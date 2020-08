Financials EUR USD Sales 2020 28 563 M 33 508 M 33 508 M Net income 2020 3 690 M 4 329 M 4 329 M Net cash 2020 3 543 M 4 156 M 4 156 M P/E ratio 2020 40,9x Yield 2020 1,48% Capitalization 158 B 187 B 186 B EV / Sales 2020 5,42x EV / Sales 2021 4,95x Nbr of Employees 87 974 Free-Float 42,1% Chart L'ORÉAL Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends L'ORÉAL Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bullish Bullish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus HOLD Number of Analysts 26 Average target price 263,88 € Last Close Price 283,00 € Spread / Highest target 18,7% Spread / Average Target -6,76% Spread / Lowest Target -29,7% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers Name Title Jean-Paul Agon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer Alexis Perakis-Valat President-Consumer Products Division Barbara Lavernos Chief Operating & Technology Officer & EVP Christophe Babule Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President Laurent Attal Vice President & GM-Research & Innovation Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) L'ORÉAL 7.20% 187 249 KAO CORPORATION -15.39% 34 752 SHISEIDO COMPANY, LIMITED -24.83% 22 113 NATURA &CO HOLDING S.A. 21.64% 11 351 AMOREPACIFIC CORPORATION -17.00% 8 608 KOSÉ CORPORATION -33.75% 5 722