L&T Finance : Offer and issuance of CRPS

09/24/2019 | 06:58pm EDT

September 24, 2019

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

BSE Limited

Exchange Plaza,

Corporate Relations Department,

Plot No. C/1, G Block,

1st Floor, New Trading Ring,

Bandra - Kurla Complex, Bandra (East),

P. J. Towers, Dalal Street,

Mumbai - 400 051.

Mumbai - 400 001.

Symbol: L&TFH

Security Code No.: 533519

Kind Attn: Head - Listing Department / Dept of Corporate Communications

Dear Sir / Madam,

Sub: Outcome- Approval by the Committee of Directors of L&T Finance Holdings Limited ("Company") for raising funds through offer and issuance of Cumulative Compulsorily Redeemable Non-Convertible Preference Shares on a private placement basis ("Issue")

Pursuant to the requirements of provisions of Regulation 30, and Part A of Schedule Ill of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended ("Listing Regulations"), we wish to inform you that the Committee of Directors of the Company today i.e. Tuesday, September 24, 2019, through a resolution passed by circulation in accordance with the requirements of the Companies Act, 2013 (approval received from all members by 2.55 p.m.) approved the offer and issuance of up to 150,00,000 Cumulative Compulsorily Redeemable Non-Convertible Preference Shares ("CRPS") of face value of Rs. 100 at par aggregating to a nominal amount of up to Rs. 150,00,00,000 on a private placement basis at the dividend rate of 7.95% p.a. payable annually.

The required details in relation to the Issue are as follows:

i.

Size of the Issue

Up to Rs. 150,00,00,000

ii.

Whether proposed to be listed? If yes, name

Yes, the CRPS will be listed on the BSE

of the stock exchange

Limited.

iii.

Tenure of the instrument - date of allotment

1232 days from the date of allotment.

and date of redemption

Date of allotment - September 27, 2019

Date of redemption - February 10, 2023

iv.

Coupon/interest offered, schedule of payment

Not applicable

of coupon/interest and principal

v.

Charge/security, if any, created over the

Not applicable.

assets

vi.

Special right/interest/privileges attached to the

In accordance with the provisions of the

instrument and changes thereof

Companies Act, 2013.

vii.

Delay in payment of interest / principal amount

In the event of a default in the payment

for a period of more than three months from

of the dividend / principal on the due

the due date or default in payment of interest /

date, an additional dividend amount will

principal

be payable at the rate of 2% per annum

over the dividend rate by the Company

for the defaulting period.

viii.

Details of any letter or comments regarding

Not applicable.

payment/non-payment of interest, principal on

due dates, or any other matter concerning the

security and /or the assets along with its

comments thereon, if any

ix.

Details of redemption of preference shares

The redemption of CRPS will be done in

indicating the manner of redemption (whether

accordance with the provisions of the

out of profits or out of fresh issue)

Companies Act, 2013.

We will also submit the information memorandum for upload on your website, by way of a separate letter, and will also be uploading the information memorandum, on the Company's website i.e. www.ltfs.com.

We request you to take the aforesaid on record and the same be treated as compliance under the applicable provisions of the Listing Regulations.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For L&T Finance Holdings Limited

Apurva Rathod

Company Secretary and Compliance Officer

Disclaimer

L&T Finance Holdings Limited published this content on 24 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2019 22:57:00 UTC
