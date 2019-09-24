L&T Finance : Offer and issuance of CRPS

Kind Attn: Head - Listing Department / Dept of Corporate Communications
Sub: Outcome- Approval by the Committee of Directors of L&T Finance Holdings Limited ("Company") for raising funds through offer and issuance of Cumulative Compulsorily Redeemable Non-Convertible Preference Shares on a private placement basis ("Issue")
Pursuant to the requirements of provisions of Regulation 30, and Part A of Schedule Ill of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended ("Listing Regulations"), we wish to inform you that the Committee of Directors of the Company today i.e. Tuesday, September 24, 2019, through a resolution passed by circulation in accordance with the requirements of the Companies Act, 2013 (approval received from all members by 2.55 p.m.) approved the offer and issuance of up to 150,00,000 Cumulative Compulsorily Redeemable Non-Convertible Preference Shares ("CRPS") of face value of Rs. 100 at par aggregating to a nominal amount of up to Rs. 150,00,00,000 on a private placement basis at the dividend rate of 7.95% p.a. payable annually.
The required details in relation to the Issue are as follows:
i.
Size of the Issue
Up to Rs. 150,00,00,000
ii.
Whether proposed to be listed? If yes, name
Yes, the CRPS will be listed on the BSE
of the stock exchange
Limited.
iii.
Tenure of the instrument - date of allotment
1232 days from the date of allotment.
and date of redemption
Date of allotment - September 27, 2019
Date of redemption - February 10, 2023
iv.
Coupon/interest offered, schedule of payment
Not applicable
of coupon/interest and principal
v.
Charge/security, if any, created over the
Not applicable.
assets
vi.
Special right/interest/privileges attached to the
In accordance with the provisions of the
instrument and changes thereof
Companies Act, 2013.
vii.
Delay in payment of interest / principal amount
In the event of a default in the payment
for a period of more than three months from
of the dividend / principal on the due
the due date or default in payment of interest /
date, an additional dividend amount will
principal
be payable at the rate of 2% per annum
over the dividend rate by the Company
for the defaulting period.
viii.
Details of any letter or comments regarding
Not applicable.
payment/non-payment of interest, principal on
due dates, or any other matter concerning the
security and /or the assets along with its
comments thereon, if any
ix.
Details of redemption of preference shares
The redemption of CRPS will be done in
indicating the manner of redemption (whether
accordance with the provisions of the
out of profits or out of fresh issue)
Companies Act, 2013.
We will also submit the information memorandum for upload on your website, by way of a separate letter, and will also be uploading the information memorandum, on the Company's website i.e. www.ltfs.com.
We request you to take the aforesaid on record and the same be treated as compliance under the applicable provisions of the Listing Regulations.
