L3 Technologies : Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results

L3 Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LLL) today reported diluted earnings per
share (EPS)from continuing operations of $2.83 and adjusted
diluted EPS from continuing operations of $3.10 for the quarter ended
December 31, 2018 (2018 fourth quarter). Adjusted diluted EPS excludes
merger and acquisition related expenses of $0.24 per diluted share and
adjustments to divestiture gains of $0.03 per diluted share. Diluted EPS
from continuing operations for the quarter ended December 31, 2017 (2017
fourth quarter) was $3.34. The 2017 fourth quarter results included an
estimated tax benefit of $79 million, or $0.99 per diluted share,
related to the enactment of the U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (U.S. Tax
Reform) in December 2017. Net sales of $2,771 million for the 2018
fourth quarter increased by 8% compared to the 2017 fourth quarter.
“We performed well in the fourth quarter, ending 2018 with growth in
sales, operating income, adjusted EPS, free cash flow, orders and a
book-to-bill ratio of 1.13,” said Christopher E. Kubasik, L3’s Chairman,
Chief Executive Officer and President. “Segment operating margin was
10.8%, flat compared to 2017, which was lower than expected primarily
due to performance in our traveling wave tube businesses, as well as
some sales mix changes. However, we remain on track for 12 percent
operating margin in 2019 as we advance our L365 continuous improvement
and productivity initiatives. On the pending merger with Harris
Corporation, we expect to complete the merger mid-year 2019 and would
like to thank our employees for staying focused on our customers while
we move forward with our integration activities.”
__________________________
|
(1)
|
|
Adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations is not calculated in
accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the
United States of America (U.S. GAAP) and represents diluted EPS from
continuing operations excluding debt retirement charges, merger and
acquisition related expenses, and divestiture gains (Crestview & TCS
businesses). The company believes that debt retirement charges,
merger and acquisition related expenses, and divestiture gains
affect the comparability of the results of operations and that
disclosing diluted EPS from continuing operations excluding these
items is useful to investors as it allows investors to more easily
compare 2018 results to 2017 results. However, these non-GAAP
financial measures may not be defined or calculated by other
companies in the same manner.
|
|
|
L3 Consolidated Results
The table below provides L3’s selected financial data and presents the
adoption of Accounting Standards Update (ASU) 2014-09, Revenue from
Contracts with Customers (commonly known as ASC 606), effective
January 1, 2018, using the modified retrospective transition method. In
accordance with the modified retrospective transition method, the 2018
fourth quarter and the year ended December 31, 2018 are presented under
ASC 606, while the 2017 fourth quarter and the year ended December 31,
2017 are presented under ASC 605, Revenue Recognition, the
accounting standard in effect for periods ending prior to January 1,
2018. The cumulative effect of the change in accounting for periods
prior to January 1, 2018 was recognized through retained earnings at the
date of adoption.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fourth Quarter Ended
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Year Ended Dec. 31,
|
|
|
|
|
|
(in millions, except per share data)
|
|
|
|
2018(a)
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
Increase/
(decrease)
|
|
|
2018(a)
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
Increase/
(decrease)
|
Net sales
|
|
|
|
$2,771
|
|
|
$2,574
|
|
|
8
|
|
%
|
|
|
$10,244
|
|
|
$9,573
|
|
|
7
|
|
%
|
Operating income
|
|
|
|
$276
|
|
|
$268
|
|
|
3
|
|
%
|
|
|
$1,120
|
|
|
$1,031
|
|
|
9
|
|
%
|
Less: Gain (loss) on sale of the Crestview & TCS businesses
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
$—
|
|
|
nm
|
|
|
|
|
(42)
|
|
|
$—
|
|
|
nm
|
|
|
Plus: Merger and acquisition related expenses
|
|
|
|
23
|
|
|
$—
|
|
|
nm
|
|
|
|
|
28
|
|
|
$—
|
|
|
nm
|
|
|
Segment operating income
|
|
|
|
$301
|
|
|
$268
|
|
|
12
|
|
%
|
|
|
$1,106
|
|
|
$1,031
|
|
|
7
|
|
%
|
Segment operating margin
|
|
|
|
10.9%
|
|
|
10.4%
|
|
|
50
|
|
bpts
|
|
|
10.8%
|
|
|
10.8%
|
|
|
—
|
|
bpts
|
Interest expense and other
|
|
|
|
$(31)
|
|
|
$(42)
|
|
|
(26
|
)
|
%
|
|
|
$(127)
|
|
|
$(160)
|
|
|
(21
|
)
|
%
|
Debt retirement charges
|
|
|
|
$—
|
|
|
$—
|
|
|
nm
|
|
|
|
|
$(69)
|
|
|
$—
|
|
|
nm
|
|
|
Effective income tax rate(b)
|
|
|
|
5.3%
|
|
|
(19.9)%
|
|
|
nm
|
|
|
|
|
11.1%
|
|
|
11.7%
|
|
|
nm
|
|
|
Net income from continuing operations attributable to L3
|
|
|
|
$226
|
|
|
$267
|
|
|
(15
|
)
|
%
|
|
|
$800
|
|
|
$753
|
|
|
6
|
|
%
|
Adjusted net income from continuing operations attributable to L3
|
|
|
|
$247
|
|
|
$267
|
|
|
(7
|
)
|
%
|
|
|
$856
|
|
|
$753
|
|
|
14
|
|
%
|
Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations
|
|
|
|
$2.83
|
|
|
$3.34
|
|
|
(15
|
)
|
%
|
|
|
$10.05
|
|
|
$9.46
|
|
|
6
|
|
%
|
Adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations
|
|
|
|
$3.10
|
|
|
$3.34
|
|
|
(7
|
)
|
%
|
|
|
$10.75
|
|
|
$9.46
|
|
|
14
|
|
%
|
Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding
|
|
|
|
79.7
|
|
|
79.9
|
|
|
—
|
|
%
|
|
|
79.6
|
|
|
79.6
|
|
|
—
|
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net cash provided from operating activities from continuing
operations
|
|
|
|
$700
|
|
|
$405
|
|
|
73
|
|
%
|
|
|
$1,042
|
|
|
$985
|
|
|
6
|
|
%
|
Less: Capital expenditures
|
|
|
|
(65)
|
|
|
(73)
|
|
|
(11
|
)
|
%
|
|
|
(232)
|
|
|
(224)
|
|
|
4
|
|
%
|
Plus: Disposition of property, plant and equipment
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
7
|
|
|
nm
|
|
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
74
|
|
|
nm
|
|
|
Tax and transaction payments related to divestitures
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
7
|
|
|
nm
|
|
|
|
|
96
|
|
|
27
|
|
|
256
|
|
%
|
Merger and acquisition related payments
|
|
|
|
26
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
nm
|
|
|
|
|
26
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
nm
|
|
|
Free cash flow(c)(d)
|
|
|
|
$664
|
|
|
$346
|
|
|
92
|
|
%
|
|
|
$935
|
|
|
$862
|
|
|
8
|
|
%
|
__________________________
|
|
(a) The adoption of ASC 606 resulted in net decreases
to sales and operating income of approximately $38 million and $10
million, respectively, for the 2018 fourth quarter and resulted in
net increases to sales and operating income of approximately $107
million and $26 million, respectively, for the year ended December
31, 2018. Under ASC 606, sales from certain contracts previously
accounted for under the units-of-delivery method are recognized
earlier in the performance period as costs are incurred as opposed
to when the units are delivered under ASC 605.
|
|
(b) The effective income tax rate corresponding to
adjusted diluted EPS was 6.3% for the 2018 fourth quarter and
10.4% for the year ended December 31, 2018.
|
|
(c) Free cash flow is defined as net cash from
operating activities from continuing operations less net capital
expenditures (capital expenditures less cash proceeds from
dispositions of property, plant and equipment), plus tax and
transaction payments related to divestitures (Vertex, Crestview &
TCS businesses) and merger and acquisition related payments. The
company believes free cash flow is a useful measure for investors
because it portrays the company's ability to generate cash from
operations for purposes such as repaying debt, returning cash to
shareholders and funding acquisitions. The company also uses free
cash flow as a performance measure in evaluating management.
|
|
(d) Excludes free cash flow from discontinued
operations.
|
|
nm = not meaningful
|
Fourth Quarter Results of Operations: For the 2018 fourth
quarter, consolidated net sales of $2,771 million increased $197
million, or 8%, compared to the 2017 fourth quarter. Organic sales(2)
increased by $182 million, or 7%, to $2,731 million for the 2018 fourth
quarter. Organic sales exclude $40 million of sales increases related to
business acquisitions and $25 million of sales declines related to
business divestitures. For the 2018 fourth quarter, organic sales to the
U.S. Government increased $145 million, or 8%, to $1,935 million, and
organic sales to international and commercial customers increased $37
million, or 5%, to $796 million.
Segment operating income for the 2018 fourth quarter increased by $33
million, or 12%, compared to the 2017 fourth quarter. Segment operating
income as a percentage of sales (segment operating margin) increased by
50 basis points to 10.9% for the 2018 fourth quarter from 10.4% for the
2017 fourth quarter. Favorable contract performance at Intelligence,
Surveillance and Reconnaissance Systems (ISRS) and Electronic Systems
and lower severance and restructuring costs, primarily at Communications
and Networked Systems (C&NS) were partially offset by lower
manufacturing yields, inventory provisions and unfavorable contract
performance for the Traveling Wave Tube (TWT) business in C&NS.
See the reportable segment results below for additional discussion of
sales and operating margin trends.
The effective income tax rate for the 2018 fourth quarter was a
provision of 5.3%, compared to a benefit of 19.9% for the 2017 fourth
quarter. The increase was driven by lower tax benefits in the 2018
fourth quarter from U.S. Tax Reform partially offset by the reversal of
previously accrued amounts related to various U.S. Federal, foreign and
state tax matters.
Full Year Results of Operations: For the year ended December 31,
2018, consolidated net sales of $10,244 million increased $671 million,
or 7%, compared to the year ended December 31, 2017. Organic sales
increased by $635 million, or 7%, to $10,138 million for the year ended
December 31, 2018. Organic sales exclude $106 million of sales increases
related to business acquisitions and $70 million of sales declines
related to business divestitures. For the year ended December 31, 2018,
organic sales to the U.S. Government increased $428 million, or 6%, to
$7,072 million, and organic sales to international and commercial
customers increased $207 million, or 7%, to $3,066 million.
Segment operating income for the year ended December 31, 2018 increased
by $75 million, or 7%, compared to the year ended December 31, 2017.
Segment operating margin was 10.8% for the years ended December 31, 2018
and December 31, 2017. Favorable contract performance at Electronic
Systems were offset by lower manufacturing yields, inventory provisions
and unfavorable contract performance for the TWT business in C&NS and
higher research and development costs, primarily at ISRS.
See the reportable segment results below for additional discussion of
sales and operating margin trends.
The effective income tax rate for the year ended December 31, 2018
decreased to 11.1%, compared to 11.7% for the same period last year due
to a lower U.S. federal statutory tax rate, higher tax benefits related
to stock-based compensation and the reversal of previously accrued
amounts related to various U.S. Federal, foreign and state tax matters.
Diluted EPS from continuing operations was $10.05 and adjusted diluted
EPS from continuing operations was $10.75 for the year ended December
31, 2018. Adjusted diluted EPS excludes: (1) debt retirement charges of
$0.66 per diluted share, (2) merger and acquisition related expenses of
$0.28 per diluted share and (3) a gain of $0.24 per diluted share
related to divestitures. Diluted EPS for the year ended December 31,
2017 was $9.46 and included
__________________________
|
(2)
|
|
Organic sales represent net sales excluding the sales impact of
acquisitions and divestitures. Sales increases related to acquired
businesses are sales from acquisitions that are included in L3’s
actual results for less than 12 months. Sales declines related to
business divestitures are sales from divestitures that are included
in L3’s actual results for the 12 months prior to the divestitures.
The company believes organic sales is a useful measure for investors
because it provides period-to-period comparisons of the company’s
ongoing operational and financial performance.
|
|
|
$0.99 per diluted share of estimated tax benefits related to U.S. Tax
Reform. Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding for the year
ended December 31, 2018 were substantially unchanged compared to the
year ended December 31, 2017.
Orders: Funded orders for the 2018 fourth quarter increased 8% to
$2,950 million compared to $2,734 million for the 2017 fourth quarter.
Funded orders for the year ended December 31, 2018 increased 16% to
$11,581 million compared to $9,996 million for the year ended December
31, 2017. The book-to-bill ratio was 1.06x for the 2018 fourth quarter
and 1.13x for the year ended December 31, 2018. Funded backlog increased
14% to $9,704 million at December 31, 2018, compared to $8,493 million
at January 1, 2018.
The table below provides funded orders data for the fourth quarter of
2018 and 2017 and for the year ended December 31, 2018 and 2017.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fourth Quarter Ended
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Year Ended Dec. 31,
|
|
|
|
($ in millions)
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
Increase/
(decrease)
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
Increase
|
ISRS
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,433
|
|
|
$
|
1,339
|
|
|
7
|
|
%
|
|
|
$
|
5,121
|
|
|
$
|
4,313
|
|
|
19
|
|
%
|
C&NS
|
|
|
|
764
|
|
|
788
|
|
|
(3
|
)
|
%
|
|
|
3,364
|
|
|
3,096
|
|
|
9
|
|
%
|
Electronic Systems
|
|
|
|
753
|
|
|
607
|
|
|
24
|
|
%
|
|
|
3,096
|
|
|
2,587
|
|
|
20
|
|
%
|
Total
|
|
|
|
$
|
2,950
|
|
|
$
|
2,734
|
|
|
8
|
|
%
|
|
|
$
|
11,581
|
|
|
$
|
9,996
|
|
|
16
|
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash Flow: Net cash from operating activities from continuing
operations was $1,042 million for the year ended December 31, 2018, an
increase of $57 million compared to $985 million for the year ended
December 31, 2017. The increase was primarily due to higher operating
income partially offset by higher working capital requirements,
primarily contract assets and milestone payments for aircraft
procurements related to U.S. and foreign government contracts. The
company paid dividends of $254 million during the year ended December
31, 2018 compared to $236 million during the year ended December 31,
2017. Repurchases of the company’s common stock were $322 million during
the year ended December 31, 2018 compared to $180 million during the
year ended December 31, 2017. The Company suspended share repurchases
during the third quarter of 2018 in connection with its planned merger
of equals with Harris Corporation announced on October 14, 2018. Cash on
hand at December 31, 2018 was $1,066 million, an increase of $404
million compared to December 31, 2017.
Reportable Segment Results
The company has three reportable segments. The company evaluates the
performance of its segments based on their sales, operating income and
operating margin. Corporate expenses are allocated to the company’s
operating segments using an allocation methodology prescribed by U.S.
Government regulations for government contractors. Accordingly, segment
results include all costs and expenses, except for goodwill impairment
charges, gains or losses on sale of businesses and certain other items
that are excluded by management for purposes of evaluating the
performance of the company’s business segments.
|
Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Systems
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fourth Quarter Ended
|
|
|
Increase
|
|
|
Year Ended Dec. 31,
|
|
|
Increase
|
($ in millions)
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
Net sales
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,220
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,071
|
|
|
|
|
14
|
|
%
|
|
|
$
|
4,441
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
3,995
|
|
|
|
|
11
|
|
%
|
Operating income
|
|
|
|
$
|
127
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
92
|
|
|
|
|
38
|
|
%
|
|
|
$
|
448
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
348
|
|
|
|
|
29
|
|
%
|
Operating margin
|
|
|
|
10.4
|
|
%
|
|
|
8.6
|
|
%
|
|
|
180
|
|
bpts
|
|
|
10.1
|
|
%
|
|
|
8.7
|
|
%
|
|
|
140
|
|
bpts
Fourth Quarter: ISRS net sales for the 2018 fourth quarter
increased by $149 million, or 14%, compared to the 2017 fourth quarter.
Organic sales increased by $150 million, or 14%, compared to the 2017
fourth quarter. Organic sales exclude $24 million of sales increases
related to business acquisitions and $25 million of sales declines
related to business divestitures. Organic sales increased by: (1) $68
million for ISR Systems primarily due to higher volume related to
procurement and ISR missionization of business jet aircraft systems for
a foreign military customer, the High Altitude Observatory (HALO)
aircraft for the U.S. Missile Defense Agency (MDA) and higher volume
related to special mission aircraft for the U.S. Government, (2) $33
million for Warrior Systems due to increased deliveries of night vision
products, primarily to foreign military customers, (3) $31 million due
to increased deliveries of airborne turret systems, primarily to foreign
militaries, and (4) $18 million primarily for Advanced Programs due to
increased task order volume on U.S. Government contracts.
ISRS operating income for the 2018 fourth quarter increased $35 million,
or 38%, compared to the 2017 fourth quarter. Operating margin increased
by 180 basis points to 10.4%. Operating margin increased by: (1) 140
basis points due to improved contract performance primarily at Airborne
Sensor Systems and Space Sensor Systems, (2) 100 basis points due to a
$12 million non-cash loss on the sale of a building recorded in the 2017
fourth quarter related to the consolidation of two focal plan array
foundries that did not recur, (3) 60 basis points due to lower pension
costs and (4) 30 basis points due to lower severance and restructuring
costs. These increases were partially offset by: (1) 80 basis points due
to higher research and development costs related to imaging and space
growth investments, (2) 50 basis points due to sales mix changes
primarily at ISR Systems and (3) 20 basis points related to business
divestitures.
Full Year: ISRS net sales for the year ended December 31, 2018
increased by $446 million, or 11%, compared to the year ended December
31, 2017. Organic sales increased by $469 million, or 12%, compared to
the year ended December 31, 2017. Organic sales exclude $37 million of
sales increases related to business acquisitions and $60 million of
sales declines related to business divestitures. Organic sales increased
by: (1) $222 million for ISR Systems primarily due to the procurement
and ISR missionization of business jet aircraft systems for a foreign
military customer, the U.S. Air Force (USAF) EC-37B aircraft and the MDA
HALO aircraft, and higher volume related to special mission aircraft for
the U.S. Government, (2) $111 million for Warrior Systems due to
increased deliveries of night vision products, primarily to foreign
military customers, (3) $104 million primarily due to increased
deliveries of airborne turret systems, primarily to foreign militaries,
(4) $38 million for Advanced Programs primarily due to increased task
order volume on U.S. Government contracts, (5) $32 million for Space
Sensor Systems primarily due to higher volume for optical systems, and
space electronics and infrared detection products to the U.S. military
and (6) $27 million for Intelligence & Mission Systems primarily due to
increased deliveries of electronic warfare countermeasures products
primarily to foreign militaries. These increases were partially offset
by lower volume related to international aircraft modifications
primarily the Australian Defence Force C-27J aircraft.
ISRS operating income for the year ended December 31, 2018 increased by
$100 million, or 29%, compared to the year ended December 31, 2017.
Operating margin increased by 140 basis points to 10.1%. Operating
margin increased by: (1) 120 basis points primarily due to higher volume
at Airborne Sensor Systems and Warrior Sensor Systems, (2) 40 basis
points due to lower pension costs, (3) 40 basis points due to lower
severance and restructuring costs, (4) 30 basis points due to improved
contract performance primarily at Space Sensor Systems and (5) 30 basis
points due to a $12 million loss on the sale of a building during 2017
fourth quarter related to the consolidation of two focal plane array
foundries. These increases were partially offset by 120 basis points
primarily due to higher research and development costs related to
imaging and space investments growth expenses.
|
Communications and Networked Systems
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fourth Quarter Ended
|
|
|
Decrease
|
|
|
Year Ended Dec. 31,
|
|
|
Decrease
|
($ in millions)
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
Net sales
|
|
|
|
$
|
816
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
842
|
|
|
|
|
(3
|
)
|
|
%
|
|
|
$
|
3,059
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
3,113
|
|
|
|
|
(2
|
)
|
|
%
|
Operating income
|
|
|
|
$
|
74
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
85
|
|
|
|
|
(13
|
)
|
|
%
|
|
|
$
|
282
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
362
|
|
|
|
|
(22
|
)
|
|
%
|
Operating margin
|
|
|
|
9.1
|
|
%
|
|
|
10.1
|
|
%
|
|
|
(100
|
)
|
|
bpts
|
|
|
9.2
|
|
%
|
|
|
11.6
|
|
%
|
|
|
(240
|
)
|
|
bpts
Fourth Quarter: C&NS net sales for the 2018 fourth quarter
decreased by $26 million, or 3%, compared to the 2017 fourth quarter.
Organic sales decreased by $36 million, or 4%, compared to the 2017
fourth quarter. Organic sales exclude $10 million of sales increases
related to business acquisitions. The sales decrease was primarily
driven by lower deliveries of networked communication products for the
Warfighter Information Network-Tactical program and lower production
volume for UAV communication systems for the U.S. Department of Defense
(DoD) at Broadband Communication Systems.
C&NS operating income for the 2018 fourth quarter decreased by $11
million, or 13%, compared to the 2017 fourth quarter. Operating margin
decreased by 100 basis points to 9.1%. Operating margin decreased by:
(1) 470 basis points primarily due to lower manufacturing yields and
unfavorable contract performance at the recently consolidated traveling
wave tube (TWT) businesses in Space & Power Systems, which reduced
operating income by $35 million and (2) 120 basis points due to a $10
million inventory charge in the 2018 fourth quarter for the TWT
business. These decreases were partially offset by: (1) 220 basis points
due to sales mix changes at Broadband Communication Systems and Space &
Power Systems, (2) lower severance and restructuring costs of $14
million for the 2018 fourth quarter compared to the 2017 fourth quarter,
primarily at Space & Power Systems, which increased operating margin by
170 basis points and (3) 100 basis points due to lower general and
administrative expenses.
Full Year: C&NS net sales for the year ended December 31, 2018
decreased by $54 million, or 2%, compared to the year ended December 31,
2017. Organic sales decreased by $81 million, or 3%, compared to the
year ended December 31, 2017. Organic sales exclude $27 million of sales
increases related to business acquisitions. Organic sales decreased by:
(1) $132 million for Broadband Communication Systems primarily due to
lower production volume for UAV communication systems for the U.S. DoD
and (2) $26 million for Naval Power Systems primarily due to lower
volume on the landing craft, air cushion service life extension program.
These decreases were partially offset by increased volume for new
commercial contracts at Maritime Sensor Systems and higher volume on
TWTs for military satellites at Space & Power Systems.
C&NS operating income for the year ended December 31, 2018 decreased by
$80 million, or 22%, compared to the year ended December 31, 2017.
Operating margin decreased by 240 basis points to 9.2%. Operating margin
decreased by 210 basis points primarily due to lower manufacturing
yields and unfavorable contract performance primarily at the TWT
business in Space & Power Systems, which reduced operating income by $64
million, and 30 basis points primarily due to a $10 million inventory
charge in the 2018 fourth quarter for the TWT business.
|
Electronic Systems
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fourth Quarter Ended
|
|
|
Increase/
(decrease)
|
|
|
Year Ended Dec. 31,
|
|
|
Increase
|
($ in millions)
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
Net sales
|
|
|
|
$
|
735
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
661
|
|
|
|
|
11
|
|
|
%
|
|
|
$
|
2,744
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
2,465
|
|
|
|
|
11
|
|
%
|
Operating income
|
|
|
|
$
|
100
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
91
|
|
|
|
|
10
|
|
|
%
|
|
|
$
|
376
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
321
|
|
|
|
|
17
|
|
%
|
Operating margin
|
|
|
|
13.6
|
|
%
|
|
|
13.8
|
|
%
|
|
|
(20
|
)
|
|
bpts
|
|
|
13.7
|
|
%
|
|
|
13.0
|
|
%
|
|
|
70
|
|
bpts
Fourth Quarter: Electronic Systems net sales for the 2018 fourth
quarter increased by $74 million, or 11%, compared to the 2017 fourth
quarter. Organic sales increased by $68 million, or 10%, compared to the
2017 fourth quarter. Organic sales exclude $6 million of sales increases
related to business acquisitions. Organic sales increased by: (1) $37
million primarily for Precision Engagement Systems due to increased
deliveries and volume on fuzing and ordnance and guidance systems
products primarily to the U.S. Army, (2) $19 million for Link Training &
Simulation due to increased deliveries of training systems for the U.S.
Army’s Flight School XXI program and higher volume for training systems
to the USAF, and (3) $12 million primarily for Commercial Aviation
Solutions due to increased deliveries of air traffic collision avoidance
systems.
Electronic Systems operating income for the 2018 fourth quarter
increased by $9 million, or 10%, compared to the 2017 fourth quarter.
Operating margin decreased by 20 basis points to 13.6%. Operating margin
decreased by: (1) 190 basis points primarily due to product sales mix
changes at Security & Detection Systems and (2) 120 basis points due to
lower margins from acquisitions. These decreases were partially offset
by 290 basis points due to favorable contract performance across all
business areas.
Full Year: Electronic Systems net sales for the year ended
December 31, 2018 increased by $279 million, or 11%, compared to the
year ended December 31, 2017. Organic sales increased by $247 million,
or 10%, compared to the year ended December 31, 2017. Organic sales
exclude $42 million of sales increases related to business acquisitions
and $10 million of sales declines related to business divestitures.
Organic sales increased by: (1) $114 million for Precision Engagement
Systems due to increased deliveries and volume on fuzing and ordnance
and guidance systems products primarily to the U.S. Army, (2) $68
million for Security & Detection Systems due to increased deliveries for
airport screening devices primarily to the U.S. Transportation Security
Administration (TSA) and higher volume on an industrial automation
control contract for a commercial customer, (3) $35 million primarily
for Link Training & Simulation due to higher volume for training systems
to the USAF, and (4) $30 million for Commercial Aviation Solutions due
to increased deliveries of air traffic collision avoidance systems and
higher volume for pilot training services.
Electronic Systems operating income for the year ended December 31, 2018
increased by $55 million, or 17%, compared to the year ended December
31, 2017. Operating margin increased by 70 basis points to 13.7%.
Operating margin increased by 180 basis points primarily due to
favorable contract performance across all business areas. This increase
was partially offset by 110 basis points primarily due to product sales
mix changes at Security & Detection Systems.
Financial Guidance
Based on information known as of the date of this release, the company
has provided its initial consolidated and segment financial guidance for
the year ending December 31, 2019, as presented in the tables below. All
financial guidance amounts are based on results from continuing
operations and are estimates subject to change, including as a result of
matters discussed under the “Forward-Looking Statements” cautionary
language beginning on page 8. The company undertakes no duty to update
its guidance.
|
|
Consolidated 2019 Financial Guidance
|
(in millions, except per share data)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net sales
|
|
|
|
$10,750
|
Operating margin
|
|
|
|
12.0%
|
Interest expense and other, net(1)
|
|
|
|
$125
|
Effective tax rate
|
|
|
|
20%
|
Minority interest expense(2)
|
|
|
|
$22
|
Net cash from operating activities from continuing operations
|
|
|
|
$1,275
|
Capital expenditures, net of dispositions of property, plant and
equipment
|
|
|
|
(230)
|
Free cash flow
|
|
|
|
$1,045
|
__________________________
(1) Interest expense and other, net is comprised of:
(i) interest expense of $155 million and (ii) interest and other
income, net, of $30 million.
(2) Minority interest expense represents net income
from continuing operations attributable to non-controlling
interests.
|
|
|
Segment 2019 Financial Guidance
|
($ in millions)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Sales:
|
|
|
|
|
ISRS
|
|
|
|
$4,700 to $4,800
|
C&NS
|
|
|
|
$3,125 to $3,225
|
Electronic Systems
|
|
|
|
$2,775 to $2,875
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating Margin:
|
|
|
|
|
ISRS
|
|
|
|
11.1% to 11.3%
|
C&NS
|
|
|
|
11.0% to 11.2%
|
Electronic Systems
|
|
|
|
14.3% to 14.5%
Guidance for 2019 excludes: (i) potential changes to interpretations of
U.S. tax reform, (ii) any potential goodwill impairment charges for
which the information is presently unknown, (iii) potential adverse
results related to litigation contingencies, (iv) gains and losses
related to potential business divestitures, (v) impact of potential
acquisitions and (vi) merger, acquisition, integration and restructuring
related expenses.
Additional financial information regarding the 2018 fourth quarter
results and the 2019 financial guidance is available on the company’s
website at www.L3T.com.
Conference Call
In conjunction with this release, L3 will host a conference call today,
Tuesday, January 29, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. ET that will be simultaneously
broadcast over the Internet. Christopher E. Kubasik, Chairman, Chief
Executive Officer and President, and Ralph G. D’Ambrosio, Senior Vice
President and Chief Financial Officer, will host the call.
Listeners can access the conference call live at the following website
address:
http://www.L3T.com
Please allow 15 minutes prior to the call to visit this site to download
and install any necessary audio software. The archived version of the
call may be accessed at the site or by dialing 1-877-344-7529 (for
domestic callers) or 1-412-317-0088 (for international callers) and
using the Replay Access Code: 10127733 approximately one hour after the
call ends. The Conference Replay will be available through Tuesday,
February 12, 2019.
With headquarters in New York City and approximately 31,000 employees
worldwide, L3 develops advanced defense technologies and commercial
solutions in pilot training, aviation security, night vision and EO/IR,
weapons, maritime systems and space.
To learn more about L3, please visit the company’s website at www.L3T.com.
L3 uses its website as a channel of distribution of material company
information. Financial and other material information regarding L3 is
routinely posted on the company’s website and is readily accessible.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain of the matters discussed
in this press release, including information regarding the company’s
2019 financial guidance, are forward-looking statements within the
meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All
statements other than historical facts may be forward-looking
statements, such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “likely,” “projects,”
“financial guidance,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,”
“believes,” “estimates,” and similar expressions are used to identify
forward-looking statements. The company cautions investors that these
statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are
difficult to predict and generally beyond the company’s control, that
could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in,
or implied or projected by, the forward-looking information and
statements. Some of the factors that could cause actual results to
differ include, but are not limited to, the following: the occurrence of
any event, change or other circumstances that could give us or Harris
the right to terminate the definitive merger agreement between us and
Harris; the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted
against us, Harris or our respective directors with respect to the
merger; the risk that we or Harris may not obtain the required
stockholder approvals on the expected schedule or at all; the ability to
obtain regulatory approvals and satisfy other closing conditions to the
merger in a timely manner or at all, including the risk that regulatory
approvals required for the merger are not obtained or are obtained
subject to conditions that are not anticipated; delay in closing the
merger; difficulties and delays in integrating our business with Harris
business or fully realizing anticipated cost savings and other benefits;
business disruptions from the proposed merger that may harm our business
or Harris business, including current plans and operations; any
announcement relating to the proposed transaction could have adverse
effects on our ability or the ability of Harris to retain and hire key
personnel or maintain relationships with suppliers and customers,
including the U.S. government and other governments, or on our or Harris
operating results and businesses generally; the risk that the
announcement of the proposed transaction could have adverse effects on
the market price of our common stock or Harris common stock and the
uncertainty as to the long-term value of the common stock of the
combined company following the merger; certain restrictions during the
pendency of the merger that may impact our ability or the ability of
Harris to pursue certain business opportunities or strategic
transactions; the business, economic and political conditions in the
markets in which we and Harris operate; our dependence on the defense
industry; backlog processing and program slips resulting from delayed
awards and/or funding from the Department of Defense (DoD) and other
major customers; the U.S. Government fiscal situation; changes in DoD
budget levels and spending priorities; our reliance on contracts with a
limited number of customers and the possibility of termination of
government contracts by unilateral government action or for failure to
perform; the extensive legal and regulatory requirements surrounding
many of our contracts; our ability to retain our existing business and
related contracts; our ability to successfully compete for and win new
business, or, identify, acquire and integrate additional businesses; our
ability to maintain and improve our operating margin; the availability
of government funding and changes in customer requirements for our
products and services; the outcome of litigation matters (see Notes to
our annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q);
results of audits by U.S. Government agencies and of ongoing
governmental investigations; our significant amount of debt and the
restrictions contained in our debt agreements and actions taken by
rating agencies that could result in a downgrade of our debt; our
ability to continue to recruit, retain and train our employees; actual
future interest rates, volatility and other assumptions used in the
determination of pension benefits and equity based compensation, as well
as the market performance of benefit plan assets; our collective
bargaining agreements; our ability to successfully negotiate contracts
with labor unions and our ability to favorably resolve labor disputes
should they arise; the business, economic and political conditions in
the markets in which we operate; the risk that our commercial aviation
products and services businesses are affected by a downturn in global
demand for air travel or a reduction in commercial aircraft OEM
(Original Equipment Manufacturer) production rates; the DoD’s Better
Buying Power and other efficiency initiatives; events beyond our control
such as acts of terrorism; our ability to perform contracts on schedule;
our international operations including currency risks and compliance
with foreign laws; our extensive use of fixed-price type revenue
arrangements; the rapid change of technology and high level of
competition in which our businesses participate; risks relating to
technology and data security; our introduction of new products into
commercial markets or our investments in civil and commercial products
or companies; the impact on our business of improper conduct by our
employees, agents or business partners; goodwill impairments and the
fair values of our assets; and the ultimate resolution of contingent
matters, claims and investigations relating to acquired businesses, and
the impact on the final purchase price allocations.
Our forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press
release or as of the date they were made, and we undertake no obligation
to update forward-looking statements. For a more detailed discussion of
these factors, also see the information under the captions “Risk
Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial
Condition and Results of Operations” in our most recent report on Form
10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017 and in the quarterly report on
Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended September 28, 2018 and any
material updates to these factors contained in any of our future filings.
As for the forward-looking statements that relate to future financial
results and other projections, actual results will be different due to
the inherent uncertainties of estimates, forecasts and projections and
may be better or worse than projected and such differences could be
material. Given these uncertainties, you should not place any reliance
on these forward-looking statements.
IMPORTANT ADDITIONAL INFORMATION AND WHERE TO
FIND IT
This communication does not constitute an offer to sell or the
solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or a solicitation of any
vote or approval, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any
jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful
prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such
jurisdiction.
This communication is being made in respect of the proposed merger
transaction between L3 Technologies, Inc. (“L3”) and Harris Corporation
(“Harris”). In connection with the proposed merger, Harris filed with
the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) a Registration
Statement on Form S-4 on December 14, 2018 that includes a preliminary
Joint Proxy Statement of L3 and Harris and a preliminary Prospectus of
Harris, as well as other relevant documents regarding the proposed
transaction. The Registration Statement has not yet become effective. A
definitive Joint Proxy Statement/Prospectus will be sent to L3
stockholders and Harris stockholders. This communication is not a
substitute for the Registration Statement, the Joint Proxy
Statement/Prospectus or any other document that either or both of L3 or
Harris or any of their respective affiliates may file with the SEC or
make available to their respective stockholders. INVESTORS ARE URGED
TO READ THE REGISTRATION STATEMENT, THE PRELIMINARY JOINT PROXY
STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS AND THE DEFINITIVE VERSIONS THEREOF REGARDING THE
MERGER AND ANY OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS FILED OR TO BE FILED WITH THE
SEC CAREFULLY, AS WELL AS ANY AMENDMENTS OR SUPPLEMENTS TO THOSE
DOCUMENTS, BECAUSE THEY CONTAIN OR WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION
ABOUT THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION.
A free copy of the preliminary Joint Proxy Statement/Prospectus, as well
as other filings containing information about L3 and Harris, may be
obtained at the SEC’s Internet site (http://www.sec.gov).
You will also be able to obtain these documents, free of charge, from L3
by accessing L3’s website at https://www.l3t.com/
or from Harris by accessing Harris’ website at https://www.harris.com/.
L3 and Harris and certain of their respective directors and executive
officers may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies
from L3 stockholders and Harris stockholders in respect of the proposed
transaction. Information regarding L3’s directors and executive officers
is contained in L3’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended
December 31, 2017 and its Proxy Statement on Schedule 14A, dated March
26, 2018, which are filed with the SEC. Information regarding Harris’
directors and executive officers is contained in Harris’ Annual Report
on Form 10-K for the year ended June 29, 2018 and its Proxy Statement on
Schedule 14A, dated September 6, 2018, which are filed with the SEC.
Additional information regarding the interests of those participants and
other persons who may be deemed participants in the transaction may be
obtained by reading the preliminary Joint Proxy Statement/Prospectus
regarding the proposed merger. Free copies of this document may be
obtained as described in the preceding paragraph.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Table A
|
L3 TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
|
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|
(in millions, expect per share data)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fourth Quarter Ended(a)
|
|
|
Year Ended Dec. 31,(a)
|
|
|
|
|
2018(b)
|
|
|
2017(b)
|
|
|
2018(b)
|
|
|
2017(b)
|
Net sales
|
|
|
|
$
|
2,771
|
|
|
|
$
|
2,574
|
|
|
|
$
|
10,244
|
|
|
|
$
|
9,573
|
|
Cost of sales
|
|
|
|
(2,045
|
)
|
|
|
(1,883
|
)
|
|
|
(7,537
|
)
|
|
|
(7,022
|
)
|
General and administrative expenses
|
|
|
|
(425
|
)
|
|
|
(423
|
)
|
|
|
(1,601
|
)
|
|
|
(1,520
|
)
|
Total costs and operating expenses
|
|
|
|
(2,470
|
)
|
|
|
(2,306
|
)
|
|
|
(9,138
|
)
|
|
|
(8,542
|
)
|
(Loss) gain on sale of the Crestview & TCS businesses
|
|
|
|
(2
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
42
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Merger and acquisition related expenses
|
|
|
|
(23
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(28
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
Operating income
|
|
|
|
276
|
|
|
|
268
|
|
|
|
1,120
|
|
|
|
1,031
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
|
|
(39
|
)
|
|
|
(43
|
)
|
|
|
(164
|
)
|
|
|
(169
|
)
|
Interest and other income, net
|
|
|
|
8
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
37
|
|
|
|
9
|
|
Debt retirement charges
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(69
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
Income from continuing operations before income taxes
|
|
|
|
245
|
|
|
|
226
|
|
|
|
924
|
|
|
|
871
|
|
(Provision) benefit for income taxes
|
|
|
|
(13
|
)
|
|
|
45
|
|
|
|
(103
|
)
|
|
|
(102
|
)
|
Income from continuing operations
|
|
|
|
232
|
|
|
|
271
|
|
|
|
821
|
|
|
|
769
|
|
(Loss) Income from discontinued operations, net of income tax
|
|
|
|
(1
|
)
|
|
|
22
|
|
|
|
205
|
|
|
|
(76
|
)
|
Net income
|
|
|
|
231
|
|
|
|
293
|
|
|
|
1,026
|
|
|
|
693
|
|
Net income from continuing operations attributable to
noncontrolling interests
|
|
|
|
(6
|
)
|
|
|
(4
|
)
|
|
|
(21
|
)
|
|
|
(16
|
)
|
Net income attributable to L3
|
|
|
|
$
|
225
|
|
|
|
$
|
289
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,005
|
|
|
|
$
|
677
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic earnings (loss) per share attributable to L3’s common
shareholders:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Continuing operations
|
|
|
|
$
|
2.87
|
|
|
|
$
|
3.42
|
|
|
|
$
|
10.19
|
|
|
|
$
|
9.65
|
|
Discontinued operations
|
|
|
|
(0.01
|
)
|
|
|
0.28
|
|
|
|
2.61
|
|
|
|
(0.97
|
)
|
Basic earnings per share
|
|
|
|
$
|
2.86
|
|
|
|
$
|
3.70
|
|
|
|
$
|
12.80
|
|
|
|
$
|
8.68
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to L3's common
shareholders:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Continuing operations
|
|
|
|
$
|
2.83
|
|
|
|
$
|
3.34
|
|
|
|
$
|
10.05
|
|
|
|
$
|
9.46
|
|
Discontinued operations
|
|
|
|
(0.01
|
)
|
|
|
0.28
|
|
|
|
2.58
|
|
|
|
(0.95
|
)
|
Diluted earnings per share
|
|
|
|
$
|
2.82
|
|
|
|
$
|
3.62
|
|
|
|
$
|
12.63
|
|
|
|
$
|
8.51
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
L3’s weighted average common shares outstanding:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
|
|
78.8
|
|
|
|
78.2
|
|
|
|
78.5
|
|
|
|
78.0
|
|
Diluted
|
|
|
|
79.7
|
|
|
|
79.9
|
|
|
|
79.6
|
|
|
|
79.6
|
__________________________
|
(a)
|
|
|
It is the company's established practice to close its books for the
quarters ending March, June and September on the Friday preceding
the end of the calendar quarter. The interim financial statements
and tables of financial information included herein have been
prepared and are labeled based on that convention. The company
closes its annual books on December 31 regardless of what day it
falls on.
|
|
|
|
|
(b)
|
|
|
The company's statement of operations for the quarter and year ended
December 31, 2018 is presented under ASC 606 while the company's
statement of operations for the quarter and year ended December 31,
2017 is presented under ASC 605.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Table B
|
L3 TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
|
UNAUDITED SELECT FINANCIAL DATA
|
(in millions)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fourth Quarter Ended
|
|
|
Year Ended Dec. 31,
|
|
|
|
|
2018(a)
|
|
|
2017(a)
|
|
|
2018(a)
|
|
|
2017(a)
|
Segment operating data
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net sales:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ISRS
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,220
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,071
|
|
|
|
$
|
4,441
|
|
|
|
$
|
3,995
|
|
C&NS
|
|
|
|
816
|
|
|
|
842
|
|
|
|
3,059
|
|
|
|
3,113
|
|
Electronic Systems
|
|
|
|
735
|
|
|
|
661
|
|
|
|
2,744
|
|
|
|
2,465
|
|
Total
|
|
|
|
$
|
2,771
|
|
|
|
$
|
2,574
|
|
|
|
$
|
10,244
|
|
|
|
$
|
9,573
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating income:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ISRS
|
|
|
|
$
|
127
|
|
|
|
$
|
92
|
|
|
|
$
|
448
|
|
|
|
$
|
348
|
|
C&NS
|
|
|
|
74
|
|
|
|
85
|
|
|
|
282
|
|
|
|
362
|
|
Electronic Systems
|
|
|
|
100
|
|
|
|
91
|
|
|
|
376
|
|
|
|
321
|
|
Segment operating income
|
|
|
|
$
|
301
|
|
|
|
$
|
268
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,106
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,031
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating margin:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ISRS
|
|
|
|
10.4
|
%
|
|
|
8.6
|
%
|
|
|
10.1
|
%
|
|
|
8.7
|
%
|
C&NS
|
|
|
|
9.1
|
%
|
|
|
10.1
|
%
|
|
|
9.2
|
%
|
|
|
11.6
|
%
|
Electronic Systems
|
|
|
|
13.6
|
%
|
|
|
13.8
|
%
|
|
|
13.7
|
%
|
|
|
13.0
|
%
|
Total
|
|
|
|
10.9
|
%
|
|
|
10.4
|
%
|
|
|
10.8
|
%
|
|
|
10.8
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ISRS
|
|
|
|
$
|
28
|
|
|
|
$
|
24
|
|
|
|
$
|
92
|
|
|
|
$
|
87
|
|
C&NS
|
|
|
|
21
|
|
|
|
17
|
|
|
|
69
|
|
|
|
66
|
|
Electronic Systems
|
|
|
|
22
|
|
|
|
23
|
|
|
|
80
|
|
|
|
72
|
|
Total
|
|
|
|
$
|
71
|
|
|
|
$
|
64
|
|
|
|
$
|
241
|
|
|
|
$
|
225
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Funded order data
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ISRS
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,433
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,339
|
|
|
|
$
|
5,121
|
|
|
|
$
|
4,313
|
|
C&NS
|
|
|
|
764
|
|
|
|
788
|
|
|
|
3,364
|
|
|
|
3,096
|
|
Electronic Systems
|
|
|
|
753
|
|
|
|
607
|
|
|
|
3,096
|
|
|
|
2,587
|
|
Total
|
|
|
|
$
|
2,950
|
|
|
|
$
|
2,734
|
|
|
|
$
|
11,581
|
|
|
|
$
|
9,996
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
January 1,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2018(b)
|
Backlog
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Funded
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
9,704
|
|
|
|
$
|
8,493
|
__________________________
|
(a)
|
|
|
The company's statement of operations for the quarter and
year-to-date ended December 31, 2018 is presented under ASC 606
while the company's statement of operations for the quarter and
year-to-date ended December 31, 2017 is presented under ASC 605.
|
|
|
|
|
(b)
|
|
|
Funded backlog at January 1, 2018 is adjusted for the effects on
sales related to the adoption of ASC 606.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Table C
|
L3 TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
|
UNAUDITED PRELIMINARY CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED
|
BALANCE SHEETS
|
(in millions)
|
|
|
|
|
|
December 31,
2018(a)
|
|
|
December 31,
2017(a)
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,066
|
|
|
|
$
|
662
|
Billed receivables, net
|
|
|
|
919
|
|
|
|
723
|
Contract assets
|
|
|
|
1,593
|
|
|
|
—
|
Contracts in process
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
1,933
|
Inventories
|
|
|
|
879
|
|
|
|
389
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
|
|
|
374
|
|
|
|
300
|
Assets held for sale
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
135
|
Assets of discontinued operations
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
306
|
Total current assets
|
|
|
|
4,831
|
|
|
|
4,448
|
Property, plant and equipment, net
|
|
|
|
1,169
|
|
|
|
1,110
|
Goodwill
|
|
|
|
6,805
|
|
|
|
6,615
|
Identifiable intangible assets
|
|
|
|
398
|
|
|
|
292
|
Other assets
|
|
|
|
346
|
|
|
|
264
|
Total assets
|
|
|
|
$
|
13,549
|
|
|
|
$
|
12,729
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable, trade
|
|
|
|
$
|
699
|
|
|
|
$
|
531
|
Accrued employment costs
|
|
|
|
481
|
|
|
|
493
|
Accrued expenses
|
|
|
|
257
|
|
|
|
217
|
Contract liabilities
|
|
|
|
684
|
|
|
|
—
|
Advance payments and billings in excess of costs incurred
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
509
|
Income taxes payable
|
|
|
|
40
|
|
|
|
19
|
Other current liabilities
|
|
|
|
285
|
|
|
|
367
|
Liabilities held for sale
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
17
|
Liabilities of discontinued operations
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
226
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
|
|
2,446
|
|
|
|
2,379
|
Pension and postretirement benefits
|
|
|
|
1,230
|
|
|
|
1,313
|
Deferred income taxes
|
|
|
|
193
|
|
|
|
158
|
Other liabilities
|
|
|
|
455
|
|
|
|
398
|
Long-term debt
|
|
|
|
3,321
|
|
|
|
3,330
|
Total liabilities
|
|
|
|
7,645
|
|
|
|
7,578
|
Shareholders’ equity
|
|
|
|
5,836
|
|
|
|
5,083
|
Noncontrolling interests
|
|
|
|
68
|
|
|
|
68
|
Total equity
|
|
|
|
5,904
|
|
|
|
5,151
|
Total liabilities and equity
|
|
|
|
$
|
13,549
|
|
|
|
$
|
12,729
__________________________
|
(a)
|
|
|
The company's balance sheet at December 31, 2018 is presented under
ASC 606 while the company's balance sheet at December 31, 2017 is
presented under ASC 605.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Table D
|
L3 TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
|
UNAUDITED PRELIMINARY CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED
|
STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|
(in millions)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Year Ended Dec. 31,
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2017
|
Operating activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,026
|
|
|
|
$
|
693
|
|
Less: (income) loss from discontinued operations, net of tax
|
|
|
|
(205
|
)
|
|
|
76
|
|
Income from continuing operations
|
|
|
|
821
|
|
|
|
769
|
|
Depreciation of property, plant and equipment
|
|
|
|
182
|
|
|
|
172
|
|
Amortization of intangibles and other assets
|
|
|
|
59
|
|
|
|
53
|
|
Deferred income tax provision
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
(8
|
)
|
Stock-based compensation expense
|
|
|
|
64
|
|
|
|
53
|
|
Contributions to employee savings plans in common stock
|
|
|
|
115
|
|
|
|
106
|
|
Amortization of pension and postretirement benefit plans net loss
and prior service cost
|
|
|
|
68
|
|
|
|
59
|
|
Loss (gain) on sale of property, plant and equipment
|
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
|
(31
|
)
|
Gain on sale of the Crestview & TCS businesses
|
|
|
|
(42
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
Debt retirement charges
|
|
|
|
69
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Other non-cash items
|
|
|
|
6
|
|
|
|
15
|
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, excluding amounts
from acquisitions and divestitures and
discontinued operations:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Billed receivables
|
|
|
|
(195
|
)
|
|
|
(18
|
)
|
Contract assets
|
|
|
|
(248
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
Contracts in process
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(70
|
)
|
Inventories
|
|
|
|
57
|
|
|
|
(69
|
)
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
|
|
|
(78
|
)
|
|
|
(58
|
)
|
Accounts payable, trade
|
|
|
|
158
|
|
|
|
99
|
|
Accrued employment costs
|
|
|
|
(10
|
)
|
|
|
28
|
|
Accrued expenses
|
|
|
|
60
|
|
|
|
32
|
|
Contract liabilities
|
|
|
|
119
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Advance payments and billings in excess of costs incurred
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
13
|
|
Income taxes
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(39
|
)
|
All other operating activities
|
|
|
|
(169
|
)
|
|
|
(121
|
)
|
Net cash from operating activities from continuing operations
|
|
|
|
1,042
|
|
|
|
985
|
|
Investing activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired
|
|
|
|
(369
|
)
|
|
|
(316
|
)
|
Proceeds from the sale of businesses, net of closing date cash
balances
|
|
|
|
535
|
|
|
|
18
|
|
Capital expenditures
|
|
|
|
(232
|
)
|
|
|
(224
|
)
|
Dispositions of property, plant and equipment
|
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
|
74
|
|
Other investing activities
|
|
|
|
(28
|
)
|
|
|
(5
|
)
|
Net cash used in investing activities from continuing operations
|
|
|
|
(91
|
)
|
|
|
(453
|
)
|
Financing activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Proceeds from senior debt
|
|
|
|
1,798
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Repayment of senior debt
|
|
|
|
(1,865
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
Borrowings under revolving credit facility
|
|
|
|
501
|
|
|
|
1,328
|
|
Repayments of borrowings under revolving credit facility
|
|
|
|
(501
|
)
|
|
|
(1,328
|
)
|
Common stock repurchased
|
|
|
|
(322
|
)
|
|
|
(180
|
)
|
Dividends paid
|
|
|
|
(254
|
)
|
|
|
(236
|
)
|
Proceeds from exercise of stock options
|
|
|
|
149
|
|
|
|
46
|
|
Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan
|
|
|
|
33
|
|
|
|
32
|
|
Debt issue costs
|
|
|
|
(15
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
Repurchases of common stock to satisfy tax withholding obligations
|
|
|
|
(31
|
)
|
|
|
(18
|
)
|
Other financing activities
|
|
|
|
(13
|
)
|
|
|
(10
|
)
|
Net cash used in financing activities from continuing operations
|
|
|
|
(520
|
)
|
|
|
(366
|
)
|
Effect of foreign currency exchange rate changes on cash and cash
equivalents
|
|
|
|
(15
|
)
|
|
|
20
|
|
Cash from (used in) discontinued operations:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating activities
|
|
|
|
(10
|
)
|
|
|
117
|
|
Investing activities
|
|
|
|
(2
|
)
|
|
|
(4
|
)
|
Cash (used in) from discontinued operations
|
|
|
|
(12
|
)
|
|
|
113
|
|
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
|
404
|
|
|
|
299
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the period
|
|
|
|
662
|
|
|
|
363
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents, end of the period
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,066
|
|
|
|
$
|
662
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Table E
|
L3 TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
|
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
|
(in millions, except per share amounts)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fourth Quarter Ended
|
|
|
Year Ended Dec. 31,
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2017
|
Diluted EPS from continuing operations attributable to L3's common
stockholders
|
|
|
|
$
|
2.83
|
|
|
|
$
|
3.34
|
|
|
|
$
|
10.05
|
|
|
|
$
|
9.46
|
EPS impact of debt retirement charges (1)
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
0.66
|
|
|
|
—
|
EPS impact of merger and acquisition related expenses (2)
|
|
|
|
0.24
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
0.28
|
|
|
|
—
|
EPS impact of divestitures (3)
|
|
|
|
0.03
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(0.24
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
Adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations (4)
|
|
|
|
$
|
3.10
|
|
|
|
$
|
3.34
|
|
|
|
$
|
10.75
|
|
|
|
$
|
9.46
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income from continuing operations attributable to L3
|
|
|
|
$
|
226
|
|
|
|
$
|
267
|
|
|
|
$
|
800
|
|
|
|
$
|
753
|
Debt retirement charges (1)
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
52
|
|
|
|
—
|
Merger and acquisition related expenses (2)
|
|
|
|
19
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
23
|
|
|
|
—
|
Loss (gain) on divestiture (3)
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(19
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
Adjusted net income from continuing operations attributable to L3 (4)
|
|
|
|
$
|
247
|
|
|
|
$
|
267
|
|
|
|
$
|
856
|
|
|
|
$
|
753
|
__________________________
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1) Debt retirement charges
|
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
(69
|
)
|
|
|
|
Tax benefit
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
17
|
|
|
|
|
After-tax impact
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(52
|
)
|
|
|
|
Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
79.6
|
|
|
|
|
Per share impact (5)
|
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
(0.66
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(2) Merger and acquisition related expenses
|
|
|
|
$
|
(23
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
(28
|
)
|
|
|
|
Tax benefit
|
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
|
|
After-tax impact
|
|
|
|
(19
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
(23
|
)
|
|
|
|
Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding
|
|
|
|
79.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
79.6
|
|
|
|
|
Per share impact (5)
|
|
|
|
$
|
(0.24
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
(0.28
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(3) Gain on sale of the Crestview & TCS businesses
|
|
|
|
$
|
(2
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
42
|
|
|
|
|
Tax expense
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(23
|
)
|
|
|
|
After-tax impact
|
|
|
|
(2
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
19
|
|
|
|
|
Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding
|
|
|
|
79.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
79.6
|
|
|
|
|
Per share impact (5)
|
|
|
|
$
|
(0.03
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.24
|
|
|
|
|
(4)
|
|
|
Adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations is diluted EPS from
continuing operations excluding: (i) debt retirement charges (ii)
merger and acquisition related expenses and (iii) divestiture gains.
Adjusted net income attributable to L3 is net income attributable to
L3 excluding: (i) the debt retirement charges (ii) the merger and
acquisition related expenses and (iii) divestiture gains. These
amounts are not calculated in accordance with accounting principles
generally accepted in the United States of America (U.S. GAAP). We
believe that the debt retirement charges, the merger and acquisition
related expenses and divestiture gains affect the comparability of
the results of operations for 2018 to the results of operations for
2017. We also believe that disclosing net income and diluted EPS
excluding the debt retirement charges, the merger and acquisition
related expenses and divestiture gains is useful to investors as it
allows investors to more easily compare the 2018 results to the 2017
results. However, these non-GAAP financial measures may not be
defined or calculated by other companies in the same manner.
|
|
|
|
|
(5)
|
|
|
Amounts may not calculate directly due to rounding.
|
|
|
|
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190129005347/en/