L'Oreal : Watch how L'Oréal showcased the future of beauty at VivaTech 2019

As you can see, our innovations focused on four main themes-Limitless Creativity, Limitless Tech, Limitless Agility and Limitless Personalization-which we believe will define the future of beauty. So, let's take a closer look at what we demonstrated.

Limitless creativity

In the video, you saw our 360° immersion wall, inspired by social media beauty content. Powered by AI, it allowed viewers to surround themselves with stunning images of the most relevant beauty trends. A great way of gaining inspiration and instantly seeing what's hot, everywhere at any time.

Limitless tech

To showcase our passion for tech, the video also featured the Virtual Hair Advisor by L'Oréal Professionnel, which allows you to try different hair colours while listening to professional advice from L'Oréal experts. It's 100% voice activated, 100% augmented reality, 100% personalized.

You also saw SkinConsultAI by Vichy, which is a digital skin diagnostic. This not only detects signs of aging, but also provides personalized skincare.

Finally, we demonstrated Effaclar

web app, co-developed with dermatologists, used AI and scientific data to analyse acne-prone skin. Spotscan by La Roche-Posay . This

Limitless agility

Our focus on agility was demonstrated by the 3D printer, which printed jars that customers can get filled with Lancôme and Victor & Rolf fragrances in-store. Then, there was the Giorgio Armani Beauty vending machine, with an integrated Modiface virtual try-on. Both of these are as fun as they are convenient.

Limitless personalization

As an example of our focus on Limitless personalization you also saw the Shade Finder by Lancôme in action. Based on AI, it gives personal foundation shade recommendations to users, directly at the point of sale. This service is more than just a concept and is currently being rolled out across the globe. By the end of 2019, we'll have 1000 points of sale equipped.

Happily, the response we had to these innovations from visitors from around the world was fantastic. It showed that the future of beauty is as exciting for them as it is for us, and made us even more driven to create the beauty of tomorrow. We hope you'll join us on this journey.