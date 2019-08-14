Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  L'Oréal    OR   FR0000120321

L'ORÉAL

(OR)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

L'Oreal : Passion, Emotion and Competition at the “L'Oréal World Cup”

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/14/2019 | 04:17am EDT

The 28th and 29th of June, 14 national teams competed for victory in two disciplines: volleyball and soccer. It was a delightful moment for the 300 employees who participated, a time of bonding, laughter, unity and emotion. Some employees shared their experiences:

' What I loved about the L'Oréal World Cup was the opportunity to meet people from all over the world, to have fun, to celebrate… but above all, to share my passion for sports with other people. We'd like to thank L'Oréal Russia for having hosted us here and for having organized such a wonderful event' said German, hailing from the Spanish team.

An Event That Promotes Shared Values

For Rana from L'Oréal Middle East, the event was, above all, a moment of sharing common values. 'For me, it's not just the sports, it's all about the connection with everyone and I can speak for my team when I tell you that we love coming here, we wait for it and we practice the whole year for this moment so it's much more than just the world cup, it's the L'Oréal World Cup.' And if you ask her how is her team like, she answers: 'My team is very passionate. We come from everywhere. Our team has no less than seven different nationalities! We all share however the same love for the game, for L'Oréal and for being here and connecting with everybody. We love the vibe; it gets very emotional sometimes, we get competitive and passionate but we always get along and make it happen.'

Vesna, from the Adria Balkan team, was participating for the seventh time, noting: 'I still feel the same excitement I felt the first time'. Next year, her country will host the 16th edition of the competition, which she hopes will be the best yet. 'We are going to welcome the - I hope - biggest number of participants ever.'

At the end of the two days, it was the Russian and Italian teams who lifted the trophies. The other teams are already ready for their retribution in Belgrade in 2020!

Find photos of the event on social media under the hashtag #WeAreLoreal.

> You want to join the L'Oréal team? Visit our career website!

Disclaimer

L'Oréal SA published this content on 14 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2019 08:16:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on L'ORÉAL
04:17aL'OREAL : Passion, Emotion and Competition at the “L'Oréal World Cup&rdquo..
PU
08/09L'OREAL : Skin Pigmentation as a Sign of Evolution
PU
08/06L'OREAL : Nivea growth slows but Beiersdorf confirms 2019 outlook
RE
08/05L'OREAL : Sales of L'Oreal Baltic cosmetic company down 1.5% in 2018
AQ
08/02L'OREAL : 2019 Half-Year financial report
PU
08/02L'ORÉAL : News Release: "2019 Half-Year financial report"
AQ
08/01CARING TO INSPIRE SKIN CONFIDENCE : A Look at the 2019 International Awards for ..
PU
07/31GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Apple, EssilorLuxottica, Air France, KLM
07/31L'OREAL : 2Q Slowdown Overshadows Strong 1st Half -- Earnings Review
DJ
07/31ESTEE LAUDER : L'Oreal shares slide as make-up slowdown weighs on sales
RE
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 29 508 M
EBIT 2019 5 478 M
Net income 2019 4 225 M
Finance 2019 3 401 M
Yield 2019 1,80%
P/E ratio 2019 30,7x
P/E ratio 2020 28,0x
EV / Sales2019 4,32x
EV / Sales2020 4,02x
Capitalization 131 B
Chart L'ORÉAL
Duration : Period :
L'Oréal Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends L'ORÉAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 244,84  €
Last Close Price 233,50  €
Spread / Highest target 26,8%
Spread / Average Target 4,86%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jean-Paul Agon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Alexis Perakis-Valat President-Consumer Products Division
Barbara Lavernos Executive Vice President-Operations
Christian Mulliez Chief Financial Officer & EVP-Administration
Laurent Attal Executive Vice President-Research & Innovation
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
L'ORÉAL16.05%146 568
KAO CORP-1.48%35 508
SHISEIDO COMPANY, LIMITED19.68%29 780
KOSE CORPORATION2.67%9 124
COTY50.00%7 401
AMOREPACIFIC CORP--.--%6 592
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group