The 15th L'Oréal World Cup: Another kind of team work

06/27/2019 | 11:15am EDT

A truly international competition

Complementary skills, togetherness, teamwork, tenacity, and going beyond your limits... Whether you are a professional or an amateur athlete, the values of sports are universal. Since these values are such a close reflection of L'Oréal's collaborative approach, the Group organizes its own international sporting events. This year, they will be held in Moscow on June 28 and 29.

Over the two days, 12 soccer teams and 12 volleyball teams will compete for the final victory. A total of 300 employees will represent 13 countries and regions of the world, from France to Denmark, via the United States. As they prepare for what lies ahead in the Russian capital, the teams are ready to compete. They all respect their opponents - but they also have a real hunger for success.

Promoting team spirit within the Group

Wherever they are from geographically, and whatever their position in the company, intern or manager, everyone in the Group shares the same desire to roll up their sleeves, to take risks and to be agents of change. And they do that, without ever forgetting to work in the collective interest, as in every good sports team.

L'Oréal values that sense of togetherness and risk-taking. Every employee is seen as a potential entrepreneur, someone that can have innovative, audacious ideas - which can then be developed, thanks to the responsive and supportive working environment that surrounds them. Enrique, Finance Manager of L'Oréal Luxe Spain and a Spanish team coach in 2018, said at the time: 'The company culture you have is not the one that you dream of, but the one you have built. As a manager, it's your responsibility to create a genuine culture of winning - one that produces positive results.'

The feeling of pride that comes from the squad's victories, whether large or small, is unique.

> Join in the fun by following the tournaments on social networks on June 28 and 29 #Weareloreal

Disclaimer

L'Oréal SA published this content on 27 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 June 2019 15:14:02 UTC
