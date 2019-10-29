Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  L'Oréal    OR   FR0000120321

L'ORÉAL

(OR)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 10/29 01:43:36 pm
250.9 EUR   +3.25%
01:49pL'OREAL : Strong Asian demand powers sales growth at Lancome owner L'Oreal
RE
01:47pL'OREAL : Sales at 30 September 2019
PU
01:30pL'OREAL : 3Q Sales Rose
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

L'Oreal : Strong Asian demand powers sales growth at Lancome owner L'Oreal

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/29/2019 | 01:49pm EDT
A woman stands in front of a sales display counter of French cosmetics group L'Oreal at a department store in Paris

PARIS (Reuters) - Robust demand across Asia helped cosmetics maker L'Oreal beat sales forecasts in the third quarter, despite turmoil in Hong Kong, as appetite for its higher-end skincare and make-up brands such as Lancome proved resilient.

Luxury goods companies and retailers have felt the pinch following months of street protests in Hong Kong which put off visitors and forced shops to temporarily shut their doors.

Nivea maker Beiersdorf, a L'Oreal rival, earlier on Tuesday reported a dip in sales growth for its premium La Prairie skin lines because of the protests in Hong Kong, a shopping hub for tourists from the Chinese mainland.

But some brands are managing to make up for lost business elsewhere in the region, and France's L'Oreal recorded only a slight slowdown in momentum across the broader Asia-Pacific region, its biggest market, from a quarter earlier.

It said China, India and Japan had been particularly strong.

The group's third-quarter sales were up 11% to 7.18 billion euros.

On a like-for-like basis, which strips out currency swings and acquisitions, revenues rose 7.8%, surpassing the 6.3% increase expected by analysts and accelerating from the 6.8% growth notched up a quarter earlier.

Its luxury cosmetics division also did better than expected, helping offset persistent weakness in its mass-market unit, home to brands such as Garnier.

(Reporting by Camille Raynaud in Gdansk and Sarah White in Paris; Editing by Maya Nikolaeva and Timothy Heritage)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BEIERSDORF AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT -0.77% 103 Delayed Quote.13.87%
L'ORÉAL 0.66% 244.6 Real-time Quote.20.92%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on L'ORÉAL
01:49pL'OREAL : Strong Asian demand powers sales growth at Lancome owner L'Oreal
RE
01:47pL'OREAL : Sales at 30 September 2019
PU
01:30pL'OREAL : 3Q Sales Rose
DJ
01:00pL'ORÉAL : News release: "Sales at 30 September 2019"
GL
10:30aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Mastercard, Alphabet, Pfizer, LVMH
10/21L'OREAL : to Acquire Fragrance Brands from Clarins Group
DJ
10/21L'OREAL : L'Oréal signs an agreement for the acquisition of Mugler and Azzaro fr..
PU
10/21L'ORÉAL : News Release: "L'Oréal signs an agreement for the acquisition of Mugle..
GL
10/18L'OREAL : And albea launch the first paper-based cosmetic tube
AQ
10/17L'OREAL : L'Oréal and Albéa launch the first paper-based cosmetic tube
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 29 461 M
EBIT 2019 5 479 M
Net income 2019 4 173 M
Finance 2019 3 771 M
Yield 2019 1,73%
P/E ratio 2019 32,2x
P/E ratio 2020 29,3x
EV / Sales2019 4,48x
EV / Sales2020 4,18x
Capitalization 136 B
Chart L'ORÉAL
Duration : Period :
L'Oréal Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends L'ORÉAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 244,32  €
Last Close Price 243,00  €
Spread / Highest target 14,8%
Spread / Average Target 0,54%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jean-Paul Agon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Alexis Perakis-Valat President-Consumer Products Division
Barbara Lavernos Chief Operating & Technology Officer & EVP
Christophe Babule Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Laurent Attal Vice President & GM-Research & Innovation
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
L'ORÉAL20.92%150 633
KAO CORPORATION5.70%36 839
SHISEIDO COMPANY, LIMITED30.45%31 552
KOSÉ CORPORATION11.66%9 619
COTY INC.79.73%8 893
AMOREPACIFIC CORP--.--%8 453
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group