L'Oreal : shares rise after French group's first-quarter sales beat forecasts

04/17/2019 | 03:19am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A cosmetic display of French cosmetics group L'Oreal is seen at a duty free shop at the Nice International Airport, in Nice

PARIS (Reuters) - L'Oreal's shares rose on Wednesday after the French cosmetics group beat first-quarter sales forecasts.

The stock was up around 1.5 percent in early trading, among the biggest gains on Paris' benchmark CAC-40 index.

L'Oreal reported late on Tuesday higher-than-expected first-quarter sales growth. Across the group, sales rose 11.4 percent to 7.6 billion euros (£6.6 billion), and were up 7.7 percent on a like-for-like basis.

"2019 like for like sales off to a strong start, boosted by Asia," wrote brokerage Liberum, keeping a "hold" rating on L'Oreal shares.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Sarah White; Editing by Mark Potter)

Financials (€)
Sales 2019 28 870 M
EBIT 2019 5 375 M
Net income 2019 4 296 M
Finance 2019 4 429 M
Yield 2019 1,74%
P/E ratio 2019 31,64
P/E ratio 2020 29,61
EV / Sales 2019 4,51x
EV / Sales 2020 4,23x
Capitalization 135 B
Chart L'ORÉAL
Duration : Period :
L'Oréal Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends L'ORÉAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 225 €
Spread / Average Target -6,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jean-Paul Agon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Alexis Perakis-Valat President-Consumer Products Division
Barbara Lavernos Executive Vice President-Operations
Christian Mulliez Chief Financial Officer & EVP-Administration
Laurent Attal Executive Vice President-Research & Innovation
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
L'ORÉAL19.43%152 262
KAO CORP6.36%36 789
SHISEIDO COMPANY, LIMITED23.30%29 122
AMOREPACIFIC CORP--.--%13 268
KOSE CORPORATION29.89%11 537
COTY70.58%8 407
