,66%
Spread / Average Target -12,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -38,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jean-Paul Agon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Alexis Perakis-Valat President-Consumer Products Division
Barbara Lavernos Chief Operating & Technology Officer & EVP
Christophe Babule Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Laurent Attal Vice President & GM-Research & Innovation
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
L'ORÉAL8.07%179 469
KAO CORPORATION-5.37%37 904
SHISEIDO COMPANY, LIMITED-12.17%25 244
AMOREPACIFIC CORPORATION-16.25%7 882
KOSÉ CORPORATION-19.00%6 778
NATURA &CO HOLDING S.A.3.49%6 751
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group