L&T Finance : Disclosure on Related Party Transactions

May 27, 2019
National Stock Exchange of India Limited
BSE Limited
Exchange Plaza,
Corporate Relations Department,
Plot No. C/1, G Block,
1st Floor, New Trading Ring,
Bandra - Kurla Complex, Bandra (East),
P. J. Towers, Dalal Street,
Mumbai - 400 051.
Mumbai - 400 001.
Symbol: L&TFH
Security Code No.: 533519
Kind Attn: Head - Listing Department / Dept of Corporate Communications
Sub: Compliance under Regulation 23(9) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015
Dear Sir / Madam,
In terms of Regulation 23(9) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed disclosure of related party transactions on a consolidated basis, in the format specified in the applicable accounting standards.
We request you to take the aforesaid on records.
Thanking you,
Yours faithfully,
For L&T Finance Holdings Limited
Apurva Rathod
Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
Encl: As above
L&T Finance Holdings Limited
Consolidated disclosure of related party transactions for the year ended March 31, 2019
List of Related Parties (with whom transactions were carried out during current year)
Holding Company
Larsen & Toubro Limited
Fellow Subsidiary Companies
L&T Infotech Limited
L&T Capital Company Limited
L&T-MHPSBoilers Private Limited
Key Management Personnel
Mr. Dinanath Dubhashi
Disclosure of related party transactions :
Rs. in crore
Sr. No.
Nature of Transaction*
2018-19
1
Branch sharing cost recovered from
|
Larsen and Tourbo Limited
0.05
2
Brand license fees to
|
Larsen and Tourbo Limited
79.44
3
Interest expense on interest corporate borrowing
|
L&T Capital Company Limited
0.36
|
Larsen and Tourbo Limited
34.52
4
Professional fees to
|
Larsen & Toubro Limited
9.22
|
L&T Infotech Limited
1.62
|
5
Branch sharing cost to
|
Larsen & Toubro Limited
***
6
Advisory fees to
|
L&T-MHPS Boilers Private Limited
0.05
|
7
Reimbursement of expenses to
|
Larsen & Toubro Limited
0.22
|
8
Inter corporate deposits borrowed from
|
L&T Capital Company Limited
5.97
|
Larsen & Tourbo Limited
3,000.00
|
9
Inter corporate deposits repaid to
|
L&T Capital Company Limited
9.67
|
Larsen & Tourbo Limited
3,000.00
|
10
Compensation to Key Management Personnel
|
Mr. Dinanath Dubhashi
5.63
Transactions shown above are excluding of GST, if any.
Excludes provision for gratuity, pension and compensated absences, since it is provided on actuarial basis for the company as a whole.
Amount less than Rs. 1 lakh
Amount due to/from related parties:
Rs. in crore
S. No.
Nature of transactions
As at March 31, 2019
1
Borrowings
|
L&T Capital Company Limited
3.25
|
2
Trade and other payable
|
Larsen & Toubro Limited
84.32
|
L&T Infotech Limited
0.13
|
3
Trade and other receivable
|
Larsen & Tourbo Limited
4.30
|
L&T-MHPS Boilers Private Limited
0.06
Disclaimer
L&T Finance Holdings Limited published this content on 28 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 May 2019 07:13:02 UTC