L&T Finance : Addendum to Information Memorandum for issue of upto 1,00,00,000 CRPS

September 18, 2019

L&T FINANCE HOLDINGS LIMITED

A public limited company incorporated under the Companies Act, 1956 whose equity shares are listed on the BSE Limited and National Stock

Exchange of India Limited and existing preference shares are listed on the BSE Limited. Registered Office: Brindavan, Plot No. 177, C.S.T Road, Kalina, Santacruz (East) Mumbai 98

ADDENDUM TO INFORMATION MEMORANDUM DATED SEPTEMBER 11, 2019

THIS DOCUMENT IS AN ADDENDUM TO, AND SHOULD BE READ IN CONJUNCTION WITH THE INFORMATION MEMORANDUM DATED SEPTEMBER 11, 2019 ("INFORMATION MEMORANDUM"), ("ADDENDUM TO INFORMATION MEMORANDUM") BY L&T FINANCE HOLDINGS LIMITED ("ISSUER"OF LISTED CUMULATIVE NON-CONVERTIBLE REDEEMABLE PREFERENCE SHARES WITH A FACE VALUE OF INR 100 EACH (THE "NCRPS"), OF INR 25,00,00,000 (RUPEES TWENTY FIVE CRORES) AT PAR ("BASE ISSUE"), WITH AN OPTION TO RETAIN OVERSUBSCRIPTION BY WAY OF GREEN SHOE OPTION UP TO INR 75,00,00,000 (INDIAN RUPEES SEVENTY FIVE CRORES), AGGREGATING TO INR 100,00,00,000 (INDIAN RUPEES ONE HUNDRED CRORES) ON A PRIVATE PLACEMENT BASIS (THE "ISSUE").

REVISED INFORMATION

In Annexure J, point 1 of the section titled "ANY MATERIAL EVENT/ DEVELOPMENT OR CHANGE HAVING IMPLICATIONS ON

THE FINANCIALS/CREDIT QUALITY (E.G. ANY MATERIAL REGULATORY PROCEEDINGS AGAINST THE ISSUER/PROMOTERS, TAX LITIGATIONS RESULTING IN MATERIAL LIABILITIES, CORPORATE RESTRUCTURING EVENT ETC) AT THE TIME OF ISSUE WHICH MAY AFFECT THE ISSUE OR THE INVESTOR'S DECISION TO INVEST / CONTINUE TO INVEST IN THE NON CONVERTIBLE REDEEMABLE PREFERENCE SHARES", on pages 216 and 217 of the

Information Memorandum, certain modifications are required to be made as follows:

L&T Finance Limited ("LTFL"), a subsidiary of the Company has filed an intervention application in the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal ("NCLAT") under Rule 31 read with Rule 11 of the NCLAT Rules, 2016 to intervene, seek clarification and make appropriate submissions in Company Appeal (AT) No. 346 of 2018 filed by the Union of India ("UOI") pending before the NCLAT, in its capacity as the financial creditor of Moradabad Bareily Expressway Limited ("MBEL"), a subsidiary of IL&FS Transportation Networks Limited ("ITNL"), which in turn is a subsidiary of Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services Limited ("IL&FS"). The said intervention application also seeks a declaration from the NCLAT that the Interim Order dated October 15, 2018 does not affect the interests of LTFL.

L&T Infrastructure Finance Limited ("LTIFL"), a subsidiary of the Company has filed intervention applications in the NCLAT under Rule 31 read with Rule 11 of the NCLAT Rules, 2016 to intervene, seek clarification and make appropriate submissions in Company Appeal (AT) No. 346 of 2018 filed by the UOI and pending before the NCLAT, in its capacity as the financial creditor of West Gujarat Expressway Limited ("WGEL") and MBEL, all being subsidiaries of ITNL, which in turn is a subsidiary of IL&FS. The said intervention applications also seek a declaration from the NCLAT that the Interim Order dated October 15, 2018 does not affect the interests of LTIFL

L&T Infra Debt Fund Limited ("LTIDFL"), a subsidiary of the Company has filed intervention application in the NCLAT under Rule 31 read with Rule 11 of the NCLAT Rules, 2016 to intervene, seek clarification and make appropriate submissions in Company Appeal (AT) No. 346 of 2018 filed by the UOI and Company Appeal (AT) No. 347of 2018 filed by IL&FS, pending before the NCLAT, in its capacity as the financial creditor of WGEL, MBEL, Hazaribagh Ranchi Expressway Limited ("HREL") and Jharkhand Road Projects Implementation Company Limited ("JRPICL") , all being subsidiaries of ITNL, which in turn is a subsidiary of IL&FS. The said intervention applications also seek a declaration from the NCLAT that the Interim Order dated October 15, 2018 does not affect the interests of LTIDFL.

LTFL, LTIFL and LTIDFL are hereinafter collectively referred to as the "LTFH subsidiaries"

LTFH subsidiaries have also preferred civil appeals bearing reference number 2397-98 of 2019 before the Hon'ble Supreme Court of India under Section 423 of the Companies Act, 2013, inter alia assailing the order dated February 11, 2019, passed by the NCLAT and civil appeals bearing reference number 4497-4506_of 2019 assailing the common impugned orders dated March 12, 2019, March 19, 2019, March 29, 2019, April 08, 2019 and April 16, 2019. The next dates for the above set of appeals are posted in October & November, 2019 respectively.

