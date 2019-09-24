L&T Finance : Offer and issuance of CRPS

September 24, 2019 National Stock Exchange of India Limited BSE Limited Exchange Plaza, Corporate Relations Department, Plot No. C/1, G Block, 1st Floor, New Trading Ring, Bandra - Kurla Complex, Bandra (East), P. J. Towers, Dalal Street, Mumbai - 400 051. Mumbai - 400 001.

Symbol: L&TFH Security Code No.: 533519 Kind Attn: Head - Listing Department / Dept of Corporate Communications

Dear Sir / Madam,

Sub: Outcome- Approval by the Committee of Directors of L&T Finance Holdings Limited ("Company") for raising funds through offer and issuance of Cumulative Compulsorily Redeemable Non-Convertible Preference Shares on a private placement basis ("Issue")

Pursuant to the requirements of provisions of Regulation 30, and Part A of Schedule Ill of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended ("Listing Regulations"), we wish to inform you that the Committee of Directors of the Company today i.e. Tuesday, September 24, 2019, through a resolution passed by circulation in accordance with the requirements of the Companies Act, 2013 (approval received from all members by 2.55 p.m.) approved the offer and issuance of up to 150,00,000 Cumulative Compulsorily Redeemable Non-Convertible Preference Shares ("CRPS") of face value of Rs. 100 at par aggregating to a nominal amount of up to Rs. 150,00,00,000 on a private placement basis at the dividend rate of 7.95% p.a. payable annually.

The required details in relation to the Issue are as follows: