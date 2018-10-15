Log in
L3 TECHNOLOGIES, INC. Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Announces Investigation of Merger

10/15/2018 | 08:23pm CEST

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A.:

  • Do you own shares of L3 Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: LLL)?
  • Did you purchase any of your shares prior to October 14, 2018?
  • Do you think the proposed merger is fair?
  • Do you want to discuss your rights?

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating potential legal claims against the board of directors of L3 Technologies, Inc. (“L3” or the “Company”) (NYSE: LLL) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to the Company’s entry into an agreement to merge with Harris Corporation (“Harris”) (NYSE: HRS). Under the terms of the agreement, shareholders of L3 will receive 1.30 shares of Harris common stock for each share of L3 common stock.

If you own common stock of L3 and purchased any shares before October 14, 2018, if you would like to learn more about this investigation, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests, please contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra toll-free at (888) 969-4242, by e-mail at info@rl-legal.com, or at https://www.rigrodskylong.com/offices-contact.

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A., with offices in Delaware, New York, and California, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in numerous cases nationwide, including federal securities fraud actions, shareholder class actions, and shareholder derivative actions.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 10 182 M
EBIT 2018 1 143 M
Net income 2018 831 M
Debt 2018 2 077 M
Yield 2018 1,64%
P/E ratio 2018 18,03
P/E ratio 2019 17,04
EV / Sales 2018 1,71x
EV / Sales 2019 1,57x
Capitalization 15 335 M
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 243 $
Spread / Average Target 24%
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher Eugene Kubasik Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Ralph G. D'Ambrosio Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Paul J. De Lia Chief Technology Officer
Lewis Kramer Independent Director
Claude R. Canizares Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
L3 TECHNOLOGIES INC-1.05%15 288
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION1.61%103 508
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION2.05%92 913
GENERAL DYNAMICS-5.70%57 165
RAYTHEON2.04%54 482
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION-1.48%51 823
