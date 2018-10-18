Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  L3 Technologies Inc    LLL

L3 TECHNOLOGIES INC (LLL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

L3 TECHNOLOGIES INVESTOR ALERT BY THE FORMER ATTORNEY GENERAL OF LOUISIANA: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of L3 Technologies, Inc. - LLL

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/18/2018 | 05:48pm CEST

NEW ORLEANS, Oct. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") are investigating the proposed sale of L3 Technologies, Inc. ("L3") (NYSE: LLL) to Harris Corporation ("Harris") (NYSE: HRS).  Under the terms of the proposed transaction, shareholders of L3 will receive only 1.30 shares of Harris common stock for each share of L3 that they own. KSF is seeking to determine whether this consideration and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the consideration undervalues the Company.

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") - - not all law firms are created equal. Visit www.ksfcounsel.com to learn more about KSF. (PRNewsfoto/Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC)

If you believe that this transaction undervalues the Company and/or if you would like to discuss your legal rights regarding the proposed sale, you may, without obligation or cost to you, e-mail or call KSF Managing Partner Lewis S. Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com) toll free at any time at 855-768-1857, or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-lll/ to learn more.

To learn more about KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General, visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC
1100 Poydras St., Suite 3200
New Orleans, LA 70163

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/l3-technologies-investor-alert-by-the-former-attorney-general-of-louisiana-kahn-swick--foti-llc-investigates-adequacy-of-price-and-process-in-proposed-sale-of-l3-technologies-inc---lll-300733732.html

SOURCE Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on L3 TECHNOLOGIES INC
05:48pL3 TECHNOLOGIES INVESTOR ALERT BY TH : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequ..
PR
10/16L3 TECHNOLOGIES, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Sta..
AQ
10/16WACO : L3, Harris Corp. to merge
AQ
10/15L3 TECHNOLOGIES, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Change in Di..
AQ
10/15L3 TECHNOLOGIES, INC. Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Announces Investigation of Merge..
BU
10/15L3 TECHNOLOGIES : Q318 Preliminary Results
PU
10/15ALERT : Rowley Law PLLC is Investigating Proposed Acquisition of L3 Technologies..
PR
10/15L3 TECHNOLOGIES, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial..
AQ
10/15L3 TECHNOLOGIES : Announces Preliminary Third Quarter 2018 Results
AQ
10/15Harris Corporation to merge with L3 Technologies
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07:40aFed May Be Ahead Of Itself - Cramer's Mad Money (10/17/18) 
10/17Moody's affirms L3, Harris ratings after merger 
10/16HARRIS AND L3 TECHNOLOGIES : A Merger Of Tradeoffs 
10/16Merger Arbitrage Mondays - October 15, 2018 
10/15Midday Gainers / Losers (10/15/2018) 
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.