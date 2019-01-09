L&T Technology Services : Wins IoT Platforms Leadership Award 2018 for Its Integrated MCare Solution Powered by UBIQWEISE 2.0™

L&T Technology Services Limited (NSE: LTTS), a leading global pure play
engineering services company, has been honored with the 2018 IoT
Platforms Leadership Award by IoT Evolution Magazine, a U.S.
based technology publication. LTTS secured the recognition for their IoT
powered Condition Based Monitoring (CBM) Solution ‘Integrated MCare’
that facilitates predictive maintenance of machines.
Integrated MCare, LTTS’ turnkey solution which leverages the Company’s
IoT platform UBIQWEISE 2.0™ incorporates next-gen technologies like
artificial intelligence & IoT that aids manufacturers in making informed
decisions in a timely manner. The solution incorporates integrated
machine learning algorithms to analyze critical data from industrial
machinery used in a variety of sectors. Integrated MCare has been
successfully deployed for over a dozen global customers across
industries like Automotive, Energy and CPG.
IoT Platforms Leadership Awards have been among the most
prestigious recognitions in the communications and technology sector
worldwide. Their winners include organizations who consistently
demonstrate the advancement of technologies. This award honors
enterprises delivering software or hardware solutions which enable smart
homes and building industry through mass proliferation of IoT devices,
networks and services.
Integrated MCare was evaluated by the members of the jury based on the
following parameters:
-
Platforms designed specifically for IoT systems solutions
-
Platform solutions that can show customers who have earned business
success by leveraging the platform
-
Deep analytics functions, with a specific focus on machine learning,
AI and intelligent analysis proficiencies
-
Showing a clear understanding of UX design that is not just for
aesthetics and ease of use, but also to help users get access to deep
learning from data sets.
Dr. Keshab Panda, Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director, L&T
Technology Services said, “Integrated MCare is powered by LTTS’
homegrown IoT platform UBIQWEISE2.0™. The Condition-Based-Monitoring
solution employs machine learning principles in predictive analytics to
proactively notify operators about potential machine failure. This award
is a testament to the Company’s leadership in the Industrial IoT
marketplace and our teams’ success in offering a comprehensive IoT
solution that enables global manufacturers to determine real time asset
conditions and make intelligent predictions.”
Commenting on LTTS’ award win, Ken Briodagh, editorial director for
IoT Evolution said, “The solutions selected for this award reflect
the innovations driving the fast-growing IoT marketplace. LTTS’
Integrated MCare solution hosted on the company’s proprietary cloud IoT
platform UBIQWEISE™ not only exhibits significant benefits in IoT but
also helps the company’s global customers rapidly customize and
seamlessly & securely deploy their products & services. I am pleased to
congratulate L&T Technology Services for their innovative work and
contribution to this rapidly evolving industry.”
In addition, Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC, said, “Traditional
techniques and solution models are unable to rightly predict equipment
health and life. Integrated MCare enables organizations to gain
actionable insights in real time and detect machine faults before
incident occurrence or major equipment damage with round-the-clock
monitoring. LTTS rightly deserves the 2018 IoT Platforms Leadership
Award for their best-in-class solution and I look forward to seeing more
such innovations from the Company in the future.”
About L&T Technology Services Ltd
L&T Technology Services Limited (LTTS) is a listed subsidiary of Larsen
& Toubro Limited focused on Engineering and R&D (ER&D) services. We
offer consultancy, design, development and testing services across the
product and process development life cycle. Our customer base includes
52 Fortune 500 companies and 51 of the world’s top ER&D companies,
across industrial products, medical devices, transportation, telecom &
hi-tech, and the process industries. Headquartered in India, we have
over 13,500 employees spread across 16 global design centers, 27 global
sales offices and 45 innovation labs as of September 30, 2018.
For additional information about L&T Technology Services log on to www.LntTechservices.com
About Crossfire Media
Crossfire
Media, co-publishers of IoT Evolution, is an integrated marketing
company with a core focus on future trends in technology. We service
communities of interest with conferences, tradeshows, webinars and
newsletters. Crossfire Media has a partnership with Technology Marketing
Corporation (TMC) to produce events and websites related to disruptive
technologies. Crossfire Media is a division of Crossfire Consulting, a
full-service Information Technology company based in New York.
About TMC
Through education, industry news, live events and social influence,
global buyers rely on TMC’s content-driven marketplaces to make purchase
decisions and navigate markets. As a result, leading technology vendors
turn to TMC for unparalleled branding, thought leadership and lead
generation opportunities. Our in-person
and online
events deliver unmatched visibility and sales prospects for all
percipients. Through our custom lead generation programs, we provide
clients with an ongoing stream of leads that turn into sales
opportunities and build databases. Additionally, we bolster brand
reputations with the millions of impressions from display advertising on
our news sites and newsletters. Making TMC a 360 degree marketing
solution, we offer comprehensive event and road show management services
and custom content creation with expertly ghost-crafted blogs, press
releases, articles and marketing collateral to help with SEO, branding,
and overall marketing efforts. For more information about TMC and to
learn how we can help you reach your marketing goals, please visit www.tmcnet.com
and follow us on Facebook,
LinkedIn
and Twitter,
@tmcnet.
