L&T Technology Services : ISG Positions L&T Technology Services as Global Leader in the First Ever Service Provider Ranking on Product, Process and Platform Engineering

L&T Technology Services (NSE: LTTS), a leading global pure play
engineering services company, has been rated as a Leader in 6 market
categories across 3 industries for the U.S. market in the
inaugural edition of Provider Lens™ survey by ISG (Information Services
Group).
The survey by ISG is the first-ever service provider ranking on Product
Engineering, Manufacturing, Plant/Process Engineering and Software
Digital & Platform Engineering. The survey evaluated LTTS across
Automotive, Chemicals and Oil & Gas, Lifesciences & CPG and recognized
the company’s expert capabilities in these domains.
For the US market, ISG acknowledged LTTS as a preferred partner for its
customer base due to its expertise in end-to-end service offerings
across the product lifecycle from test, validation & certification to
design and implementation. The survey also highlights LTTS’ long
standing engineering heritage, multi domain & vertical expertise, strong
partner ecosystem, state of the art research & test labs and experienced
engineering workforce.
In its ISG Provider Lens Awards Ceremony at Austin, TX on October 17,
LTTS was presented with award recognizing its engineering expertise in
Automotive, Chemicals and Oil & Gas and Lifesciences & CPG.
Amit Chadha, President, Sales & Business Development and Executive
Director, L&T Technology Services said, “ISG’s recognition of
LTTS as a global leader is a validation of our focus and strategic
investments into domains such as manufacturing, plant and platform
engineering and digital, which have helped us develop industry-leading
and client-centric solutions for multiple verticals. LTTS’ best in-class
offerings and ability to be agile to dynamic market needs have reduced
costs and accelerated the time to market. We will continue to partner
with our customers and help them innovate faster.”
Esteban Herrera, Partner and Global Leader of ISG Research said, “L&T
Technology Services has successfully advanced its rich engineering
legacy to establish a strong presence in the US and German markets.
LTTS’ focus on strengthening its digital capabilities, high caliber
specialized engineering talent and maintaining a strong portfolio of
products, frameworks, solutions and licensable IP makes it a preferred
partner for its customers.”
About L&T Technology Services Limited:
L&T Technology Services Limited (LTTS) is a listed subsidiary of Larsen
& Toubro Limited focused on Engineering and R&D (ER&D) services. We
offer consultancy, design, development and testing services across the
product and process development life cycle. Our customer base includes
52 Fortune 500 companies and 51 of the world’s top ER&D companies,
across industrial products, medical devices, transportation, telecom &
hi-tech, and the process industries. Headquartered in India, we have
over 13,000 employees spread across 16 global design centers, 27 global
sales offices and 42 innovation labs as of June 30, 2018.
For additional information visit www.LntTechservices.com.
