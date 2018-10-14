Harris Corporation : and L3 Technologies to Combine in Merger of Equals to Create a Global Defense Technology Leader

Harris Corporation (NYSE:HRS) and L3 Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LLL) have
agreed to combine in an all stock merger of equals to create a global
defense technology leader, focused on developing differentiated and
mission critical solutions for customers around the world. Under the
terms of the merger agreement, which was unanimously approved by the
boards of directors of both companies, L3 shareholders will receive a
fixed exchange ratio of 1.30 shares of Harris common stock for each
share of L3 common stock, consistent with the 60-trading day average
exchange ratio of the two companies. Upon completion of the merger,
Harris shareholders will own approximately 54 percent and L3
shareholders will own approximately 46 percent of the combined company
on a fully diluted basis.
The combined company, L3 Harris Technologies, Inc., will be the 6th
largest defense company in the U.S. and a top 10 defense company
globally, with approximately 48,000 employees and customers in over 100
countries. For calendar year 2018, the combined company is expected to
generate net revenue of approximately $16 billion, EBIT of $2.4 billion
and free cash flow of $1.9 billion.
Harris Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, William M. Brown
said, “This transaction extends our position as a premier global defense
technology company that unlocks additional growth opportunities and
generates value for our customers, employees and shareholders. Combining
our complementary franchises and extensive technology portfolios will
enable us to accelerate innovation to better serve our customers,
deliver significant operating synergies and produce strong free cash
flow, which we will deploy to drive shareholder value. Integration
planning is already underway, and from our extensive experience with
integration, we are confident in our ability to realize $500 million of
annual gross cost synergies and $3 billion of free cash flow by year 3.”
L3 Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, Christopher E.
Kubasik said, “This merger creates greater benefits and growth
opportunities than either company could have achieved alone. The
companies were on similar growth trajectories and this combination
accelerates the journey to becoming a more agile, integrated and
innovative non-traditional 6th Prime focused on investing in important,
next-generation technologies. L3 Harris Technologies will possess a
wealth of technologies and a talented and engaged workforce. By
unleashing this potential, we will strengthen our core franchises,
expand into new and adjacent markets and enhance our global presence.”
Strategic Benefits of the Merger
Increased scale with a well-balanced portfolio of complementary
franchises: The combined portfolio brings depth and balance of
relationships across a wide range of customers, in both the U.S. and
international markets. Increased scale will enable the combined company
to be more cost competitive, expand capabilities to provide end-to-end
solutions across multiple domains of air, sea, land, space and cyber,
enhance leadership in RF and spectrum technologies and establish a
leading platform-agnostic supplier and integrator.
Shared culture of innovation and operating philosophy creates
stronger platform to drive growth: Both L3 and Harris are technology
driven organizations with significant R&D investment and a combined
workforce of approximately 22,500 engineers and scientists. The combined
company plans to accelerate investment in select technologies to expand
leadership in key strategic domains including national security. By
leveraging a common operating philosophy of continuous improvement and
operational excellence, L3 Harris Technologies will continue to drive
operating margin improvement.
Meaningful value creation opportunity: The combination is
expected to generate approximately $500 million of annual gross pre-tax
cost synergies, or $300 million net of savings returned to customers, in
year 3. The savings will come from reducing direct and indirect spend,
rationalizing footprint, consolidating corporate and segment
headquarters, establishing a common shared services platform for IT and
finance and reducing other overhead costs. The company is expected to
invest approximately $450 million cash to achieve the synergies over the
next 3 years.
Strong balance sheet with significant cash flow generation: On a
calendar year 2018 basis, L3 Harris Technologies is expected to have
approximately $16 billion of revenue, $2.4 billion of EBIT, and $1.9
billion of free cash flow. The combined company will target $3 billion
in free cash flow by year 3, driven by organic growth, cost synergies,
working capital improvements and capital expenditure efficiencies. L3
Harris Technologies will be well capitalized with a strong balance sheet
and a leverage ratio of 2.2x net debt to trailing twelve months EBITDA.
The combined company will remain committed to maintaining an investment
grade credit rating and a dividend payout consistent with each company’s
current practice and deploying excess cash toward share repurchases,
including up to $2 billion in share repurchases in the 12 months
post-closing.
Governance and Leadership
L3 Harris Technologies will be headquartered in Melbourne, Florida and
led by a highly experienced and proven leadership team that reflects the
strengths and capabilities of both companies and will share equally in
the integration process.
The combined company’s Board of Directors will have 12 members,
consisting of six directors from each company. William M. Brown will
serve as chairman and chief executive officer, and Christopher E.
Kubasik will serve as vice chairman, president and chief operating
officer for the first two years following the closing of the
transaction. For the third year, Mr. Brown will transition to executive
chairman and Mr. Kubasik to chief executive officer, after which Mr.
Kubasik will become chairman and chief executive officer.
Additional senior leadership positions for L3 Harris Technologies will
be determined at a later date.
Timing and Approvals
The merger is expected to close in mid-calendar year 2019, subject to
satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including receipt of
regulatory approvals and approval by the shareholders of each company.
Advisors
Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC is acting as financial advisor to Harris and
Sullivan & Cromwell LLP is serving as principal legal counsel, with
Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP as special counsel to the
board of directors. Goldman Sachs is acting as financial advisor to L3
and Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP is serving as legal counsel.
Earnings Releases
In separate news releases, Harris and L3 Technologies both reported
financial results for the quarter ended September 28, 2018.
Joint Conference Call and Webcast Details
Harris Corporation and L3 Technologies will conduct a live conference
call and webcast on October 15, 2018 at 8:00 a.m. (ET). The webcast of
the conference call, along with related slides, will be accessible
through Harris’ and L3’s websites as well as through the joint
transaction website at www.l3harris.mergerannouncement.com.
The conference call will also be available for replay through Harris’
and L3’s websites, or at (800) 585-8367 (domestic) and (404) 537-3406
(international) through October 29, 2018. Conference ID 6109449.
About Harris Corporation
Harris Corporation is a leading technology innovator, solving customers’
toughest mission-critical challenges by providing solutions that
connect, inform and protect. Harris supports government and commercial
customers in more than 100 countries and has approximately $6 billion in
annual revenue. The company is organized into three business segments:
Communication Systems, Electronic Systems and Space and Intelligence
Systems. Learn more at harris.com.
About L3 Technologies
L3 Technologies is an agile innovator and leading provider of global
ISR, communications and electronic systems for military, homeland
security and commercial aviation customers. With headquarters in New
York City and approximately 31,000 employees worldwide, L3 Technologies
develops advanced defense technologies and commercial solutions in pilot
training, aviation security, night vision and EO/IR, weapons, maritime
systems and space. Learn more at www.l3t.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this communication that are not historical facts are
forward-looking statements that reflect Harris Corporation’s and L3
Technologies’ respective management’s current expectations, assumptions
and estimates of future performance and economic conditions. Such
statements are made in reliance on the safe harbor provisions of Section
27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities
Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements include but are not
limited to: statements about the expected timing and completion of the
proposed combination; the anticipated benefits of the proposed
combination, including estimated synergies; the effects of the proposed
combination, including on future financial and operating results and
financial position; the integration of the parties’ operations,
including accelerated investment in technology and technology
capabilities; plans and expectations for the combined company, including
regarding free cash flow, share repurchases, dividend levels, credit
ratings and leverage ratio; and other statements that are not historical
facts. The parties caution investors that any forward-looking statements
are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results and
future trends to differ materially from those matters expressed in or
implied by such forward-looking statements. Among the risks and
uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those
described in forward-looking statements are the following: the
occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give
rise to the termination of the merger agreement; the possibility that
stockholders of either party may not approve the proposed combination;
the risk that the parties may not be able to obtain (or may be required
to make divestitures in order to obtain) the necessary regulatory
approvals or to satisfy any of the other conditions to the proposed
combination in a timely manner or at all; risks related to disruption of
management time from ongoing business operations due to the proposed
combination; risks related to the inability to realize benefits or to
implement integration plans and other consequences associated with the
proposed combination; the risk that any announcements relating to the
proposed combination could have adverse effects on the market price of
the common stock of either or both parties; and the risk that the
proposed combination and its announcement could have an adverse effect
on either or both parties’ ability to retain customers and retain and
hire key personnel and maintain relationships with suppliers and
customers, including the U.S. Government and other governments, and on
their operating results and businesses generally. The foregoing list of
risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from
those described in forward-looking statements is not exhaustive. Further
information relating to factors that may impact the parties’ results and
forward-looking statements are disclosed in their respective filings
with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). The forward-looking
statements in this communication are made as of the date of this
communication, and the parties disclaim any intention or obligation,
other than imposed by law, to update or revise any forward-looking
statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or
otherwise. Persons receiving this communication are cautioned not to
place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.
Additional Information and Where to Find It
This communication does not constitute an offer to sell or a
solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or a solicitation of any
vote or approval. This communication is made in respect of the proposed
combination of L3 Technologies, Inc. (“L3”) and Harris Corporation
(“Harris” and together with L3 Technologies, the “parties”), as
contemplated by the Agreement and Plan of Merger, dated as of October
12, 2018 (the “merger agreement”), among L3, Harris and a wholly owned
merger subsidiary of Harris . In connection with the proposed
combination, Harris intends to file a registration statement on Form S-4
with the SEC that will include a joint proxy statement of the parties
that also constitutes a prospectus of Harris. The parties will make the
joint proxy statement/prospectus available to their respective
stockholders. This communication is not a substitute for the
registration statement, the joint proxy statement/prospectus or any
other documents that either or both parties or any of their respective
affiliates may file with the SEC or make available to their respective
security holders. INVESTORS AND SECURITY HOLDERS OF EACH PARTY AND ITS
AFFILIATES ARE URGED TO READ CAREFULLY AND IN THEIR ENTIRETY ALL
RELEVANT DOCUMENTS FILED WITH THE SEC, INCLUDING THE JOINT PROXY
STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS (WHEN AVAILABLE), BECAUSE THEY CONTAIN IMPORTANT
INFORMATION ABOUT THE PROPOSED COMBINATION. Copies of the registration
statement, including the joint proxy statement/prospectus, and other
documents filed with the SEC (when available) may be obtained free of
charge on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.
Copies of documents filed with the SEC by Harris also may be obtained
free of charge on its website at www.harris.com/investors/financial-reports.
Copies of documents filed with the SEC by L3 Technologies also may be
obtained free of charge on its website at www.l3t.com
Participants in Solicitation
Harris, L3 and certain of their respective directors and executive
officers may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies
in respect of the proposed combination under the rules of the SEC.
Information about the directors and executive officers of Harris is set
forth in the proxy statement relating to its 2018 annual meeting of
stockholders filed with the SEC on September 6, 2018. Information about
the directors and executive officers of L3 is set forth in the proxy
statement relating to its 2018 annual meeting of stockholders filed with
the SEC on March 26, 2018. Additional information regarding the
interests of these participants will be included in the joint proxy
statement/prospectus regarding the proposed combination and other
relevant materials to be filed with the SEC when they become available.
Copies of these documents may be obtained free of charge as described in
the preceding paragraph.
