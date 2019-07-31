Log in
L'ORÉAL

(OR)
L'Oreal : Shares Slide on 2Q Slowdown

0
07/31/2019 | 04:16am EDT

By Anthony Shevlin

Shares in L'Oreal SA (OR.FR) fell in early trade Wednesday after the company reported its first-half results after market on Tuesday.

The French cosmetics and consumer-goods company recorded its strongest first-half like-for-like growth in more than a decade, but net profit came in slightly below analyst expectations.

Crucially, L'Oreal's organic growth in the second quarter came in below 7%, which appears to have spooked investors who are wary of a potential slowdown in the company's growth.

At 0742 GMT shares in L'Oreal traded 4.1% lower at 237.20 euros ($264.05).

Citi analysts said L'Oreal's first-half provided another "quality" update but warned its premium valuation could be at risk after second-quarter organic growth slightly missed consensus expectations.

"Any sign of sequential deceleration could naturally reduce the massive premium versus peers," Citi said, adding that investors may worry about L'Oreal's increasingly difficult comparison bases.

L'Oreal's sales in the second quarter were 7.26 billion euros ($8.08 billion), up 6.8% on a like-for-like basis. Sales for the first half rose 7.3% to EUR14.81 billion.

In the first quarter, L'Oreal recorded a 7.7% increase in sales to EUR7.55 billion. This was ahead of analyst expectations.

Bernstein analysts expected the French company's stock to suffer after the first-half update as L'Oreal trades on its top-line growth.

"When 2Q sales are strong, but miss expectations...this is more important than meeting margin/EPS expectations," Bernstein said.

Write to Anthony Shevlin at anthony.shevlin@dowjones.com; @anthony_shevlin

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
L'OREAL SA (ADR) End-of-day quote.
L'ORÉAL -4.69% 236.2 Real-time Quote.22.96%
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 29 384 M
EBIT 2019 5 508 M
Net income 2019 4 307 M
Finance 2019 4 121 M
Yield 2019 1,71%
P/E ratio 2019 31,8x
P/E ratio 2020 29,6x
EV / Sales2019 4,58x
EV / Sales2020 4,27x
Capitalization 139 B
Chart L'ORÉAL
Duration : Period :
L'Oréal Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends L'ORÉAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 245,00  €
Last Close Price 247,40  €
Spread / Highest target 19,6%
Spread / Average Target -0,97%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jean-Paul Agon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Alexis Perakis-Valat President-Consumer Products Division
Barbara Lavernos Executive Vice President-Operations
Christian Mulliez Chief Financial Officer & EVP-Administration
Laurent Attal Executive Vice President-Research & Innovation
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
L'ORÉAL22.96%154 653
KAO CORP3.85%36 298
SHISEIDO COMPANY, LIMITED23.91%30 053
KOSE CORPORATION16.22%10 041
COTY70.58%8 408
AMOREPACIFIC CORP--.--%8 093
