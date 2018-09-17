L3 Technologies : Appoints Sean J. Stackley as SVP and President, Communications & Networked Systems Segment

L3 Technologies (NYSE:LLL) Chairman, CEO and President Christopher E. Kubasik announced today the appointment of Sean J. Stackley as Corporate Senior Vice President and President, Communications & Networked Systems. Mr. Stackley, 61, has been elected a corporate officer and named to the L3 Executive Leadership Team. He succeeds Andrew C. Ivers, who informed the Company of his intention to retire from L3 at the end of this calendar year to pursue other opportunities. L3 has realigned all maritime capabilities into a newly-named Communications & Networked Systems segment. The realignment and Mr. Stackley’s appointment are effective today.

“Our L3 3.0 strategy is gaining momentum, and Sean has been at the forefront in implementing transformative thinking since joining us in January,” said Mr. Kubasik. “As one of the most respected leaders in the Pentagon during his prior career, Sean delivers ‘Voice of the Customer’ insight to help shape our value proposition. His customer focus, policy knowledge and engineering expertise are accelerating L3’s ability to deliver agile, innovative and mission-focused solutions that address our customers’ most critical needs.”

The L3 maritime businesses within the Electronic Systems and ISR Systems segments will be unified into new maritime sectors under Mr. Stackley’s leadership. Mr. Kubasik continued, “As the next step in realigning our portfolio of businesses, this move gives us the ability to operate with greater agility, putting us in a position of strength to leverage our considerable technical depth and know-how to support the Navy’s Distributed Maritime Operations.”

“This is an exciting next stage in L3’s transformation, one that adds a critical dimension to our multi-domain communications capabilities,” said Mr. Stackley on his new role. “By combining our broad portfolio of space, airborne, ground communications and maritime technologies into one segment, we are unlocking new opportunities to develop and deliver advanced solutions to our customers.”

Before joining L3, Mr. Stackley most recently served as the Acting Secretary of the Navy. Prior to this, from 2008 to 2017, he served as the Assistant Secretary of the Navy (Research, Development and Acquisition). His four decades in public service commenced as a U.S. Navy Surface Warfare Officer spanning tours at sea and in ship design, construction and program management. He also served as professional staff on the Senate Armed Services Committee.

Mr. Stackley graduated with distinction from the U.S. Naval Academy with a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering. He holds the degrees of Ocean Engineer and Master of Science in Mechanical Engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and is a licensed Professional Engineer in the Commonwealth of Virginia.

Throughout his 13-year career with L3, Mr. Ivers made valuable contributions to the company, most recently as President of the former Communication Systems segment. He will work closely with Mr. Stackley to ensure a seamless transition.

L3 Technologies is an agile innovator and leading provider of global ISR, communications and electronic systems for military, homeland security and commercial aviation customers. With headquarters in New York City and approximately 31,000 employees worldwide, L3 develops advanced defense technologies and commercial solutions in pilot training, aviation security, night vision and EO/IR, weapons, maritime systems and space. The company reported 2017 sales of $9.6 billion.

To learn more about L3, please visit the company’s website at www.L3T.com. L3 uses its website as a channel of distribution of material company information. Financial and other material information regarding L3 is routinely posted on the company’s website and is readily accessible.

Safe Harbor Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

Except for historical information contained herein, the matters set forth in this news release are forward-looking statements. Statements that are predictive in nature, that depend upon or refer to events or conditions or that include words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “will,” “could” and similar expressions are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements set forth above involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any such statement, including the risks and uncertainties discussed in the company’s Safe Harbor Compliance Statement for Forward-Looking Statements included in the company’s recent filings, including Forms 10-K and 10-Q, with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made, and the company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180917005325/en/