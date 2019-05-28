Log in
L&T FINANCE HOLDINGS LTD

(L&TFH)
L&T Finance : Disclosure on Related Party Transactions

May 27, 2019

May 27, 2019

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

BSE Limited

Exchange Plaza,

Corporate Relations Department,

Plot No. C/1, G Block,

1st Floor, New Trading Ring,

Bandra - Kurla Complex, Bandra (East),

P. J. Towers, Dalal Street,

Mumbai - 400 051.

Mumbai - 400 001.

Symbol: L&TFH

Security Code No.: 533519

Kind Attn: Head - Listing Department / Dept of Corporate Communications

Sub: Compliance under Regulation 23(9) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Dear Sir / Madam,

In terms of Regulation 23(9) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed disclosure of related party transactions on a consolidated basis, in the format specified in the applicable accounting standards.

We request you to take the aforesaid on records.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For L&T Finance Holdings Limited

Apurva Rathod

Company Secretary and Compliance Officer

Encl: As above

L&T Finance Holdings Limited

Consolidated disclosure of related party transactions for the year ended March 31, 2019

  1. List of Related Parties (with whom transactions were carried out during current year)
    1. Holding Company
      1. Larsen & Toubro Limited
    3. Fellow Subsidiary Companies
      1. L&T Infotech Limited
      2. L&T Capital Company Limited
      3. L&T-MHPSBoilers Private Limited
    5. Key Management Personnel
      1. Mr. Dinanath Dubhashi
  3. Disclosure of related party transactions :

Rs. in crore

Sr. No.

Nature of Transaction*

2018-19

1

Branch sharing cost recovered from

Larsen and Tourbo Limited

0.05

2

Brand license fees to

Larsen and Tourbo Limited

79.44

3

Interest expense on interest corporate borrowing

L&T Capital Company Limited

0.36

Larsen and Tourbo Limited

34.52

4

Professional fees to

Larsen & Toubro Limited

9.22

L&T Infotech Limited

1.62

5

Branch sharing cost to

Larsen & Toubro Limited

***

6

Advisory fees to

L&T-MHPS Boilers Private Limited

0.05

7

Reimbursement of expenses to

Larsen & Toubro Limited

0.22

8

Inter corporate deposits borrowed from

L&T Capital Company Limited

5.97

Larsen & Tourbo Limited

3,000.00

9

Inter corporate deposits repaid to

L&T Capital Company Limited

9.67

Larsen & Tourbo Limited

3,000.00

10

Compensation to Key Management Personnel

Mr. Dinanath Dubhashi

5.63

  • Transactions shown above are excluding of GST, if any.
  • Excludes provision for gratuity, pension and compensated absences, since it is provided on actuarial basis for the company as a whole.
  • Amount less than Rs. 1 lakh
    1. Amount due to/from related parties:

Rs. in crore

S. No.

Nature of transactions

As at March 31, 2019

1

Borrowings

L&T Capital Company Limited

3.25

2

Trade and other payable

Larsen & Toubro Limited

84.32

L&T Infotech Limited

0.13

3

Trade and other receivable

Larsen & Tourbo Limited

4.30

L&T-MHPS Boilers Private Limited

0.06

L&T Finance Holdings Limited published this content on 28 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
