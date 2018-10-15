L3 TECHNOLOGIES, INC. Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Announces Investigation of Merger

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A.:
-
Do you own shares of L3 Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: LLL)?
-
Did you purchase any of your shares prior to October 14, 2018?
-
Do you think the proposed merger is fair?
-
Do you want to discuss your rights?
Rigrodsky
& Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating potential legal
claims against the board of directors of L3 Technologies, Inc. (“L3” or
the “Company”) (NYSE: LLL)
regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of
law related to the Company’s entry into an agreement to merge with
Harris Corporation (“Harris”) (NYSE: HRS).
Under the terms of the agreement, shareholders of L3 will receive 1.30
shares of Harris common stock for each share of L3 common stock.
If you own common stock of L3 and purchased any shares before October
14, 2018, if you would like to learn more about this investigation, or
if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or
interests, please contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra toll-free
at (888) 969-4242, by e-mail at info@rl-legal.com,
or at https://www.rigrodskylong.com/offices-contact.
Rigrodsky
& Long, P.A., with offices in Delaware, New York, and
California, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of
investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in
numerous cases nationwide, including federal
securities fraud actions, shareholder class actions, and shareholder
derivative actions.
Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181015005846/en/