L3 Technologies : Announces Preliminary Third Quarter 2018 Results

L3 Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: LLL) today reported preliminary diluted earnings per share (EPS)from continuing operations of $2.54 and adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations of $2.85 for the quarter ended September 28, 2018 (2018 third quarter) compared to diluted EPS from continuing operations for the quarter ended September 29, 2017 (2017 third quarter) of $1.79. Adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations represents diluted EPS from continuing operations excluding: (1) a debt retirement charge of $0.21 per diluted share, and (2) merger, acquisition and divestiture related expenses of $0.10 per diluted share. Net sales of $2,519 million for the 2018 third quarter increased by 10% compared to the 2017 third quarter. The effective income tax rate for the 2018 third quarter declined to 8.0%, compared to 24.0% for the 2017 third quarter due to the reversal of previously accrued amounts related to various U.S. Federal, foreign and state tax matters, and tax benefits from the U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (U.S. Tax Reform) and stock-based compensation expense.

__________________________ (1) Adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations is not calculated in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (U.S. GAAP). The company believes that the debt retirement charge and merger, acquisition and divestiture related expenses affect the comparability of the results of operations and that disclosing diluted EPS from continuing operations excluding these items is useful to investors as it allows investors to more easily compare 2018 results to 2017 results. However, these non-GAAP financial measures may not be defined or calculated by other companies in the same manner.

L3 Preliminary Consolidated Results

The table below provides select preliminary financial data for L3 and presents the adoption of Accounting Standards Update (ASU) 2014-09, Revenue from Contracts with Customers (commonly known as ASC 606), effective January 1, 2018 using the modified retrospective transition method. In accordance with the modified retrospective transition method, the 2018 third quarter is presented under ASC 606, while the 2017 third quarter is presented under ASC 605, Revenue Recognition, the accounting standard in effect for periods ending prior to January 1, 2018. The cumulative effect of the change in accounting for periods prior to January 1, 2018 was recognized through retained earnings at the date of adoption.

Preliminary Unaudited Consolidated Results Third Quarter Ended (in millions, except per share data) Sept. 28,

2018 Sept. 29,

2017 Increase/ (decrease) Net sales $ 2,519 $ 2,293 10 % Operating income $ 272 $ 232 17 % Merger, acquisition and divestiture related expenses 9 — nm Segment operating income $ 281 $ 232 21 % Operating margin 10.8 % 10.1 % 70bpts Segment operating margin 11.2 % 10.1 % 110bpts Interest expense $ 40 $ 42 (5 )% Interest and other income, net $ 15 $ 2 nm Debt retirement charge $ 21 — nm Effective income tax rate 8.0 % 24.0 % nm Minority interest expense 6 3 nm Net income from continuing operations attributable to L3 $ 202 $ 143 41 % Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations $ 2.54 $ 1.79 42 % Adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations $ 2.85 $ 1.79 59 % Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 79.4 79.8 (1 )% Net cash provided from operating activities from continuing operations $ 163 $ 265 (38 )% Less: Capital expenditures, net of dispositions (58 ) (53 ) 9 % Plus: Income tax payments attributable to discontinued operations 69 7 nm Divestiture related costs 16 — nm Free cash flow(a)(b) $ 190 $ 219 (13 )% Funded Orders $ 3,187 $ 2,744 16 %

_________________ (a) Free cash flow is defined as net cash from operating activities from continuing operations less net capital expenditures (capital expenditures less cash proceeds from dispositions of property, plant and equipment), plus income tax payments attributable to discontinued operations and divestiture related costs. The company believes free cash flow is a useful measure for investors because it portrays the company's ability to generate cash from operations for purposes such as repaying debt, returning cash to shareholders and funding acquisitions. The company also uses free cash flow as a performance measure in evaluating management. (b) Excludes free cash flow from discontinued operations. nm = not meaningful

Preliminary Unaudited Segment Results ($ in millions) Third Quarter Ended Sept. 28, 2018 Sept. 29, 2017 Increase/ (decrease) Net Sales: ISR Systems $ 1,096 $ 963 14 % Communications & Networked Systems $ 734 $ 752 (2 )% Electronic Systems $ 689 $ 578 19 % Segment Operating Margin: ISR Systems 11.0 % 7.6 % 340 bpts Communications & Networked Systems 9.4 % 10.8 % (140) bpts Electronic Systems 13.2 % 13.5 % (30) bpts

Financial Guidance

Based on information known as of the date of this release, the company has updated its consolidated financial guidance for the year ending December 31, 2018, which was previously provided on July 26, 2018, as presented in the tables below. All financial guidance amounts are based on results from continuing operations and are estimates subject to change, including as a result of matters discussed under the “Forward-Looking Statements” cautionary language on the next page. The company undertakes no duty to update its financial guidance.

Consolidated 2018 Financial Guidance (in millions, except per share data) Current Guidance Prior Guidance (July 26, 2018) Net sales $10,000 to $10,200 $10,000 to $10,200 Segment operating margin(1) 11.2% 11.2% Interest expense and other, net(2) $131 $135 Debt retirement charges $69 $69 Effective tax rate 16.5% 18.0% Minority interest expense(3) $21 $20 Diluted shares 80 80 Diluted EPS from continuing operations $9.77 to $9.87 $9.46 to $9.66 Adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations(4) $10.20 to $10.30 $9.80 to $10.00 Net cash from operating activities from continuing operations $1,125 $1,170 Capital expenditures, net of dispositions of property, plant and equipment (230) (255) Divestiture related costs 20 — Free cash flow $915 $915

_________________ (1) Segment operating margin excludes: (1) the gain of $44 million ($22 million after income taxes, or $0.28 per diluted share) related to the sale of the company's Crestview & TCS businesses and (ii) merger and acquisition related expenses. (2) Interest expense and other is comprised of: (i) interest expense of $165 million and (ii) interest and other income, net, of $34 million (including $9 million of income related to employee benefit plans). (3) Minority interest expense represents net income from continuing operations attributable to noncontrolling interests. (4) Adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations represents diluted EPS from continuing operations excluding: (i) the $0.28 gain related to the sale of the company's Crestview & TCS businesses, (iii) $0.06 of merger and acquisition related expenses and (iii) $0.65 of debt retirement charges. Adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations is not calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The company believes that the gain relating to the Crestview & TCS businesses divestiture, merger and acquisition related expenses and the debt retirement charge affect the comparability of the results of operations and that disclosing diluted EPS from continuing operations excluding these items is useful to investors as it allows investors to more easily compare the 2018 guidance to the 2017 results. However, these non-GAAP financial measures may not be defined or calculated by other companies in the same manner.

The current guidance for 2018 is subject to potential changes to interpretations of U.S. Tax Reform and excludes: (i) any potential goodwill impairment charges for which the information is presently unknown, (ii) potential adverse results related to litigation contingencies, (iii) other items related to potential business divestitures and the impact of potential acquisitions and (iv) merger and acquisition related expenses.

