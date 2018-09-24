L&T Technology Services : LTTS) wins USD 40 million Engineering Content Management (ECM) Deal in Europe

L&T Technology Services Limited (NSE: LTTS), a leading global pure-play
engineering services company, today announced that it has won a
multi-year deal to provide digital content management services to a
leading technology company’s industrial products segment.
The deal is expected to run for a period of 5 years with an aggregate
revenue potential of USD 40 million, covering Engineering Content
Management (ECM) programs in the US and European regions.
LTTS will leverage centers in Europe, US & India while assuming complete
ownership and talent to manage content for all current and future
product suites for the customer. This would include technical design
specifications, diagnostic solutions for service engineers and product
training for customers & engineers, thereby supporting the entire ECM
cycle from product conceptualization to developing digital content
platforms.
“With engineering content becoming one of the cornerstones of digital
transformation, this deal win highlights LTTS’ consulting capabilities
to key customers in the US & European markets. LTTS will provide
expertise and support in building content management capabilities with
the help of new technologies such as AI & Virtual Reality, thereby
enhancing the overall customer experience,” said Dr Keshab Panda, CEO
& Managing Director, L&T Technology Services Ltd.
