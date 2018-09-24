Log in
L&T Technology Services : LTTS) wins USD 40 million Engineering Content Management (ECM) Deal in Europe

09/24/2018 | 12:31pm CEST

LTTS to provide AI & Virtual Reality based ECM solutions in the Industrial Products space

L&T Technology Services Limited (NSE: LTTS), a leading global pure-play engineering services company, today announced that it has won a multi-year deal to provide digital content management services to a leading technology company’s industrial products segment.

The deal is expected to run for a period of 5 years with an aggregate revenue potential of USD 40 million, covering Engineering Content Management (ECM) programs in the US and European regions.

LTTS will leverage centers in Europe, US & India while assuming complete ownership and talent to manage content for all current and future product suites for the customer. This would include technical design specifications, diagnostic solutions for service engineers and product training for customers & engineers, thereby supporting the entire ECM cycle from product conceptualization to developing digital content platforms.

“With engineering content becoming one of the cornerstones of digital transformation, this deal win highlights LTTS’ consulting capabilities to key customers in the US & European markets. LTTS will provide expertise and support in building content management capabilities with the help of new technologies such as AI & Virtual Reality, thereby enhancing the overall customer experience,” said Dr Keshab Panda, CEO & Managing Director, L&T Technology Services Ltd.

About L&T Technology Services Limited:

L&T Technology Services Limited (LTTS) is a listed subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro Limited focused on Engineering and R&D (ER&D) services. We offer consultancy, design, development and testing services across the product and process development life cycle. Our customer base includes 52 Fortune 500 companies and 51 of the world’s top ER&D companies, across industrial products, medical devices, transportation, telecom & hi-tech, and the process industries. Headquartered in India, we have over 13,000 employees spread across 16 global design centers, 27 global sales offices and 42 innovation labs as of June 30, 2018.

For additional information about L&T Technology Services log on to www.LntTechservices.com.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials (INR)
Sales 2019 47 422 M
EBIT 2019 7 489 M
Net income 2019 6 536 M
Finance 2019 4 258 M
Yield 2019 1,14%
P/E ratio 2019 26,60
P/E ratio 2020 23,41
EV / Sales 2019 3,51x
EV / Sales 2020 2,98x
Capitalization 171 B
Chart L&T TECHNOLOGY SERVICES LTD
Duration : Period :
L&T Technology Services Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends L&T TECHNOLOGY SERVICES LT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 1 577  INR
Spread / Average Target -5,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Keshab Panda Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Anil Kumar Manibhai Naik Non-Executive Chairman
Bhupendra Bhate Chief Operating Officer & Director
P. Ramakrishnan Chief Financial Officer
Sekharipuram Narayan Subrahmanyan Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
L&T TECHNOLOGY SERVICES LTD62.29%2 401
VINCI-2.53%58 201
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION-14.79%32 764
LARSEN & TOUBRO5.42%25 827
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION CO LTD-10.65%25 362
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LTD-9.06%24 514
