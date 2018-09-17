L3 Technologies : Appoints Sean J. Stackley as SVP and President, Communications & Networked Systems Segment

L3 Technologies (NYSE:LLL) Chairman, CEO and President Christopher E.
Kubasik announced today the appointment of Sean J. Stackley as Corporate
Senior Vice President and President, Communications & Networked Systems.
Mr. Stackley, 61, has been elected a corporate officer and named to the
L3 Executive Leadership Team. He succeeds Andrew C. Ivers, who informed
the Company of his intention to retire from L3 at the end of this
calendar year to pursue other opportunities. L3 has realigned all
maritime capabilities into a newly-named Communications & Networked
Systems segment. The realignment and Mr. Stackley’s appointment are
effective today.
“Our L3 3.0 strategy is gaining momentum, and Sean has been at the
forefront in implementing transformative thinking since joining us in
January,” said Mr. Kubasik. “As one of the most respected leaders in the
Pentagon during his prior career, Sean delivers ‘Voice of the Customer’
insight to help shape our value proposition. His customer focus, policy
knowledge and engineering expertise are accelerating L3’s ability to
deliver agile, innovative and mission-focused solutions that address our
customers’ most critical needs.”
The L3 maritime businesses within the Electronic Systems and ISR Systems
segments will be unified into new maritime sectors under Mr. Stackley’s
leadership. Mr. Kubasik continued, “As the next step in realigning our
portfolio of businesses, this move gives us the ability to operate with
greater agility, putting us in a position of strength to leverage our
considerable technical depth and know-how to support the Navy’s
Distributed Maritime Operations.”
“This is an exciting next stage in L3’s transformation, one that adds a
critical dimension to our multi-domain communications capabilities,”
said Mr. Stackley on his new role. “By combining our broad portfolio of
space, airborne, ground communications and maritime technologies into
one segment, we are unlocking new opportunities to develop and deliver
advanced solutions to our customers.”
Before joining L3, Mr. Stackley most recently served as the Acting
Secretary of the Navy. Prior to this, from 2008 to 2017, he served as
the Assistant Secretary of the Navy (Research, Development and
Acquisition). His four decades in public service commenced as a U.S.
Navy Surface Warfare Officer spanning tours at sea and in ship design,
construction and program management. He also served as professional
staff on the Senate Armed Services Committee.
Mr. Stackley graduated with distinction from the U.S. Naval Academy with
a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering. He holds the degrees of
Ocean Engineer and Master of Science in Mechanical Engineering from the
Massachusetts Institute of Technology and is a licensed Professional
Engineer in the Commonwealth of Virginia.
Throughout his 13-year career with L3, Mr. Ivers made valuable
contributions to the company, most recently as President of the former
Communication Systems segment. He will work closely with Mr. Stackley to
ensure a seamless transition.
L3 Technologies is an agile innovator and leading provider of global
ISR, communications and electronic systems for military, homeland
security and commercial aviation customers. With headquarters in New
York City and approximately 31,000 employees worldwide, L3 develops
advanced defense technologies and commercial solutions in pilot
training, aviation security, night vision and EO/IR, weapons, maritime
systems and space. The company reported 2017 sales of $9.6 billion.
To learn more about L3, please visit the company’s website at www.L3T.com.
L3 uses its website as a channel of distribution of material company
information. Financial and other material information regarding L3 is
routinely posted on the company’s website and is readily accessible.
Safe Harbor Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform
Act of 1995
Except for historical information contained herein,
the matters set forth in this news release are forward-looking
statements. Statements that are predictive in nature, that depend upon
or refer to events or conditions or that include words such as
“expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,”
“will,” “could” and similar expressions are forward-looking statements.
The forward-looking statements set forth above involve a number of risks
and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially
from any such statement, including the risks and uncertainties discussed
in the company’s Safe Harbor Compliance Statement for Forward-Looking
Statements included in the company’s recent filings, including Forms
10-K and 10-Q, with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The
forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made, and the
company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking
statements.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180917005325/en/